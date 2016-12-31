Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship

Lovely shot of Bruce Abbott concentrating very hard during the run to the leeward mark. Winner - Grand Veterans Division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships Alex McKinnon ©

by Alex McKinnon today at 10:25 amBruce Abbott has provided this final report from the 39th Sabre Australian Championships at Black Rock Yacht Club, which ere held from December 28, 2016 to January 3, 2017.The final day's racing was sailed in a 12 knot SW breeze, and led to a thrilling finish.The previous day saw two races sailed in a stronger sea breeze, with a 1.5m seaway providing plenty of thrills, and also some spills. This saw youthful Victorian, James McLennan, was edged out of his regatta leadership position, by a pair of second places from Western Australian, Scott Olsen. A first and second place by Victorian Jon Holroyd put him in third position. Both Scott and Jon are previous Australian Champions.





Staring at 1300hrs in a building breeze, the ninth and final race was taken out by Jon Holroyd. This gave Jon a one point lead for the series over Scott Olsen in second place, with James McLennan in third. Then followed two South Australians, Ben Knoop and past champion, Mark Soulsby.



Indicative of the close racing, first places in individual races were shared by five of the top seven finishers.









In 12 months time, the next Sabre Australian Championship will be contested on the Swan River, hosted by the Perth Dinghy Club.









































