Adelaide to Port Lincoln Race - Two TP52s to do battle in iconic race

Racing on the pristine waters of Boston Bay during last year's regatta. Fran Solly Racing on the pristine waters of Boston Bay during last year's regatta. Fran Solly

by Harry Fisher on 1 FebThe event, now dubbed the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race and Lincoln Week Regatta, is proudly sponsored by Port Lincoln local and yachting enthusiast Peter Teakle and will start at 3pm on Friday, February 17.It is one of the longest standing events on the South Australian yachting calendar and continues to be South Australia's premier ocean racing event.There will be a number of top contenders in this year's race as entries in the race over continue to rise, with 37 boats currently entered.





As Secret Men's Business and Celestial prepare for the race over, Jason Ward's 45-foot Concubine is racing against the clock to get ready for the start line after a broken mast late last year ruled them out of the boat's second Rolex Sydney Hobart campaign.



Phil Coombs' 42-foot Simply Fun will also be looking for a good showing after impressing in their Adelaide to Port Lincoln race last year and another Sydney Hobart campaign over the summer.



There is again a strong showing from Victoria with six of the boats entered from over the border, while Celestial is the only other interstate boat, making it to the race from New South Wales after a third on IRC at the Geelong Festival of Sails.



From a South Australian point of view, the local Port Lincoln fleet will be another competitive one with Kym Clarke's Sydney 47 Fresh again leading the way.









Port Lincoln Yacht Club commodore Jonathan Newbury is becoming a stalwart of the race in his 34-foot Sextant, while sponsor Peter Teakle's two Sydney 32s, Lincoln Mentor skippered by Matt Stephens and Born to Mentor skippered by Simon Turvey, will sail in the race in an attempt to encourage more youth into keel boat racing.



The Adelaide fleet is again another strong one with yachts from both the Royal South Australian Yacht Squadron and the Cruising Yacht Club of South Australia set for another voyage across the gulfs to the west coast.









The four-day Lincoln Week Regatta will follow the race from the Monday February 20th through to the Thursday February 23rd on the pristine sailing waters of Boston Bay and surrounding areas.



Entries are still open for the race, click here to make sure you're involved.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151504