Airon aims to secure a commanding tour lead - GKA Germany - Day 1

by Matt Pearce today at 8:28 am
Airton's got a steady stream of tricks and is so confident in freestyle, but with this being a mixed tour the next round in Mauritius is in good waves, and we've seen that place bring a few big names to their knees before. Including Airton last year. - The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Championship Round Four 2017 James Stanley
Championship contender Mitu Monteiro crashes out early, while title chasers Matchu Lopes, Paulino Pereira and Airton Cozzolino remain in the final heats in this crucial penultimate contest of the season.

Today’s action was fast paced in Fehmarn at the Kitesurf World Cup, the fourth stop on the 2017 GKA Kite-Surf World Tour, as riders progressed through the trials and the first four rounds of the main event in strong westerly winds. The HydroFoil Pro Tour and Kite Park League are also sharing the event site and running events in tandem with the GKA. In this busy beachside festival setting at surely the biggest kitesurfing event of the year, there’s a real buzz in the air at Südstrand!

The trials saw French rider Julien Kerneur make his return to the tour after breaking his leg at the Tarifa Strapless Pro last year and he surged into the main event alongside his Airush teammate, American Reider Decker. The flying Dutchman Steven Akkersdijk is also here and, although primarily known for being a Red Bull King of the Air big-air specialist, he showed his range and versatility on the surfboard as well.

Triumphant return for Julien - The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Championship Round Four 2017 © Joern Pollex
In round one of the main event, Keahi de Aboitiz calmly picked his way through his heat with smooth, cleanly executed tricks, coming close to a 540 shuvit and went directly to round three. Matchu followed next, linking stylish variations, including a tweaked one-footed frontroll. Always a crowd favourite, Jan Marcos Riveras and Mitu Monteiro then followed, before Camille Delannoy beat Tony Cili and Jeremy Chan in a tight heat to go through to round three alongside Paulino Pereira, Gustavo Arrojo and Airton Cozzolino.

Gustavo Arrojo - The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Championship Round Four 2017 © James Stanley
In the second round riders were eliminated from the competition. Reider Decker dispatched Steven Akkersdijk who exited the competition alongside Jeremy Chan and Nicola Abadjiev. Reider would go on to cause one of the biggest upsets of the tour so far in round three when he knocked Mitu Monteiro out of the competition to secure his spot in the quarter finals!

Beachside buzz - The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Championship Round Four 2017 © James Stanley
Matchu Lopes then put together one of the best displays of the day in round three with some ultra-stylish grabbed rotations in his heat against Djo Silva. One of the most improved riders of the year, Camille Delannoy, narrowly lost to Ismail Adarzane who also progressed on to the quarter-finals.

Another particularly close heat was between Gustavo Arrojo and Ralph Boelen - two riders who’ve both made immense progress in their riding so far on this year’s tour. Frenchman Boelen ended up winning the heat with a very clean frontroll shuvit. In the final heat of round three, Airton scored a decisive win over Sandro Pisu, and it was on to the quarter-finals..

Teamwork makes the dream work for Ralph Boelen - The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Championship Round Four 2017 © Joern Pollex
As the wind continued to build, Keahi lost to Matchu after a seriously tight call from the judges that saw him trailing by just half a point. Paulino then beat Ismail Adarzane with some huge powered rotations and his unmistakable flat-out riding style before Airush teammates Julien Kerneur and Reider Decker locked horns in yet another tight heat which was a fantastic display of their creative riding styles.

Team mates up against each other for the day - Reider Decker and Julien Kerneur - The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Championship Round Four 2017 © James Stanley
Julien took the win landing an unhooked pop to blind just before Reider Decker stomped a varial kickflip, a trick not yet seen on this year’s tour. In the last heat of the day Airton scored a place in the semis after an impeccable performance against Ralph Boelen that underpinned just why he has the overall lead on this year’s tour.

This fourth event of the season is a pivotal one on the tour: Airton could fully cement his lead or will defending champ Matchu close the gap on his old friend and rival and take the race for the title all the way? There’s no chance for Matchu to overtake Airton in the overall rankings at this event but, if Airton were to finish fourth tomorrow and Matchu first, it would close the gap between them to just 200 points.

Matchu back in action after a strong event in Fuerte - The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Championship Round Four 2017 © Joern Pollex
Matchu won’t be alone in his efforts to unseat Airton as Paulino Pereira is still ranked third with less of a mountain to climb than Matchu in terms of points. Perhaps Julian Kerneur, who has been solid through the heats today, will be able to find a chink in Airton’s armour with his fresh approach.

The kiting world's elite takes centre stage in Fehmarn - The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Championship Round Four 2017 © Joern Pollex
The kiting world's elite takes centre stage in Fehmarn - The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Championship Round Four 2017 © Joern Pollex

Related Articles

Formula Kite European Championship - Tough fight for podium
Nico Parlier (FRA, Ozone/Mikes Lab) took the men's title after neck on neck racing with his French rival Axel Mazella Nico Parlier (FRA, Ozone/Mikes Lab) took the men's title after neck on neck racing with his French rival Axel Mazella (FRA, Enata) with the lead swapping race by race on the final day in front of Tirmata Beach, Istanbul.
Posted on 19 Aug Countdown to Formula Kite Worlds in Oman reaches 100-day landmark
The final countdown has begun to the biggest date in kiteboarding calendar – Formula Kite World Championships in Oman. The final countdown has begun to the biggest date in the kiteboarding calendar – the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman.
Posted on 12 Aug Adam Warchol, Takuma Sugi and Marino Gil book places in final
The first round of the 14-15 Year Old Boy's contest was completed in light winds and varying sized waves. The first round of the 14-15 Year Old Boy's contest was completed in light winds and varying sized waves. With not much wind, the contest was a pure wave riding test with the best two waves to count over a 14 minute duration.
Posted on 10 Aug Kite Speed World Championship– Oman acclaimed as kiteboarding paradise
The event attracted some of the world’s best known kite boarders who gave the Masirah Beach Camp venue The event attracted some of the world’s best known kite boarders who gave the Masirah Beach Camp venue and ideal kiteboarding conditions in the flat and shallow lagoon an unconditional vote of approval.
Posted on 9 Aug Peru Pacasmayo Classic - Registration open now!
Located in the North of Peru, Pacasmayo offers fun cross off wave riding. You will find light wind port tack conditions. Located in the North of Peru, Pacasmayo offers fun cross off wave riding. You will find light wind port tack conditions. Wave conditions are similar to Baja Mexico. A swell of 5-7ft on the wave face is not uncommon. You will have 10-15 turns per wave and a couple of aerials without crowds. Bigger South West swells offer rides over 1km where you can lose count of the number of turns you do!
Posted on 8 Aug Manly Sailing Club to host 2019 O’pen BIC World Championships
Manly Sailing Club, in Auckland, New Zealand, has lodged a successful bid to host the 2019 O’pen BIC World Championships Manly Sailing Club, in Auckland, New Zealand, has lodged a successful bid to host the 2019 O’pen BIC World Championships, following a presentation by the club's newly elected Commodore, Sir Russell Coutts, at the recent International O’pen BIC Class Association AGM.
Posted on 8 Aug Young Swede Adam Holm wins Kona World Championships
Adam secured the title after a thrilling battle with the runner-up Dutchman, who finished one point behind the Champion. The Championship took place on classical racing waters out of Båstad on the Swedish West Coast which has hosted numerous international and national sailing events over the years. The first race days took place in very light and shifty conditions putting lots of effort on the tactical skills of the sailors.
Posted on 7 Aug Hydrofoil Pro Tour – Day 2 and 3 – All good things in all good time
Racers woke up for day three with a bit more optimism as a light teen breeze was filling through the golden gate Three morning races were held in light conditions with the majority of the fleet on 15-17m kites. The euros still have an advantage in these light conditions as the local fleet doesnt get much time on the water in sub 14k conditions.
Posted on 7 Aug Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA – Final day
Absolutely perfect racing conditions on the bay! The sun is out, the wind is up, and the racing is off the charts fast. Going into the day Nico Parlier, France, is pretty solidly taking the win based on points and amazing consistency. Axel Mazella, France, and Johnny Heineken, San Francisco, USA, are in a hot battle for second and third separated by just a couple points.
Posted on 7 Aug Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA – Day 3
Now that we have over five heats of racing the dropouts start taking effect. There is battle brewing all over the field With yesterday being a wash, three heats are run before the 1:30pm skippers meeting for the Bay Challenge. The wind just started coming up with many on 15m kites.
Posted on 6 Aug
