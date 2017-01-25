Alex McKinnon Day Four images - Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship

James Spencer and James Waters – Love the livery guys – nice one! - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © James Spencer and James Waters – Love the livery guys – nice one! - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by Alex McKinnon today at 11:21 amStephen Medwell concluded the day by writing, Racing today started at 0930hrs in a light 5-10 knot Southerly, with the last two races of the series to be conducted. Race leaders, Daniel and Nathan Van Kerckhof were clinging to a narrow four-point lead over the Windrush team of Brett Burvill and Lachlan Gibson. The Van Kerckhof brothers finished 2nd to Brett Burvill last year in a closely fought series, and they were determined not to be bridesmaids again this year.





Pre-race, Daniel was spotted on the shore getting a very swollen foot strapped and swallowing pain killers for what is suspected to be possible broken foot. When asked, Daniel said it was not going to stop him jumping on the boat and finishing off the regatta.



In Race 11, the Van Kerckhof brothers fought their way back to the fleet after a bad start to score a second behind the Kiwi team of Olivia and Micah with Burvill/Gibson coming third. This was enough to see the Van Kerckhof brothers win the 2017 Pinkster F18 Australian Championships.









For Race 12, Burvill finished off a great series with a bullet, closely followed by the Van Kerckhof brothers. Final results were the NSW team, Daniel and Nathan Van Kerckhof in first place, with the WA/Vic team of Brett Burvill and Lachlan Gibson in second, then the NZL team of Olivia MacKay and Micah Wilkinson in third place and she would also be the first female skipper. Fourth place was another WA team of James Clark and Max Puttman. Fifth place was taken by the NSW team of Steve Brewin and Andrew Williams.



First Generation Formula 18 boat winner was 14-year-old Jack Challands, and 18-year-old, Edward James, after Ed bought the boat, which is his first F18, just days before the event.









Youth winners were 15-year-old Lachlan Hughes, who sailed with 18-year-old, Harrison Reitman. This team, who also have not raced an F18 before, finished ninth overall in a very hot fleet, and in front of some very experienced F18 sailors. These are very encouraging signs for the next generation of cat sailors coming through.



The Formula 18 Association, along with the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, and all the sailors involved would like to thank the event sponsors. Events like this do not happen without their assistance. We would like to thank, Pinkster Gin who have just entered the Australian market with their premium Gin. Many Gins were enjoyed after daily races, along with many take home bottles that were purchased once sailors had experienced the smooth refreshing taste of Pinkster Gin.









The Victorian State Government who is a strong supporter of sport in this State, and also heavily supported this event. We would also like to thank Forward Sailing and Off the Beach Marine, who have been a regular supporters of sailing in Australia, including the F18 class.



The 2017 event broke records for being the largest National Fleet of F18s in the class’ history. The event was also very relaxed, and all competitors enjoyed the friendly whilst very competitive racing.









The 2018 Nationals will be held in Western Australia, with that State being strong supporters of the class for many years. The F18 class will also be putting in a bid for the 2020 F18 World Championships. If we are successful, it will be the second time the class has held a World Championship in Australia.



































