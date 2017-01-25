Please select your home edition
Alex McKinnon Day Four images - Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship

by Alex McKinnon today at 11:21 am
James Spencer and James Waters – Love the livery guys – nice one! - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the final day of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They were staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip. Lighter conditions prevailed for the day's two races.

Stephen Medwell concluded the day by writing, Racing today started at 0930hrs in a light 5-10 knot Southerly, with the last two races of the series to be conducted. Race leaders, Daniel and Nathan Van Kerckhof were clinging to a narrow four-point lead over the Windrush team of Brett Burvill and Lachlan Gibson. The Van Kerckhof brothers finished 2nd to Brett Burvill last year in a closely fought series, and they were determined not to be bridesmaids again this year.

Brothers Daniel and Nathan Van Kerckhof (Bow 02 to leeward) were the winners overall by four points, so maintained that gap from the previous day. To windward is fourth place, James Clark and Max Puttman from WA. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Pre-race, Daniel was spotted on the shore getting a very swollen foot strapped and swallowing pain killers for what is suspected to be possible broken foot. When asked, Daniel said it was not going to stop him jumping on the boat and finishing off the regatta.

In Race 11, the Van Kerckhof brothers fought their way back to the fleet after a bad start to score a second behind the Kiwi team of Olivia and Micah with Burvill/Gibson coming third. This was enough to see the Van Kerckhof brothers win the 2017 Pinkster F18 Australian Championships.

Kiwis Olivia MacKay and Micah Wilkinson. She was the highest placed female skipper and overall they were third, 10 points astern of the winners. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
For Race 12, Burvill finished off a great series with a bullet, closely followed by the Van Kerckhof brothers. Final results were the NSW team, Daniel and Nathan Van Kerckhof in first place, with the WA/Vic team of Brett Burvill and Lachlan Gibson in second, then the NZL team of Olivia MacKay and Micah Wilkinson in third place and she would also be the first female skipper. Fourth place was another WA team of James Clark and Max Puttman. Fifth place was taken by the NSW team of Steve Brewin and Andrew Williams.

First Generation Formula 18 boat winner was 14-year-old Jack Challands, and 18-year-old, Edward James, after Ed bought the boat, which is his first F18, just days before the event.

Ed James and Jack Challands placed first of the Generation One craft, and 15th overall. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Youth winners were 15-year-old Lachlan Hughes, who sailed with 18-year-old, Harrison Reitman. This team, who also have not raced an F18 before, finished ninth overall in a very hot fleet, and in front of some very experienced F18 sailors. These are very encouraging signs for the next generation of cat sailors coming through.

The Formula 18 Association, along with the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, and all the sailors involved would like to thank the event sponsors. Events like this do not happen without their assistance. We would like to thank, Pinkster Gin who have just entered the Australian market with their premium Gin. Many Gins were enjoyed after daily races, along with many take home bottles that were purchased once sailors had experienced the smooth refreshing taste of Pinkster Gin.

Lauchie Hughes and Harrison Rietman were first in the in the Youth Division (U18), and ninth overall. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The Victorian State Government who is a strong supporter of sport in this State, and also heavily supported this event. We would also like to thank Forward Sailing and Off the Beach Marine, who have been a regular supporters of sailing in Australia, including the F18 class.

The 2017 event broke records for being the largest National Fleet of F18s in the class’ history. The event was also very relaxed, and all competitors enjoyed the friendly whilst very competitive racing.

Some of the Volunteers – Many thanks team for making it all happen! - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The 2018 Nationals will be held in Western Australia, with that State being strong supporters of the class for many years. The F18 class will also be putting in a bid for the 2020 F18 World Championships. If we are successful, it will be the second time the class has held a World Championship in Australia.

Brett Burvill and Lachlan Gibson were second overall and had a bullet and third place on the final day. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Father and Son team, Chris and Richard Brewin, who were second in the Masters division with two bullets on the final day to take them to 13th overall. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
David Morton and Jacob Bainger from SA, with the towers of the Bolte Bridge in the background. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Representing SA is Zoe Greer and Peter Dunk – She was the second placed female skipper and 30th overall - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Steven Brewin and Andrew Williams were fifth overall. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Well done to Race Committee for getting all the scheduled races in and also to all the clubs that supported Port Melbourne YC with this event. - Pinkster Gin 2017 F18 Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
