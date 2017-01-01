Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

Admiral’s Cup Regatta gathers impressive momentum

by David Salter today at 11:28 am
Ragamuffin with all guns blazing on the Solent during the Admiral’s Cup David Salter
“What a great idea!” That was the reaction of Australian Sailing president, Matt Allen, when first told about the planned regatta to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Australia’s first victory in the Admiral’s Cup. That positive response has now been widely echoed by the yachting community both here and overseas.

The CEO of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, Eddie Warden-Owen, has written to the regatta organizers from the UK saying, “What a great idea. It is events like this that remind us how important the Admiral’s Cup is to those who participated. I am sure there will be a lot of interest from outside Australia.”

That prediction looks certain to be fulfilled as three former cup crewmen have confirmed they will be flying back from their international bases to sail in the regatta on Sydney Harbour this December.

The roster of Admiral’s Cup team yachts and trialists that have already expressed their intention to take part is impressive. It is a roll-call of famous Australian offshore competitors, including Caprice of Huon, Camille, Mercedes III and IV, Fare Thee Well, Love and War, Mister Christian, Syonara, Too Impetuous, Sagacious V, Pacha, Black Magic, Spirit of Koomooloo (the original Ragamuffin), and the first Wild Oats.

In addition, Anitra V will race representing the legendary Halvorsen double-ender Freya from the first Admiral’s Cup team in 1965, and Lorita Maria has been invited to sail in recognition of the contribution Norman Rydge has made to Australia’s campaigns over the years.

Syd Fischer, who captained the Australian team in the Admiral’s Cup six times, is a co-patron of the anniversary regatta with Sir James Hardy and Gordon Ingate. Fischer remembers how the quality of our offshore yachts and sailors shocked the European and American teams. “We’d sailed against each other here to be selected, and that got pretty hot. Over there, they got a bit of a surprise at how good we were – and it came as a bit of a surprise to us, too!”

Chair of the regatta organizing committee, David Champtaloup, says he has been overwhelmed by the support from the Classic Yacht Association, the Australian National Maritime Museum and all the Sydney clubs. “It’s very heartening”, he said. “The event has clearly struck a chord with the yachting community. The SASC, CYCA, RSYS and RPAYC haven’t hesitated to provide their assistance with the staging of the regatta and the on-shore hospitality events. It is going to be a genuine multi-club celebration.”

The Admiral’s Cup Anniversary Regatta will be held on December 1, 2 and 3. The organisers are keen to hear from any yacht owners and Admiral’s Cup crew interested in taking part.
Lancer Not EqualSail Exchange 660x82 1Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race announces team skipper change
Dale Smyth, a permanent resident of South Africa, is a highly skilled sailor with over 50000nm offshore in his log book British sailor Dale Smyth will take over as Skipper of the CV25 team with immediate effect following the resignation of Rick Powell, who has made the decision to step down from the role for personal considerations.
Posted today at 11:15 am World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted today at 9:53 am Female skippers come out on top in first major test
Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool. Our two female Clipper Race Skippers, Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool.
Posted today at 4:45 am Gabart seals Macif historic victory in New York
After winning solo, Gabart came back with a five-man crew and showed again that in this race of giants Macif is king. New York, François Gabart loves the city so much he has won there twice. After winning solo last year, Gabart came back with a five-man crew and showed again that in this race of giants Macif is king.
Posted today at 2:21 am François Gabart and Macif win The Bridge – Centennial Transat
François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time), 08 days, 00 hours 31 minutes and 20 seconds after leaving from under the Saint-Nazaire Bridge. Macif sailed 3,582.13 nautical miles at an average speed of 18.61 knots.
Posted today at 2:02 am ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 1 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from Day 1 offshore race Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from Day 1 offshore race
Posted on 3 Jul Impact of America’s Cup to be tallied
PricewaterhouseCoopers has been hired by the ACBDA to conduct an independent study for completion by October With the conclusion of the 35th America’s Cup, an independent assessment has been commissioned to determine its economic impact on Bermuda. PricewaterhouseCoopers has been hired by the ACBDA to conduct an independent study for completion by October, according to Grant Gibbons, the Minister of Economic Development.
Posted on 3 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Preview
Fourth season is scheduled for another three events after Malcesine with Foiling Weeks in Miami, Punta del Este, Sydney This year the Gurit FW Forum has three main themes, ‘Safety, Sustainability and Accessibility’. These topics will be the key drivers for three days of the Forum from Thursday to Saturday.
Posted on 3 Jul America's Cup - NZL Govt invest $5m to keep Ashby & Kiwi crew together
New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into Emirates Team New Zealand The New Zealand Prime Minister, Bill English, has announced that the New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand. As with the investment of the same amount, at the same stage of the 2017 campaign, the funding is labelled as being required to 'retain key staff'.
Posted on 3 Jul The Bridge – MACIF trimaran expected in New York during the night
With a lead on IDEC Sport and less than 100 miles to the finish, the MACIF is well place to cut the finishing line first Just under 100 miles from the Big Apple on Monday Morning, the crew led by François Gabart has a 150-mile lead on IDEC Sport and is ideally placed to win this first Ultim only transatlantic race.
Posted on 3 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy