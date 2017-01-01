Please select your home edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

Alex McKinnon at the Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers' Race

by Alex McKinnon today at 10:17 am
Celia Dymond from RMYS skippering Jungle Juice. Enjoying the run down to Channel Marker 74. Second under 2nd IRC on the day - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Alex McKinnon braved a cool Port Phillip for the fourth and penultimate round of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series. The Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers Race is hosted by Hobsons Bay Yacht Club and was held on Sunday. It honours the late stalwart of the club who was one of the first women on the Bay to grab the boat and go sailing. 15 boats entered the race.

The day started off cold, with dark clouds, and even a little rain, but by the end we had sunshine. The wind was between 10 to 15ktns from SSE, which ensured there was an overall chill for the whole day and mercury was not able to scramble past 20 degrees Celsius.

Liz Bodey fro HBYC skippering Doris Jean. Seen here concerntrating hard just after the start - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Kerrie Goodall from HBYC skippering Three Ring Circus and smiling all the way around the course. On her way to #74. - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Vanessa Twigg from RMYS skippering Serious Yahoo. - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Edel Doyal from HBYC skippering Rose of Wyndham. All rugged up in the ultra cold breeze as they make their way out to R2 - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Angela Woodman from RBYC skippering Summer Wind on the long, first windward leg out to R2. Third under AMS on the day - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Yvette DeHaan from RMYS skippering Remedy. Most were able to get a kite up for the run now it was time to get it down! - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Sue Richardson from Safety Beach Sailing Club doing a great job trimming the headsail. - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Sam Smith from RYCV skippering Up'N Go. - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Monica Jones from RMYS skippering Salamander III - they are first under IRC, AMS and third under PHS. - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Marg Neeson from RBYC skippering Wild Child. After mistaking the AP for something else many made a start at the designated time, which had them all set and ready for the real one when it happened. - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Lynne Wilton from RMYS skippering Christine, just after the start - Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
New Sardinian venue for GC32 Racing Tour
Situated 50km east of Cagliari it has some of the finest beaches and the azure blue water for which the island is famous While Cagliari is well known in international sailing circles having previously hosted events for the TP52 and RC44 circuits as well as being the base for Luna Rossa’s 35th America’s Cup challenge, Villasimius, until now, has been something of a secret Italians have liked to keep to keep to themselves.
Posted today at 1:56 pm Cracking start to 10th Sail Port Stephens Regatta
Pantaenius Commodore’s Cup race one was a 15 nautical miler on a course better known as ‘the pub to pub’ race Division one honours went to Derek Sheppard’s Beneteau 45 Black Sheep, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia entry opting for the more relaxed cruising option for their 10th consecutive regatta attendance.
Posted today at 10:33 am Deck shoes on sale now
Amphibious shoes with a high grip rubber sole and perforated neoprene upper now in a boatshoe style. The ZK™sole uses a unique rubber formula and tread pattern to achieve exceptional levels of grip in the wet, whilst also maintaining excellent levels of durability.
Posted today at 10:14 am One final race on Day 3 BVI Spring Regatta determines winners
Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race on Sunday when extremely light air made for very shifty and challenging conditions. Little breeze translated to a very hot day so a swim and a cold beer was the perfect race substitute for most of the 86-strong fleet.
Posted today at 5:46 am Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE expected to be back sailing in two weeks
MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way and the team eager to get back in training following the dismasting of their Volvo Ocean 65 on Thursday. That will be in remarkably quick time, with the new mast due to arrive in Lisbon as early as Thursday, 6 April.
Posted today at 4:41 am Full sail ahead for record Port Stephens regatta
A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens. A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens, as the feeder race for – you guessed it – a record 2017 Sail Port Stephens regatta in Nelson Bay NSW. More than 40 yachts crowded the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club start line on an inky grey Harbour then enjoyed a 22-mile two-sail dash across Stockton Bight in steep 2-3 metre seas.
Posted on 2 Apr Queensland Cyclone – Hamilton Island faces massive five-month rebuild
Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke yesterday told almost 600 staff of the massive task ahead to clean-up Hamilton Island faces a massive five-month rebuild but will partly reopen for business next Saturday after “all hell broke loose”. Exclusive pictures obtained by The Sunday Mail shows the “apocalyptic” scale of destruction to privately owned homes, luxury hotels and yachts at ground zero in the cyclone-ravaged Whitsundays.
Posted on 2 Apr MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2
Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions The results are in with the 2017 Line 7 Women’s Keelboat Nationals and the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships being decided. Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions. Team Lisa from Sydney, Australia won the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships
Posted on 2 Apr Community engagement - Inspiring a new generation of sailors
One vital ingredient at each Act is community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors With every aspect of the Extreme Sailing Series™ revolving around encouraging people to get involved, be that the public, clients or the media, one vital ingredient at each Act is the community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors and raise the profile of the sport.
Posted on 2 Apr BVI Spring Regatta - Light air challenges Spring Regatta fleet
Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Race one treated the 28-strong CSA Bareboat fleet to a spectacular course starting off the west end of Peter Island, u
Posted on 2 Apr
