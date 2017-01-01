Please select your home edition
Accommodation still available for fans to see the America's Cup Match

by Grray Gibson and Sail-World.com/nz today at 9:59 pm
Bermuda - venue for the 35th America's Cup. Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Mondo Travel's Gray Gibson has just returned from Bermuda to take in the opening phases of the 35th America's Cup.

He say that Mondo Travel still have accommodation for the last week of the Americas Cup for fans to experience Emirates Team New Zealand competing for the America's Cup.

An offer has just come through with a seven night and five night package price with a property allocated on arrival.

The property would be one of Pompano Beach Club, or The Reefs The Reefs or Elbow Beach - all great resorts.

Price per person in NZD is $3,835 per person for 7 nights, $3,233 for 5 nights.  Included are all hotel tax’s and fee’s, return airport transfers, 2 x official spectator boat experiences per person.

Also is a room only off at the Coco Reef Resort with seven nights from $2575.00 per person sharing twin. Breakfast is included. To view click here

Return Economy Flights are in the region of $3,000.

For more information gray@mondotravel.co.nz +64 21 2804378

Believe us this America's Cup in Bermuda is so good it is hard to believe it is real - don't miss it.


