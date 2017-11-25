Alandia Helsinki Surrsaari Race - Ludde Ingvall & CQS ready to race

by John Roberson today at 9:27 amThe crew is a carefully selected fusion for permanent team members and talented Scandinavian sailors. Regular crew include Boat Captain Tony Long (NZL) and Alan Turner (NZL), while amongst the locals who have joined the boat for this race are Markus Roshier (FIN) and Jonas Wackenhuth (SWE).The 168 nautical mile race is a dash around Surrsaari Island, starting and finishing off Haukilahti, and rounding Helsinki, Kalbadagrund and Kotka lighthouses on the way out and back.Although Ludde hasn’t sailed in Finnish waters for about 10 years, he is still the current record holder for the race, and is hoping he can beat his own time to lower the benchmark.However, the weather gods may not smile on him, as predominantly light winds are forecast for the area for the period of the race. Although CQS is a 100 foot super maxi, with a new and very efficient rig, the winds may not be strong enough for her to reach her full potential.Winning the coveted line honours trophy should be more of an achievable goal, as CQS is by far the largest boat in the race. Having donated it, Ludde commented, “now I’d like to get my name on that trophy”.Ludde was born and bred in Helsinki, but now lives in Sydney and has twice taken line honours in the Sydney to Hobart Race.