Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

Airlie Beach Race Week – Action heats up on Day 3

by Di Pearson / ABRW Media today at 12:08 pm
Day 3 – Alive has taken line honours each day – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Day three at Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club and the breeze from the 11am start was at 13-16 knots, ideal for the 100 plus competitors who are also enjoying the tee-shirt conditions the venue offers.

However, the wind did not hold, dying down as the boats progressed through their courses during the day.

The Performance Division 2 boats today tried their luck in three windward/leeward races which sorted the chaff from the wheat. Todd Huggonson and Craig Humphries’ Conquistador, a Bethwaite 8 from Queensland, has taken the lead, adding 2-1-5 results to his scorecard.

Fellow Bethwaite design, Vivace, the 79er of Gary Smith and John Rae (Qld), is second, their 3-3-1 results leaving them three points off the money. Andrew York and his REO Speedwagon (NSW) are third, after finishing the day with 1-8-2.

Huggonson sails at the back end of the boat and Humphries is on bow, leaving helm duties on Conquistador to Sally Turner.

Day 3 – Conquistador crew hike hard – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Day 3 – Conquistador crew hike hard – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



“We’re from the Gold Coast and we’ve raced here before. We expected Vivace and REO Speedwagon to be our strongest rivals, and they are – Andrew York (REO owner) is a very sharp sailor,” Humphries said.

On today’s three windward/leeward races, Huggonson said: “Conquistador was built for windward/leeward racing, so today was ideal for us.”

“We came here for challenging racing and that’s what we’re getting, along with some pretty nice scenery. Weatherwise, we’re getting what we came here for – the conditions so far are just what our boat likes,” Humphries ended.

Day 3 – Ullman Sails crew in full flight – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Day 3 – Ullman Sails crew in full flight – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



In IRC Racing, Phil Turner’s RP66 Alive took the gun again, to finish third overall behind The Goat, Mitch Gordon’s Sydney 38 (NSW) which is proving hard to beat, but today she only got David Currie’s Ponyo (Vic) by five seconds.

Steven Proud’s Kernan 44, Swish (NSW), is the only boat to beat The Goat so far and is third placed overall in the series behind The Goat and Ponyo.

In fifth place and here for the first time is the West Australian TP52, M3, skippered by Brent Fowler.

“We’ve been sailing well, but we haven’t cracked it yet – our last two races we finished fourth. We came here short crew and the first day we picked up crew and eight haven’t sailed a boat of this size before,” Fowler said. “We’re having a lot of fun anyway.”

Day 3 – Wilparina III flying on one hull today – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Day 3 – Wilparina III flying on one hull today – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



For the time being, M3 is calling Sydney home as Fowler prepares for the Rolex Sydney Hobart. They recently finished fourth overall and won Division 1 in the Sydney Gold Coast race and continued on here to Airlie Beach Race Week.

The Cruising Division 1 boats are as driven as ever and the likes of Condor and Hammer, from a bygone era when they were the latest and greatest, still have what it takes, not afraid to get amongst in the tight mark roundings. Cruising be damned!

But it’s another famous name, Helsal 3, which is leading the division with her crew of mainly year 5 medical students that leads the pack, one point ahead of both Guilty Pleasures VI (Gary Cripps, Tas) and Eureka II (Mal Robertson, Qld).

Day 3 – Sticky Fingers on fire – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Day 3 – Sticky Fingers on fire – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



The 10 Trailable Yacht entries are also not afraid to get amongst it. The division is currently led by Luke Mairs’ locals on Sticky Fingers, which won today’s race adding to its earlier third place and win and giving it a five-point advantage over Goggles Ruckert’s Mr Magoo with a further point to Derek Foley’s Wicked – which amounts to an all Queensland showdown.

Tomorrow is lay day, allowing competitors to kick back to the sounds of the Cadillacs playing all your favourites from the fifties and sixties this evening following the nightly prize presentation.

Day 3 – Dr Darryl at the helm of Celestial – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Day 3 – Dr Darryl at the helm of Celestial – Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Giacomo Yacht SaleHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew - Nessa Maloney
We often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in leg Whilst we often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in a leg or more, bumping into Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, during a Beach Boys concert in Derry-Londonderry during the award-winning Foyle Maritime Festival, is certainly one of the more unique.
Posted today at 8:04 am G’Nome flies in for Airlie Beach Race Week
Desperate times call for desperate measures – when you haven’t missed ABRW for 15yrs and you don’t want to change trend Desperate times call for desperate measures – so when you haven’t missed Airlie Beach Race Week for 15 years and you don’t want to change the trend you don’t let obstacles stand in your way – just ask Terry Archer, owner of the Grainger 075, G’Nome.
Posted today at 7:21 am Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air stays ahead while the rest reshuffle
Oman Air maintained its lead while Red Bull Sailing Team climbed from bottom of the table to second after seven races Four second places and three fifths were enough to keep Oman Air ahead by a comfortable margin while the rest of the fleet took part in a game of snakes and ladders, resulting in a leaderboard reshuffle.
Posted today at 12:01 am RC44 Marstrand World Championship – Mission impossible?
When there are at least three races remaining and all scores to count, the title theoretically remains anybody's game. Eight of the nine competing crews still have a mathematical chance of winning, but with a 15-point advantage over the two boats in second place, Vladimir Prosikhin sits in an unusually strong position for such a competitive fleet.
Posted on 12 Aug Oman Air extend the lead over Extreme Sailing Series rivals in Hamburg
The Oman Air team of Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth have 92 points With five different winners from the seven races run on the tight River Elbe courses in the heart of the German port city, consistent sailing saw Oman Air take an eight point advantage into Sunday’s finale of the four-day regatta.
Posted on 12 Aug International competitors look back at the Rolex Fastnet Race
Artemis Ocean Racing claimed the Clarion Cup for being 'first British yacht home', while Katsu won the Irish equivalent Richard Matthews was presented with the Dennis Doyle Memorial Salver as the competing skipper with the greatest number of Rolex Fastnet Race participations. Deb Fish won not only the prize, with Rob Craigie, for having the boat (Bellino) with the top mixed IRC Two Handed crew, but also the Maite de Aramblaza Trophy for the best yacht with a female skipper.
Posted on 12 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week - Day 2 – First time lucky
Mark Skelton forsook the Barbados and the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship just so he could finally attend ABRW Mark Skelton forsook the Barbados and the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship just so he could finally attend Airlie Beach Race Week – and so far it has paid in spades – two wins from two races.
Posted on 12 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race - The desire to succeed
Success in sport requires considerable determination and perseverance; they in turn require a goal to fuel them. Success in sport requires considerable determination and perseverance; they in turn require a goal to fuel them. In the case of French yachtsman, Didier Gaudoux, his dream was to win the Rolex Fastnet Race. It was an ambition conceived in the late 1970s, when he made his first forays as an offshore sailor, and nurtured during the subsequent four decades.
Posted on 12 Aug RC44 Marstrand World Champs - Bronenosec's young guns hit their mark
Day two of the RC44 Marstrand World Championship was far too fickle and tricky for any single team to dominate Day two of the RC44 Marstrand World Championship was far too fickle and tricky for any single team to dominate, but the best performers of the day were both Russian crews.
Posted on 12 Aug Extreme Sailing Series - Double win for Oman Air on testing day
Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin In tough conditions on the River Elbe, Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with the rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin, after the first day of scoring racing at the Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover.
Posted on 12 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy