Alex McKinnon Day Two images at the Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship

by Alex McKinnon today at 8:57 am
It is a water sport after all…. We are with Queensland’s Colin Kean and Ethan White. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for Day Two of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They are being staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip.

Stephen Medwell noted the following about the racing today. With a 10:30 start, and a sea breeze trying to fill in, today was always going to be light and patchy. Conditions varied between 5 and 15 knots, with a lot of holes, and a bit of slop to ensure finding boat speed was a challenge.

The Van Kerckhof brothers of Queensland, who finished 2nd last year, were very slick today. They collected three bullets and a second place, which takes them to the top of the leader board, 13 points clear of the Kiwi team of Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson.

AUS05 is Gavin Colby and Kieran Webb from WA and they are presently in third place. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
AUS05 is Gavin Colby and Kieran Webb from WA and they are presently in third place. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



WA’s Gavin Colby with Kieran Webb and then Brett Burvill with Lachlan Gibson also had solid days moving up into third and fourth respectively, with Steven Brewin and Andrew Williams from NSW rounding out the top five.
Tomorrow three races are scheduled, commencing at 10:30. Forecast is again a slow building sea breeze from the South, which will see similar conditions as today.

Brett White managed to stay on – nice work!!! Sailing with a replacement crew today, so very handy that he did so… - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Brett White managed to stay on – nice work!!! Sailing with a replacement crew today, so very handy that he did so… - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Cross gybes for good close racing with Christopher and Richard Brewin from NSW in front. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Cross gybes for good close racing with Christopher and Richard Brewin from NSW in front. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Tasmania’s crew of Rohan and Greg Hollingsworth. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Tasmania's crew of Rohan and Greg Hollingsworth. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Chris Boag and Tom Salt from Victoria hard at work after rounding. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Chris Boag and Tom Salt from Victoria hard at work after rounding. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Hanging on for dear life. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Hanging on for dear life. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



– Eighth overall and one of the elder sailors in the fleet – the father and son team of Christopher and Richard Brewin from NSW. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
– Eighth overall and one of the elder sailors in the fleet – the father and son team of Christopher and Richard Brewin from NSW. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



The overnight leaders (Chris Boag and Tom Salt from VIC) are now in ninth place after Day Two – hate the snakes and ladders with a 26th in the first race pretty much putting paid to their day. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The overnight leaders (Chris Boag and Tom Salt from VIC) are now in ninth place after Day Two – hate the snakes and ladders with a 26th in the first race pretty much putting paid to their day. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Brett Burvill and Lachlan Gibson from WA are now in fourth place one point astern of third, and they are also the reigning champions. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Brett Burvill and Lachlan Gibson from WA are now in fourth place one point astern of third, and they are also the reigning champions. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Leading after Day Two are the Queensland brothers Daniel and Nathan Van Kerckhof. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Leading after Day Two are the Queensland brothers Daniel and Nathan Van Kerckhof. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



YeeHaa moment for South Australia’s Alexander Blacker and Alexander Bath. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
YeeHaa moment for South Australia’s Alexander Blacker and Alexander Bath. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

