by Nic Douglass today at 10:15 amRacing was postponed today, so check out a few interviews from on board while waiting for wind, on the start line, and with two of the best volunteer race officials around - the Wilsons and a big gallery of images.It's AP over A for today at Airlie Beach Race Week after being postponed ashore for most of the day. I took the opportunity to catch up with two of Australia's best race officials, Ross Wilson and Kevin Wilson, to chat about the event so far, racing yesterday, why we were postponed today - and most of all why Airlie Beach Race Week is an event that they have been coming back to for well over ten years!A big thanks to all of the volunteers that help to make sailing what it is at events like ABRW and beyond, and thanks to Pantaenius Yacht Insurance for helping me to share the adventures with you, even when there is no racing! Hey, that's sailing, and there are worse places to be!









































