Aircalin Match Racing Cup – Day 2

Day 2 – Aircalin Match Racing Cup Laurence BOUCHET

by Laurence Bouchet CNC today at 5:05 pm39 Matches were raced today in an oscillating wind of 10/12 kts sliding at the end of the day.Cyril and his crew are in front because they beat Will Eastman in their duel. The second Round Robin then began and the crew of James Willson temporarily took the lead of these return matches by winning four matches out of four. It seems that this kiwi team is comfortable in the light wind.The conditions of navigation are really fantastic. Even if on the water the duels are more and more tight and intense in play, New Zealander and Australians teams do not hesitate to have a swim between matches or do sunbathing!On the program tomorrow, we follow the second round robin. The weather conditions should be roughly the same as today, sun and light wind!

