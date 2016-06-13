Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Port Stephens 2017 728x90

Al Hasni guides Omani team to victory in EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour

by Oman Sail today at 1:21 pm
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Omani sailing star Fahad Al Hasni led his crew to a sensational victory in the opening clash of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour, beating reigning champions EFG Bank Monaco (MON) in a thrilling last-minute comeback on Wednesday.

Seasoned skipper Al Hasni and his Team Renaissance (OMA) trailed the three-time EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour winners with only a few miles remaining of the 105-nautical mile sprint from Muscat to Sohar.

But a stunning 11th-hour resurgence saw Team Renaissance overhaul EFG Bank Monaco, skippered by race ace Thierry Douillard and helmed by former match racing world champion Mathieu Richard, just metres from the finish line to snatch the win and cause the first big upset of the event.

Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images



Al Hasni, who has competed in every edition of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour since its inception in 2011 and missed the podium by just one point last year, said the victory on home waters was the perfect start to this year's campaign.

“We're all so happy to have won this match race against these world-famous sailors,” Al Hasni said. “We sailed well with good communication and great tactics. We were able to pass them just before the finish line which felt amazing. These are our home waters; we know them better than anyone else. To win here is the ideal start for us.”

EFG Bank Monaco skipper Douillard vowed to avenge the defeat in Leg 2, a 140-mile sprint from Sohar to Khasab on the beautiful Musandam Peninsula, the second of five offshore stages that will see the fleet race 763 miles around the Arabian Gulf.

Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images



“This is a fantastic win for Fahad and the guys, they did well! It's frustrating to sail 99 per cent of the leg in the lead then come second but it's all part of the game,” said Douillard, who is standing in for longterm skipper Sidney Gavignet.

“We know now why we were slower at the end of the leg and we will solve it for the next leg to Khasab. It's all to play for in round two.”

The Leg 1 podium was rounded off by Team Al Mouj Muscat (OMA), led by French sailor Christian Ponthieu.

Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images



The testing 20-knot winds and big seas that greeted the eight international teams on Leg 1 were today replaced by lighter airs of around 8-10 knots as the next stage got underway.

As well as being one third longer than the event opener, Leg 2 also presents numerous on-the-water challenges including a changing weather forecast and dozens of oil tankers to dodge.

The leg will see the fleet sail along the picturesque coasts of Oman and the UAE before reaching the Musandam Peninsula where Khasab and the finish line lie.

The headland, characterised by rocky fjords that have earned it the nickname 'Arabia's Norway', is the gateway to the Straits of Hormuz, the narrow entry into the Arabian Gulf.

Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images



“Leg 2 is one of my favourite legs,” said Mary Rook (GBR), crewmember on all-female team DB Schenker (GER). “The coastline gets mountainous and there are some beautiful islands to sail past. Sailing round Musandam is one of the highlights of the Tour for me so I'm really looking forward to Leg 2.”

With winds forecast to lighten it could take the fleet more than 24 hours to complete the stage.

Results after Leg 1 (Muscat-Sohar):

Team Renaissance (OMA/Fahad Al Hasni) – 1 point
EFG Bank Monaco (MON/Thierry Douillard) – 2 points
Team Al Mouj Muscat (OMA/Christian Ponthieu) – 3 points
Team Zain (KUW/Cedric Pouligny) – 4 points
Adelasia di Torres (ITA/Renato Azara) – 5 points
Team Averda (GBR/Andrew Baker) – 6 points
Bienne Voile (SUI/Lorenz Mueller) – 7 points
DB Schenker (GER/Annemeike Bes) – 8 points

Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images


Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images


Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images


Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images


Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images
Leg 1 – EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour © Lloyd Images

Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportWildwind 2016 660x82Hall Spars - Batten

Related Articles

B&G adds enhanced Navionic functionality to Zeus and Vulcan range
B&G® announces the latest updates will bring PredictWind weather services direct to Zeus and Vulcan chartplotter range. B&G®, the world’s leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, is pleased to announce the latest in its software updates will bring PredictWind weather services direct to its Zeus and Vulcan chartplotter range.
Posted today at 12:23 pm Beneteau Open Day at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia
The Beneteau Team will be exhibiting three new Beneteau models at the CYCA this Saturday. The Beneteau Team will be exhibiting three new Beneteau models at the CYCA this Saturday.
Posted today at 11:36 am St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Recipe for success
What it is like to take a bow on big stage, in front of thousands of sailors, at Caribbean's biggest sailing regatta? What it is like to take a bow on the big stage, in front of thousands of sailors, at the Caribbean's biggest sailing regatta? Four of last year's winning yacht skippers reveal how to win at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.
Posted today at 2:48 am Vendee Globe - Day 101- Conrad Colman's story so far and what's ahead
After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dealing today with some more problems to secure the base of the boom, he's moving slow but he's moving! When the mast came down, Conrad had no other choice than to cut the rig and let the mast go to keep it from damaging the hull.
Posted on 15 Feb Adelaide to Port Lincoln Race - 50-boat fleet to face southwesterly
A fleet of about 50 boats will set sail for Port Lincoln at 3pm tomorrow in the state's premier ocean race A fleet of about 50 boats will set sail for Port Lincoln at 3pm tomorrow in the state's premier ocean race, the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race.
Posted on 15 Feb Record entry for RORC Caribbean 600
A fleet of over 80 yachts is expected for the ninth edition in which 900 sailors from 30 different nations will race A fleet of over 80 yachts is expected for the ninth edition in which 900 sailors from 30 different nations will race non-stop around 11 Caribbean islands, starting and finishing in Antigua.
Posted on 15 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 102 – Colman's slow but sure, Boissières due Friday
Conrad Colman has been making modest but positive progress since he managed to set sail under his jury rig very early Conrad Colman has been making modest but positive progress since he managed to set sail under his jury rig very early this Wednesday morning.
Posted on 15 Feb Perini Navi announces key 2017 events
2017 promises to be important year for Perini Navi, the Italian shipyard famous for the design and build of superyachts 2017 promises to be an important year for Perini Navi, the Italian shipyard renowned for the design and build of superyachts
Posted on 15 Feb Perfect conditions on Day 3 at Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week
After awful conditions on Monday when sea mists and heavy rain combined with minimal breezes, day three was spectacular. After awful conditions on Monday, when sea mists and heavy rain combined with minimal breezes, day three was spectacular. Bright sunshine and a delightful, steady 10 to 12 knot breeze made racing a joy for all divisions.
Posted on 15 Feb Geographe Bay Race Week – Heavy fog on Day 2
After the fog came the rain, thoroughly drenching crews while the breeze dropped from light to non-existent. After the fog came the rain, thoroughly drenching crews while the breeze dropped from light to non-existent.
Posted on 14 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy