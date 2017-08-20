Please select your home edition
Action-shots from Bayside Slalom Series Race 1 by Mitchell Pearson
by Mitchell Pearson on 1 Oct
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 Mitchell Pearson
Images from the Bayside Slalom Series first race of the season at Wynnum Creek on Moretan Bay QLD.
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 Bayside Slalom Series - Race 1 © Mitchell Pearson
Related Articles
Trinity Point NSW Youth Championships 'a benchmark' for competitors
One of Australia’s biggest junior state competitions gets into full swing this weekend
One of Australia’s biggest junior state competitions gets into full swing this weekend when the NSW Youth Championships start at Lake Macquarie on the NSW Central Coast.
Posted on 29 Sep
RS:X World Championships – Thrilling final day
In both the Women’s and Men’s race, there was a little clarity at the start of the day as to whom would take medals away
2017 has seen a year of experimentation with regards to final day format of racing – with the RS:X Class trying out a wide range of different formats over its events this year.
Posted on 24 Sep
Champions crowned at first Twin-Tip Slalom Racing Worlds
In clinching victory on the final day of competition in Pingtan, Gruber made it back-to-back TT:R world titles
In the hotly-contested women’s division, 17-year-old local favourite, Jingle Chen (CHN), secured the World Championship title after a series of races that saw the overall lead change hands constantly as the breeze freshened to a punchy 17kts.
Posted on 24 Sep
Unbeatable Mazella scoops back-to-back IKA KiteFoil GoldCup Victories
The win built on his equally emphatic—if not quite so dominant—performance a week earlier when he clinched victory
Yet even the modest Mazella seemed slightly taken aback, though nonetheless delighted, by his incredible record. He was quick to acknowledge that some of the world’s best riders, like compatriot Nico Parlier and Britain’s Olly Bridge, were missing, an absence he hopes will be filled in Sardinia.
Posted on 24 Sep
Best ever World Championship finish for British windsurfer Martin
British Sailing Team’s Kieran Holmes Martin returned to action in style following a five-month break from competition
British Sailing Team’s Kieran Holmes Martin returned to action in style following a five-month break from competition as he took fifth place at the RS:X World Championships (18-23 September) in Enoshima, Japan, his best ever finish at a senior Worlds.
Posted on 23 Sep
RS:X Worlds - Day 5 - Consistent application of the basics
Start well, pick the shifts up the first beat, work hard and extend. A simplistic view of sailboard racing
Start well, pick the shifts up the first beat, work hard and extend. A simplistic view of sailboard racing but the reality is that if you do the basics right then you are in with a shot of doing well and potentially winning. Jim Rohn, an American entrepreneur said, “Success is neither magical nor mysterious. Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying basic fundamentals”.
Posted on 23 Sep
Pack reshuffled in topsy turvy TwinTip-Racing Open Weifang
Only the leader of the Boys’ U-19 division, Tiger Tyson, strengthened his hold on the top spot with a gritty performance
With the return of Pingtan Island’s normally predictable winds that went largely missing for three days, both the men’s and women’s leaders found themselves pushed down the leaderboard but remain in the hunt going into the final day.
Posted on 22 Sep
IKA KiteFoil GoldCup – Day 4 – Four French riders top the order
On the fourth of the five-day competition on the East China Sea, Mazella scooped a perfect five bullets.
The Team Enata trio were only split by their compatriot Theo de Ramecourt, who was keeping pace on Flysurfer Sonic Race kites and a Mike’s Lab foil, finishing the day third on the leaderboard, slipping one place from the start of the day.
Posted on 22 Sep
RS:X Windsurfing World Championships – Day 4 – Damage limitation
With what is seemingly become standard practice in the weather conditions here, the fleet were held ashore for an hour
With the majority of sailors in the Gold Fleet picking up their worst result today, it was a case of damage limitation to the scorecard and ensuring that any hopes or dreams of winning this event were kept alive.
Posted on 22 Sep
IKA KiteFoil GoldCup – Mazella stretches lead in teasing breezes
The onshore breeze blowing over the East China Sea’s flat waters unexpectedly built quickly to an adequate 7kts to 9kts
For the Frenchman, on his distinctive red 21m Enata kite and foil, it appears to matter little whether he is pursued by just four rivals or the entire fleet. He led round the first top mark and never looked back, stretching his advantage to a comfortable lead by the reaching finish after two searingly-fast laps of the windward-leeward track.
Posted on 21 Sep
