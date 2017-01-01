Adelaide to Port Lincoln Race - 50-boat fleet to face southwesterly
by Harry Fisher on 15 Feb
A fleet of about 50 boats will set sail for Port Lincoln at 3pm tomorrow in the state's premier ocean race, the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race.
Phil Coombs' Simply Fun will compete in this year's Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race. - Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race Fran Solly
The star-studded fleet, which is made up of a number of South Australia's top sailors, will have to deal with a building southwesterly breeze that could reach up to 25 knots through the night.
Among the fleet are some top contenders, some of which have come off successful Rolex Sydney Hobart campaigns late last year.
Caillin Howard and David Oliver's Aikin Hames Sharley will be in the mix for IRC handicap honours after a successful Hobart race where it took out the Battery Point Trophy for the first boat of less than 40-foot.
They also wiped about six hours off the small boat race record so the crew is in good knick for this year's Adelaide to Port Lincoln campaign.
Andrew Saies' Two True, Andrew Corletto's Shining Sea and Victorian Phil Coombs' Simply Fun all raced to Hobart last year and will be in with a sniff for the overall handicap honours in the Lincoln race.
While Jason Ward's 45-foot Concubine is unable to race as it continues to recover from a broken mast, the front of the fleet will most likely be dominated by last year's winner Secret Mens Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, and the Sydney-based Celestial, skippered by Sam Haynes.
But the next tier of boats over the line could well hold the handicap winner with upwind racing early in the race likely to even the fleet right out.
2017 Teakle Classic 67th Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race
Series Entries
Monohull Racing options including IRC, PHS and/or AMS
Currently there are 47 competitors entered.
| BOAT NAME
| SAIL NO
| SKIPPER
| DESIGN
| STATE
| PAID
| 3 COOL CATS
|R41
|Scott Mutton
|Farr 42 Irc
|SA
|N
| AIKIN -HAMES SHARLEY
|SA1106
|C Howard/ D Ol
|Ker 11.3
|SA
|Y
| ALIEN
|R880
|Justin Brenan
|Lidgard 36
|VIC
|Y
| ALLIANCE
|YC39
|Jim Hallion
|Farr 38 Sports
|SA
|Y
| ARCADIA III
|29740
|Paul Bogner
|Archambault A40
|SA
|Y
| ARIA
|SA194S
|David Henshall
|J122e
|SA
|Y
| ASTRID
|YC412
|John Sibly
|Hanse 411
|SA
|Y
| ASYLUM
|YC10
|Derek Morrison
|Sydney 38
|SA
|Y
| AUDACIOUS
|B331
|Stuart Johnson
|Sydney 38
|SA
|Y
| BORN TO MENTOR
|L53
|Simon Turvey
|Sydney 32
|SA
|Y
| CARIOCA DA GEMA
|44
|Craig Hutton
|Beneteau 44.7
|SA
|Y
| CARTE BLANCHE
|990
|Peter Mumford
|Beneteau 47.7
|SA
|Y
| CELESTIAL
|6952
|Sam Haynes
|Jv Tp52
|NSW
|Y
| CLOCKWORK
|SM3838
|Bob Schahinger
|Sydney 38
|SA
|Y
| ENCHANTRESS
|SA346
|John Willoughby
|Muirhead 11
|SA
|Y
| FREE FALLIN
|SM243
|Steve Harrington
|Beneteau Oceanis 43
|SA
|Y
| FRESH
|L7
|Kym Clarke
|Sydney 47
|SA
|Y
| HOROPITO
|SA241
|Mark Robertson
|J111
|SA
|Y
| JULIA
|YC326
|Richard Harries
|Dufour Grand Large 405
|SA
|Y
| KINETIC ENERGY
|YC360
|Andy Shipp
|Young 11
|SA
|Y
| LIESL
|SA228
|Peter Wirthensohn
|Beneteau First 40.7
|SA
|Y
| LINCOLN MENTOR
|L1
|Matthew Stephens
|Sydney 32
|SA
|Y
| MARNICO
|YC61
|Graeme Footer
|Dibley 50ft
|SA
|Y
| MORE NOISE
|SM3131
|Jason Close
|Archambault A31
|VIC
|Y
| NIMROD
|SA666
|Lucus Cree
|Duncanson 34
|SA
|Y
| NINA
|4555
|Serge Ambrose
|Adams 11.9
|SA
|Y
| OATESEA
|SA606
|Martin Oates
|Catalina 42
|SA
|Y
| OCEAN HAWK
|6197
|Steve Emery
|Sydney 36
|SA
|Y
| PLAYGROUND
|6276
|Brenton Pegler
|Sydney 38
|SA
|Y
| REPRIEVE
|SA881
|David Barnfield
|Tasman Seabird
|SA
|Y
| REVERIE
|B26
|Alan Woodward
|Beneteau First 45
|VIC
|Y
| RIVAL
|795
|Judith Kennedy
|Radford 10.6
|SA
|Y
| RUNAWAY
|B101
|Daniel Turner
|Sayer 11
|SA
|Y
| RUNNING WILD
|PF785
|Barry Levinson
|Sydney 40 Od
|VIC
|Y
| SCHOOL'S OUT
|YC757
|Adrian Wotton
|Bavaria 40 Cruiser
|SA
|Y
| SCULPTOR
|YC3800
|Michael Keough
|Farr 11.6
|SA
|Y
| SECRET MENS BUSINESS
|YC3300
|Geoff Boettcher
|Tp 52 J/V
|SA
|Y
| SEXTANT
|L134
|Jonathan Newbury
|X 34
|SA
|Y
| SHINING SEA
|YC1545
|Andrew Corletto
|Beneteau First 45
|SA
|Y
| SIMPLY FUN
|SM42
|Philip Coombs
|Hh42
|VIC
|Y
| TANQUERAY
|5526
|Paul Richards
|Northshore 38
|SA
|Y
| THAT'S LIFE
|YC447
|Gary Sinton
|Beneteau 47.7 Short Rig
|SA
|Y
| THE TRIBE
|6040
|Dan Oconnell
|Farr 40
|SA
|Y
| TWO TRUE
|YC400
|Andrew Saies
|Beneteau First 40
|SA
|Y
| VICKIJ IV
|SA303
|Trevor McHugh
|Adams 11.9
|SA
|Y
| VULCAN
|8447
|Jim Howell
|Beneteau 44.7
|SA
|Y
| WHITE KNIGHT
|6211
|David Knights
|Sydney38
|SA
|Y
Monohull Cruising - PHS
Currently there are 3 competitors entered.
| BOAT NAME
| SAIL NO
| SKIPPER
| DESIGN
| STATE
| PAID
| ACADEMY 1
|586
|Hugh Longbottom
|Farr 11.6
|SA
|Y
| GUAVA
|159
|C. H-Jones J. Atkinson
|Holland 30 Cruising
|SA
|Y
| WIND WEAVER
|YC131
|Wayne Grant
|Beneteau Cyclades 43.3
|SA
|Y
