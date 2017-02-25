Please select your home edition
Advantage to John Brim’s Rimette at Quantum J70 Midwinter Championship

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 3:13 am
Feb 25 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Mother Nature provided brilliant blue skies and summer-like temperatures, but light and fluky breeze as racing got underway Saturday at the Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship hosted by Saint Petersburg Yacht Club in Florida. But John Brim’s Rimette didn’t seem to mind. He won the first two races, and added a nine, for 11 points and a healthy advantage over Will Welles’ Scamp in second (23 points) and Tim Healy’s New England Ropes in third (24 points).

This Championship is being held with Class Rule C.3 modified so that the entire crew is limited to no more than one member who is classified as ISAF Group 3. The 52-boat fleet is comprised of 44% all-Corinthian teams, currently led by James Prendergast’s USA167.

Brim notched his first of two bullets as racing began in about six knots of breeze. Welles and Joshua Goldman’s Building A followed Brim in race one, and Prendergast and Bryan Cameron’s B Squared in race two (when winds were about 10 knots but shifty). The most consistent conditions occurred during Saturday’s final contest when Ignazio Perez’s Zaguero took the top spot, ahead of the reigning Midwinter team of Darden/Hillard of Hoss and John and Molly Baxter’s Team Vineyard Vines.

No racing occurred Friday due to lack of wind. Racing concludes Sunday.

2017 Quantum J 70 Midwinter Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results






Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Midwinter Championship Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 34   USA 340 Rimette J 70 John Brim 1 1 9 11.0


2. 24   USA 248 Scamp J 70 Will Welles 2 14 7 23.0


3. 28   USA 2 New England Ropes J 70 Tim Healy 16 4 4 24.0


4. 13   USA 494 Rosebud J 70 Pamela Rose 11 7 8 26.0


5. 67   USA 167 USA 167 J 70 James Prendergast 4 2 23 29.0


6. 11   USA 179 AFRICA J 70 Darby Smith 19 6 6 31.0


7. 83   USA 151 Reach Around J 70 Thomas Bowen 17 10 5 32.0


8. 52   USA 852 Hoss J 70 Darden/Hillard 7 25 2 34.0


9. 58   USA 85 Dime J 70 Andrew Loe 5 11 24 40.0


10. 23   USA 230 Rip Rullah (Corinthian) J 70 Robert Willis 13 5 25 43.0


11. 64   MEX 164 Zaguero J 70 Ignacio Perez 25 19 1 45.0


12. 2   USA 602 Building A J 70 Joshua Goldman 3 29 16 48.0


13. 88   USA 88 USA 88 J 70 Madelyn Ploch 21 18 10 49.0


14. 44   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 27 13 12 52.0


15. 20   USA 820 Nasty Baby J 70 Rick Schaffer 22 15 17 54.0


16. 40 North Sails  USA 40 B Squared (Corinthian) J 70 Bryan Cameron 24 3 36 63.0


17. 47   USA 901 Team Vineyard Vines J 70 John & Molly Baxter 14 53/BFD 3 70.0


18. 18   USA 548 Tres Burritos J 70 Scott Sellers 36 23 11 70.0


19. 39   USA 390 Berteau Group J 70 Sarah Renz 10 33 29 72.0


20. 53   USA 53 Jeunesse Racing (Corinthian) J 70 George & Donna Antarr 8 39 27 74.0


21. 6   CAN 360/306 REX J 70 Scott Weakley 35 8 32 75.0


22. 4 Ullman Sails  USA 382 Zombie J 70 Kristen Robinson 33 28 15 76.0


23. 27   USA 1037 City Wok J 70 Allan Terhune, Jr. 9 47 21 77.0


24. 69   USA 169 Empeiria J 70 John Heaton 6 53/BFD 20 79.0


25. 87   USA 87 SPYC Junior Sailing Team (Corinthian) J 70 Blaire McCarthy 12 37 30 79.0


26. 91   USA 91 Carlos J 70 Michael Sudofsky 37 9 34 80.0


27. 21   USA 39 J 70 3 (Corinthian) (Corinthian) J 70 3 David Mendelblatt 15 31 35 81.0


28. 7   USA 501 Button Fly (Corinthian) J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 42 26 14 82.0


29. 59 North Sails  USA 8 J-70 J 70 jay kuebel 23 12 49 84.0


30. 17   USA 317 Late Life Crisis J 70 Corbo Corbishley 29 17 40 86.0


31. 37   USA 37 lil' Grizzly (Corinthian) J 70 Charles Bayer 18 27 43 88.0


32. 26   USA 411 Selkie (Corinthian) J 70 Jack Wallace 28 16 45 89.0


33. 29   USA 613 Piranha (Corinthian) (Corinthian) J 70 David Dennison 50 24 18 92.0


34. 14   USA 364 USA 364 J 70 David Kerr 32 48 13 93.0


35. 19   USA 819 NINE J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 34 34 28 96.0


36. 50 North Sails  CAN 550 CAN 550 (Corinthian) J 70 Stu McCrea 47 21 31 99.0


37. 10   USA 397 Hot Mess (Corinthian) J 70 Rob Britts 26 53/BFD 22 101.0


38. 8   USA 497 Chinook (Corinthian) J 70 Frank McNamara 30 22 50 102.0


39. 9   USA 1023/482 USA-1023 (Corinthian) J 70 Dan Klaasen 20 42 41 103.0


40. 33   USA 343 Truckin' (Corinthian) J 70 Alex Meleney 31 38 42 111.0


41. 36   USA 36 Taipan / SB (Corinthian) J 70 Lloyd Karzen 40 46 26 112.0


42. 55   USA 48 J-70 J 70 Kristen Berry 41 35 38 114.0


43. 25   USA 6 T2 J 70 Hanson Bratton 46 30 39 115.0


44. 15   USA 181 GB J 70 Chris and Karen Lewis 45 20 51 116.0


45. 1   USA 1 D2 Racing (Corinthian) J 70 D2 Racing 43 36 37 116.0


46. 22   USA 322 Team Iball J 70 Scott Irwin 48 53/BFD 19 120.0


47. 30   USA 14 Surprise (Corinthian) J 70 Dan Gabriel 51 40 33 124.0


48. 57   USA 357 DangerMouse (Corinthian) J 70 Taz Coffey 38 41 46 125.0


49. 41 Quantum Sails  USA 241 USA 241 (Corinthian) J 70 Al Poindexter 39 43 44 126.0


50. 31   USA 54 MudRatz Youth Sailing (Corinthian) J 70 MudRatz Racing 52 32 47 131.0


51. 54   USA 154 Spice (Corinthian) J 70 Holly Graf 44 45 52 141.0


52. 63   USA 363 Down the Line J 70 J World Annapolis 49 44 48 141.0
 
2017 Quantum J 70 Midwinter Championship - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Midwinter Championship Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 23   USA 230 Rip Rullah J 70 Robert Willis 13 5 25 43.0


2. 40 North Sails  USA 40 B Squared J 70 Bryan Cameron 24 3 36 63.0


3. 53   USA 53 Jeunesse Racing J 70 George & Donna Antarr 8 39 27 74.0


4. 87   USA 87 SPYC Junior Sailing Team J 70 Blaire McCarthy 12 37 30 79.0


5. 21   USA 39 J 70 3 (Corinthian) J 70 3 David Mendelblatt 15 31 35 81.0


6. 7   USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 42 26 14 82.0


7. 37   USA 37 lil' Grizzly J 70 Charles Bayer 18 27 43 88.0


8. 26   USA 411 Selkie J 70 Jack Wallace 28 16 45 89.0


9. 29   USA 613 Piranha (Corinthian) J 70 David Dennison 50 24 18 92.0


10. 50 North Sails  CAN 550 CAN 550 J 70 Stu McCrea 47 21 31 99.0


11. 10   USA 397 Hot Mess J 70 Rob Britts 26 53/BFD 22 101.0


12. 8   USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 30 22 50 102.0


13. 9   USA 1023/482 USA-1023 J 70 Dan Klaasen 20 42 41 103.0


14. 33   USA 343 Truckin' J 70 Alex Meleney 31 38 42 111.0


15. 36   USA 36 Taipan / SB J 70 Lloyd Karzen 40 46 26 112.0


16. 1   USA 1 D2 Racing J 70 D2 Racing 43 36 37 116.0


17. 30   USA 14 Surprise J 70 Dan Gabriel 51 40 33 124.0


18. 57   USA 357 DangerMouse J 70 Taz Coffey 38 41 46 125.0


19. 41 Quantum Sails  USA 241 USA 241 J 70 Al Poindexter 39 43 44 126.0


20. 31   USA 54 MudRatz Youth Sailing J 70 MudRatz Racing 52 32 47 131.0


21. 54   USA 154 Spice J 70 Holly Graf 44 45 52 141.0
 
