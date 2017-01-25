Alex McKinnon Day Two images at the Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship

It is a water sport after all…. We are with Queensland's Colin Kean and Ethan White. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon ©

by Alex McKinnon today at 8:57 amStephen Medwell noted the following about the racing today. With a 10:30 start, and a sea breeze trying to fill in, today was always going to be light and patchy. Conditions varied between 5 and 15 knots, with a lot of holes, and a bit of slop to ensure finding boat speed was a challenge.The Van Kerckhof brothers of Queensland, who finished 2nd last year, were very slick today. They collected three bullets and a second place, which takes them to the top of the leader board, 13 points clear of the Kiwi team of Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson.





WA’s Gavin Colby with Kieran Webb and then Brett Burvill with Lachlan Gibson also had solid days moving up into third and fourth respectively, with Steven Brewin and Andrew Williams from NSW rounding out the top five.

Tomorrow three races are scheduled, commencing at 10:30. Forecast is again a slow building sea breeze from the South, which will see similar conditions as today.



























































