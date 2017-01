Alex McKinnon Day Three images - Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship

Age conquers youth, with the oldest member of the fleet sticking to the trampoline like glue, whilst his son goes for a swim! Christopher and Richard Brewin. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © Age conquers youth, with the oldest member of the fleet sticking to the trampoline like glue, whilst his son goes for a swim! Christopher and Richard Brewin. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by Alex McKinnon today at 12:09 pm





























































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151420