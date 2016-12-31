Please select your home edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship

by Alex McKinnon today at 10:25 am
Lovely shot of Bruce Abbott concentrating very hard during the run to the leeward mark. Winner - Grand Veterans Division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the final day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind. Today's activities ashore were sponsored Stewart Insurance.

Bruce Abbott has provided this final report from the 39th Sabre Australian Championships at Black Rock Yacht Club, which ere held from December 28, 2016 to January 3, 2017.

The final day's racing was sailed in a 12 knot SW breeze, and led to a thrilling finish.

The previous day saw two races sailed in a stronger sea breeze, with a 1.5m seaway providing plenty of thrills, and also some spills. This saw youthful Victorian, James McLennan, was edged out of his regatta leadership position, by a pair of second places from Western Australian, Scott Olsen. A first and second place by Victorian Jon Holroyd put him in third position. Both Scott and Jon are previous Australian Champions.

New Sabre Australian Champion - John Holroyd on the way to the weather mark. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Staring at 1300hrs in a building breeze, the ninth and final race was taken out by Jon Holroyd. This gave Jon a one point lead for the series over Scott Olsen in second place, with James McLennan in third. Then followed two South Australians, Ben Knoop and past champion, Mark Soulsby.

Indicative of the close racing, first places in individual races were shared by five of the top seven finishers.

Scott Olsen was second overall, that's a good smile... - 39th Sabre Australian Championships © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
In 12 months time, the next Sabre Australian Championship will be contested on the Swan River, hosted by the Perth Dinghy Club.

James McLennan was predominantly very consistent and collected third place overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Liam O'Brien won the Junior Division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Susannah Gillam won the Female Division on count back. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Fiona McCulloch was second in the Female Division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Barry Eastgate was first in the Veterans Division. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Gary McLennan was fourth overall, and won the Grand Masters, as well as being father of James, who was third overall. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Jon Holroyd won the event - well done. - 39th Sabre Australian Championships © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
