Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

Airlie Beach Race Week – Images and videos by Nic Douglass

by Nic Douglass today at 10:15 am
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
No racing but the good times continue. The breeze has been a little bit flighty, but the good times are still taking off at Airlie Beach Race Week.

Racing was postponed today, so check out a few interviews from on board while waiting for wind, on the start line, and with two of the best volunteer race officials around - the Wilsons and a big gallery of images.

Seeing double at Airlie Beach Race Week

It's AP over A for today at Airlie Beach Race Week after being postponed ashore for most of the day. I took the opportunity to catch up with two of Australia's best race officials, Ross Wilson and Kevin Wilson, to chat about the event so far, racing yesterday, why we were postponed today - and most of all why Airlie Beach Race Week is an event that they have been coming back to for well over ten years!



A big thanks to all of the volunteers that help to make sailing what it is at events like ABRW and beyond, and thanks to Pantaenius Yacht Insurance for helping me to share the adventures with you, even when there is no racing! Hey, that's sailing, and there are worse places to be!

Pirating with Poco Loco



Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Airlie Beach Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE invest in west – and it's looking best
With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, fleet remained close together to the east of front throughout the night With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, the fleet remained close together to the east of the front throughout the night, experiencing light northeasterly winds as they sailed down wind towards Cape Finisterre.
Posted today at 1:21 am France annihilates Rolex Fastnet Race competition for a third time
The Royal Ocean Racing's biennial flagship event attracted another record-sized fleet of 362 boats, six more than 2015. As ever the course took the giant fleet west down the English Channel, either side of the prohibited 'traffic separation scheme' zone between Land's End and the Scilly Isles, across the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, four miles off southwest Ireland, back south leaving Bishop Rock and the Scilly Isles to port and then, on past the Lizard, to the finish off Plymouth - in total 605 nautical miles.
Posted on 15 Aug All Souls Regatta schedule announced
Puerto Galera Club is expecting at least 35 yachts to participate in this year's regatta, up from 32 entries last year Every year a handful of yachts are offered for visiting crews to rent and this regularly attracts teams from Hong Kong, Japan and other nations, making the All Souls Regatta a truly international sailing event that promotes the beauty of the Philippines and the opportunity that the country offers for the sport of sailing.
Posted on 15 Aug Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta returns for 38th edition
Public is invited to enjoy Newport Harbor and the timeless beauty of the classic yachts on display in the IYRS marina For the first time, immediately following the Herreschoff Classic Yacht Regatta, Newport Classic Yacht Regatta competitors will compete in a point-to-point race from Bristol to Newport.
Posted on 15 Aug UK Sailmakers Typhoon Series 2017, Race 7
There were plenty of voices to be heard in the bar later, saying “can we have longer courses, please?” Last Sunday was the plum-perfect example of why we go sailing in Hong Kong. Sunshine, breeze, clear air, and some of the best scenery around any race course in the world (really, no exaggerations here) made for a whizz bang day out on the water for everyone.
Posted on 15 Aug Trainee doctors versus champion skiffies at Airlie Beach Race Week
It come to light that there is bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week It has come to light that there is a bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, with a group of experienced skiffies again taking on a boat load of medical students in Cruising Division 1 on two illustrious yachts.
Posted on 15 Aug 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - Leg Zero - Light wind as calms continue
The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday, so it was no surprise to see MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing take an early lead.
Posted on 15 Aug 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - And they're off!
The fleet restarted fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with boats spread just over five minutes The fleet restarted the fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with the boats spread just over five minutes apart from front to back.
Posted on 15 Aug Melges 32 World Championship – Countdown to the start
Andrea Lacorte's Vitamina Amerikana is also poised to play well in Cala Galera. Seated third overall on the ranking ot only does it crown the next Melges 32 World Champion, but it will also define the true strength of teams after a long season on the World League circuit.
Posted on 14 Aug More from the Rolex Fastnet Race by Nic Douglass
So many adventures, and so little time! At the Fastnet we covered action from the start, to the Volvo and the finish. What a great representation of sailing! An absolute pleasure to talk with Didier Goudoux, the overall winner on IRC of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's ROLEX Fastnet Race on his boat Lann Ael 2 with his son and daughter on board with him. So many congratulations and hope to see you again soon!
Posted on 14 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy