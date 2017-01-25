Alex McKinnon Day Two images at the Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship

It is a water sport after all…. We are with Queensland’s Colin Kean and Ethan White. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Stephen Medwell noted the following about the racing today. With a 10:30 start, and a sea breeze trying to fill in, today was always going to be light and patchy. Conditions varied between 5 and 15 knots, with a lot of holes, and a bit of slop to ensure finding boat speed was a challenge.
The Van Kerckhof brothers of Queensland, who finished 2nd last year, were very slick today. They collected three bullets and a second place, which takes them to the top of the leader board, 13 points clear of the Kiwi team of Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson.
