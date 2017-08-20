Please select your home edition
Action shots from Day 2 of the St. Helena Cup by Mitchell Pearson
by Mitchell Pearson on 1 Oct
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 Mitchell Pearson
Mitchell Pearson was on water at St. Helena Cup 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2.
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
