Advantage to John Brim’s Rimette at Quantum J70 Midwinter Championship

This Championship is being held with Class Rule C.3 modified so that the entire crew is limited to no more than one member who is classified as ISAF Group 3. The 52-boat fleet is comprised of 44% all-Corinthian teams, currently led by James Prendergast’s USA167.









Brim notched his first of two bullets as racing began in about six knots of breeze. Welles and Joshua Goldman’s Building A followed Brim in race one, and Prendergast and Bryan Cameron’s B Squared in race two (when winds were about 10 knots but shifty). The most consistent conditions occurred during Saturday’s final contest when Ignazio Perez’s Zaguero took the top spot, ahead of the reigning Midwinter team of Darden/Hillard of Hoss and John and Molly Baxter’s Team Vineyard Vines.



No racing occurred Friday due to lack of wind. Racing concludes Sunday.













2017 Quantum J 70 Midwinter Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results

