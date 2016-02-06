Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Aero Australian Championship at Black Rock this weekend

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 6:50 am
RS Aero powered up David Staley - copyright
This weekend’s Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship.

Class spokesperson Richard Furneaux said, “The fleet consists of seven Aero 5s, including juniors and lightweight adults, with a breadth of experience in other classes such as the Minnow, Open Bic, Lasers, Impulse, Sabre and OK dinghy. There are fifteen Aero 7s, some parents of the juniors in the 5s, with wide ranging experience sailing other single-handed and double-handed boats.

“The age range in the Aero 7s spans 54 years, with the older competitors well into their seventies, and in the large department we have two strapping contenders in the Aero 9 who will need to make sure of a hearty breakfast as the forecast for Saturday is a brisk sou’wester 15 to 25 knots.

“Sunday should be a little more tranquil so hopefully there will be a mix of conditions to suit everybody,” Furneaux added.

Australian and New Zealand Aero sailors will come together on the eastern shores of Port Phillip for their Australian Championship under the banner of BRYC’s Skiff Regatta 2017, a six race combined fleet series April 1-2.

2016-02-06_RS Nationals © David Staley - copyright
2016-02-06_RS Nationals © David Staley - copyright



The regatta is open to all boats of the I14, B14, Formula 15, Musto Skiff, 29er, 49er, 49erFX, Moth, Waspz, RS200, RS100 and RS Aero classes, and close to 70 competitors are registered.

Program of racing:

• Saturday April 1
• Registration 0900 – 1030hrs
• Races one first warning 1200hrs and up to three races scheduled
• Sunday April 2
• Race four first warning 1030hrs and up to three races scheduled

In the last three years 2,000 Aeros have been manufactured by UK based RS Sailing and sold worldwide. Domestically the modern design Aero has predominantly been a Melbourne class but recently 10 boats sold into New South Wales with more due for delivery to Sydney clubs in the coming months. Fleets are also growing in Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia.

Owners say the RS Aero is a fun and challenging sailboat with three rig options to suit all sizes and skill levels. The Aero is a four metre super light 30kg one person dinghy designed for a weight range of 35 to 65kg (Aero 5) moving up to the 55 to 85kg weight range (Aero 7), while the nine is best for larger adults.

2016-02-06 RS Nationals © David Staley - copyright
2016-02-06 RS Nationals © David Staley - copyright



Relatively new on the racing scene and already hugely successful overseas, 70 plus Aeros from every continent and sixteen countries, including two sailors from Australia, will make the most of the Bay of Quiberon’s reliable sea breeze at this year’s world championship in Carnac, France, in July.

Australian distributor Sailing Raceboats offers a charter/buy option and a significant discount for juniors thanks to sponsor support. For more information email Sales@SailingRaceboats.com.au.

For information on the design and construction of the RS Aero click here.

- RS Sailing Facebook
- Australian distributor

For further information on the Aero call Tom on 0487 780 706 or Richard on 0413 809 408.

Protector - 660 x 82Musto 2016 660x82 1BandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – Perfect day of three wins
Making the difference so far is the Germans' superior strength and experience, as one of the crews in Palma Hungry to make their mark at the 49er FX European Championships when they come to their home water of Kiel in June, the duo who have sailed together since 2011 have been a class apart so far at the European season opener.
Posted on 29 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Back to business
It was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta. From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at the 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta.
Posted on 29 Mar Princesa Sofia Iberostar– Breeze shuffles fleet but Karpak still leads
The first race of the day was won by Hungarian, Zsombor Berecz, from Alessio Spadoni of Italy and Piotr Kula of Poland. The first race of the day was won by Hungarian, Zsombor Berecz, from Alessio Spadoni of Italy and Piotr Kula of Poland. Max Salminen of Sweden, then won the second race from Alican Kaynar, of Turkey and Ondrej Teply, of the Czech Republic.
Posted on 28 Mar Princesa Sofía Iberostar – New wave of passion in Palma
Laser Radial champion Alison Young did not have the regatta she dreamed of in Rio. But she is back in the boat she loves For many of the 833 sailors racing at the opening day of what is effectively the start of the new four year Olympic cycle of European regattas brings a unique excitement.
Posted on 27 Mar Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Karpak consistent as format test begins
A 15-20 knots in first race rose to more than 20 knots, before dropping from 15 down to five knots in the second race. Karpak got away to the best start at with a 3, 2 scoreline, leaving him at the top of the fleet, on a day when many sailors picked up wildly different scores as the wind played tricks with the fleet in the second race.
Posted on 27 Mar Beaches NSW Optimist Championship – 181 sailors make it successful
Over the weekend of 25th and 26th March, South Lake Maquarie Amateur Sailing Club (SLMASC) hosted 181 Opti sailors. Over the weekend of 25th and 26th March, South Lake Maquarie Amateur Sailing Club (SLMASC) hosted 181 Opti sailors. Over 70 fantastic Volunteers from the club helped run a very successful championships both on and off the water. Great sponsorship was achieved through the generosity of Beaches and Rose property development at Catherine Hill Bay
Posted on 27 Mar 2018 Zhik 29er World Championship - NOR and entry open
Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club today announced the release of the Notice of Race for the Zhik 29er World Championship 2018. Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club today announced the release of the Notice of Race for the Zhik 29er World Championship 2018. Eligible skippers are invited to apply for entry to this premier event.
Posted on 27 Mar OK Dinghy World Ranking List – No change at top
European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL). For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, not only are the top three three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release.
Posted on 23 Mar Sydney Sailmaker winning streak continues with 12ft Skiff Port Jackson
Sydney Sailmakers (Nicholas Press and Andrew Hay) took a dominant victory in the 12ft Skiff Port Jackson Championship. Sydney Sailmakers (Nicholas Press and Andrew Hay) took a dominant victory in the 12ft Skiff Port Jackson Championship. The Sydney Flying Squadron hosted the championship in beautiful third rig conditions.
Posted on 20 Mar Winds of change at the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
634 boats, 842 sailors from 53 nations will participate in the different Olympic classes, according to confirmed entries Around 700 boats will participate in this edition of the Majorcan regatta, which kicks off on Friday 24 for ORC, J80 and Dragon (with three racing days until Sunday) and on Monday 27 for Olympic Classes.
Posted on 20 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy