AkzoNobel and the VOR - Tienpoint sends a salvo back over the bows

by John Curnow today at 11:45 am
Team AkzoNobel name winning quartet for Volvo Ocean Race campaign - Volvo Ocean Race © Thierry Martinez / Team AkzoNobel
Following on from our earlier story, which you can see here, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows.

The meeting with skipper of team AkzoNobel Simeon Tienpont and Communications, Public Affairs & Legal Affairs of AkzoNobel, which was cancelled by AkzoNobel a few times and was late, did not contribute to any solution. The deadlock Tienpont was forced in yesterday following AkzoNobel's one-sided termination of the contract was not resolved; the meeting did not contribute to any solution, so there was no other choice than to go public after AkzoNobel's suggestive statement about our skipper Simeon Tienpont.

During the prologue leg of the Volvo Ocean Race (which left Lisbon on October 8th), so at a time AkzoNobel knew that Tienpont as a skipper was unreachable, AkzoNobel terminated their contract with Simeon Tienpont and his entire team. The team finished third in the prologue.

Leg Zero, Prologue, on-board AkzoNobel – Volvo Ocean Race © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
Leg Zero, Prologue, on-board AkzoNobel – Volvo Ocean Race © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race




FIRST ENTRY
AkzoNobel announced their sponsorship in the 2017-18 race on July 5th, 2016 in Scheveningen, the Netherlands, and were the first team to enter the 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race. The Volvo Ocean Race is the longest and toughest sailing race in the world. Tienpont has participated twice in the race (2005-06 and 2016) and is a two time America’s Cup winner.

DISSAPOINTED
AkzoNobel has refused to reverse its decision and it looks they are unwilling to continue the Volvo Ocean Race campaign with Tienpont as their skipper. Tienpont: “ Disappointing, especially because me and my team were successfully racing the prologue from Lisbon to Alicante”.

Team AkzoNobel – Volvo Ocean Race © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
Team AkzoNobel – Volvo Ocean Race © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race



Also, only a few weeks ago, on September 25th, 2017 the new CEO of AkzoNobel confirmed Tienpont his personal and AkzoNobel’s support for the campaign. The CEO urged Simeon to contact him personally if any problem should arise. Sadly up to time, AkzoNobel’s CEO has not been available for Tienpont upon the termination. No explanation has been givens as to why AkzoNobel acted in this manner. Tienpont: 'They talk about a contract break, which is absolutely unfounded and is very damaging to my reputation, especially in view of the timing, just before the start of the race. I can only guess that it is about a small budget overrun on a safety issue, but we have always been 100% transparent to AkzoNobel about our financial affairs and all our expenses have been made with their approval. It is them, not me, who is in clear breach of the contract.'.

WINNING APPROACH
Tienpont: “It has always been my aim to run a safe, sustainable and winning campaign for AkzoNobel and I still want to do so. My other sponsors and partners supporting the team, my sailing and shore crew employed, where very confident in our approach to represent AkzoNobel in the very best way possible. It came as a huge and unpleasant surprise when AkzoNobel terminated the contract during the prologue at the time the team was at sea. Tienpont and his team will now regroup and try to develop options to continue with this winning campaign”.

Leg Zero, Prologue, on-board AkzoNobel. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Leg Zero, Prologue, on-board AkzoNobel. Photo by James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race. 10 October, 2017 © Volvo Ocean Race http://www.volvooceanrace.com

