Adelaide to Port Lincoln Race - 50-boat fleet to face southwesterly

by Harry Fisher on 15 Feb
Phil Coombs' Simply Fun will compete in this year's Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race. - Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race Fran Solly
A fleet of about 50 boats will set sail for Port Lincoln at 3pm tomorrow in the state's premier ocean race, the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race.

The star-studded fleet, which is made up of a number of South Australia's top sailors, will have to deal with a building southwesterly breeze that could reach up to 25 knots through the night.

Among the fleet are some top contenders, some of which have come off successful Rolex Sydney Hobart campaigns late last year.

Caillin Howard and David Oliver's Aikin Hames Sharley. - Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race © Fran Solly
Caillin Howard and David Oliver's Aikin Hames Sharley. - Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race © Fran Solly



Caillin Howard and David Oliver's Aikin Hames Sharley will be in the mix for IRC handicap honours after a successful Hobart race where it took out the Battery Point Trophy for the first boat of less than 40-foot.

They also wiped about six hours off the small boat race record so the crew is in good knick for this year's Adelaide to Port Lincoln campaign.

Andrew Saies' Two True, Andrew Corletto's Shining Sea and Victorian Phil Coombs' Simply Fun all raced to Hobart last year and will be in with a sniff for the overall handicap honours in the Lincoln race.

Geoff Boettcher’s Secret Mens Business fell just short of the race record last year. - Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race © Fran Solly
Geoff Boettcher’s Secret Mens Business fell just short of the race record last year. - Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race © Fran Solly



While Jason Ward's 45-foot Concubine is unable to race as it continues to recover from a broken mast, the front of the fleet will most likely be dominated by last year's winner Secret Mens Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, and the Sydney-based Celestial, skippered by Sam Haynes.

But the next tier of boats over the line could well hold the handicap winner with upwind racing early in the race likely to even the fleet right out.

To track race click here.

2017 Teakle Classic 67th Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race

Series Entries

Monohull Racing options including IRC, PHS and/or AMS

Currently there are 47 competitors entered.

BOAT NAME SAIL NO SKIPPER DESIGN STATE PAID
3 COOL CATS R41 Scott Mutton Farr 42 Irc SA N
AIKIN -HAMES SHARLEY SA1106 C Howard/ D Ol Ker 11.3 SA Y
ALIEN R880 Justin Brenan Lidgard 36 VIC Y
ALLIANCE YC39 Jim Hallion Farr 38 Sports SA Y
ARCADIA III 29740 Paul Bogner Archambault A40 SA Y
ARIA SA194S David Henshall J122e SA Y
ASTRID YC412 John Sibly Hanse 411 SA Y
ASYLUM YC10 Derek Morrison Sydney 38 SA Y
AUDACIOUS B331 Stuart Johnson Sydney 38 SA Y
BORN TO MENTOR L53 Simon Turvey Sydney 32 SA Y
CARIOCA DA GEMA 44 Craig Hutton Beneteau 44.7 SA Y
CARTE BLANCHE 990 Peter Mumford Beneteau 47.7 SA Y
CELESTIAL 6952 Sam Haynes Jv Tp52 NSW Y
CLOCKWORK SM3838 Bob Schahinger Sydney 38 SA Y
ENCHANTRESS SA346 John Willoughby Muirhead 11 SA Y
FREE FALLIN SM243 Steve Harrington Beneteau Oceanis 43 SA Y
FRESH L7 Kym Clarke Sydney 47 SA Y
HOROPITO SA241 Mark Robertson J111 SA Y
JULIA YC326 Richard Harries Dufour Grand Large 405 SA Y
KINETIC ENERGY YC360 Andy Shipp Young 11 SA Y
LIESL SA228 Peter Wirthensohn Beneteau First 40.7 SA Y
LINCOLN MENTOR L1 Matthew Stephens Sydney 32 SA Y
MARNICO YC61 Graeme Footer Dibley 50ft SA Y
MORE NOISE SM3131 Jason Close Archambault A31 VIC Y
NIMROD SA666 Lucus Cree Duncanson 34 SA Y
NINA 4555 Serge Ambrose Adams 11.9 SA Y
OATESEA SA606 Martin Oates Catalina 42 SA Y
OCEAN HAWK 6197 Steve Emery Sydney 36 SA Y
PLAYGROUND 6276 Brenton Pegler Sydney 38 SA Y
REPRIEVE SA881 David Barnfield Tasman Seabird SA Y
REVERIE B26 Alan Woodward Beneteau First 45 VIC Y
RIVAL 795 Judith Kennedy Radford 10.6 SA Y
RUNAWAY B101 Daniel Turner Sayer 11 SA Y
RUNNING WILD PF785 Barry Levinson Sydney 40 Od VIC Y
SCHOOL'S OUT YC757 Adrian Wotton Bavaria 40 Cruiser SA Y
SCULPTOR YC3800 Michael Keough Farr 11.6 SA Y
SECRET MENS BUSINESS YC3300 Geoff Boettcher Tp 52 J/V SA Y
SEXTANT L134 Jonathan Newbury X 34 SA Y
SHINING SEA YC1545 Andrew Corletto Beneteau First 45 SA Y
SIMPLY FUN SM42 Philip Coombs Hh42 VIC Y
TANQUERAY 5526 Paul Richards Northshore 38 SA Y
THAT'S LIFE YC447 Gary Sinton Beneteau 47.7 Short Rig SA Y
THE TRIBE 6040 Dan Oconnell Farr 40 SA Y
TWO TRUE YC400 Andrew Saies Beneteau First 40 SA Y
VICKIJ IV SA303 Trevor McHugh Adams 11.9 SA Y
VULCAN 8447 Jim Howell Beneteau 44.7 SA Y
WHITE KNIGHT 6211 David Knights Sydney38 SA Y


Monohull Cruising - PHS

Currently there are 3 competitors entered.

BOAT NAME SAIL NO SKIPPER DESIGN STATE PAID
ACADEMY 1 586 Hugh Longbottom Farr 11.6 SA Y
GUAVA 159 C. H-Jones J. Atkinson Holland 30 Cruising SA Y
WIND WEAVER YC131 Wayne Grant Beneteau Cyclades 43.3 SA Y

