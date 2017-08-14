Please select your home edition
Aircalin Match Racing Cup – Day 3

by Laurence Bouchet CNC today at 12:52 pm
Three Caledonians are qualified for the semi finales, Cyril Fortin, TugdualPiriou and Tom Picot, the name of the fourth will be known tomorrow morning but it will be a New Zealander!

Indeed, the last match of the quarterfinals opposes two New Zealanders, Will Eastman (Wellington) and James Wilson who, at the end of the day, had each one point.

Return on the third day:
Today's weather forecast was again a dream time for Match racing, great sun and 10 knots of wind. On the program of the day, Complete the qualifying phases, and, if time permits, make the quarterfinals or directly the semi-finals. Eole being perfectly at the rendez-vous, the qualifying stages finished we were able to launch the quarterfinals.

Gray qualified for the quarter-finals. The first eight of the round robin were qualified for the quarter finals. Then the first ones have the right to choose their opponent.

Cyril Fortin chose to face Tiphaine Leroux that he won in two matches. Tugdual Piriou chose to face James Farquarshon that he won in two matches. Tom Picot played Harry Milne that he also won in two matches.

The remaining quarterback Will Eastman has James Willson and by the end of the day each had scored one point. The decisive match will be played tomorrow morning.

Cyril Fortin, TugdualPiriou and Tom Picot are qualified for the semi-finals. The fourth, a New Zealander, will be known tomorrow morning.

See you tomorrow under the sun and a light wind! We will know at the end of the day the winner of the Aircalin Match Racing Cup.
Posted on 13 Aug
