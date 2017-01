Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship

Report from Chelsea Baker:



Day Three of the 39th Sabre Australian Championship was conducted in completely different weather conditions from the previous two days of racing. The Sabres finally had a normal Black Rock day, which favoured the heavyweight sailors. The breeze was between 15 and 18 knots, flicking from 165 to 210, with a median at 195 degrees.









A seaway of up to 1.5 metres gave many the opportunity for some great surfing, with a few paying the price for the fun by earning a swim. Due to the conditions, there were also a number of DNF’s and DNC’s.



The competition at the top is very close, with only four points separating first to third. Scott Olsen leads on 13 points, James McLennan is next on 16, and Jon Holroyd has third place, one astern at 17 points.



























































