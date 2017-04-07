Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Aaron Hobb - RYA NE Young Sailor 2016

by RYA today at 4:34 am
Aaron Hobb during the T15 event at Kielder Water John Scullion
16 year old Aaron Hobb from Whitley Bay has been chosen as the RYA North East Young Sailor of the Year 2016 and was presented with his award, the Trident Trophy, at Druridge Bay Country Park last weekend.

The RYA NE Young Sailor of the Year Award is given to a young sailor who excels in sailing or windsurfing, is a great ambassador for the sport and a mentor to junior or more novice sailors.

Aaron was chosen from a strong batch of nominees from around the region by a panel of judges who could see his track record of success in windsurfing and his commitment to the Coquet Shorebase Trust Windsurfing Club.

Aaron was nominated for the annual award by Allison Claydon, windsurfing coach at Coquet Shorebase Trust. “Aaron has been a member of Coquet Shorebase Trust Windsurfing Club for five years now and in that time Aaron has progressed right from being a club beginner, through the RYA Team15 junior windsurfing programme and Zone Squad selection, to competing in the RYA Youth National Championships, which he is doing right now.”

“Aaron sails a RS:X competition windsurfer and in 2016 he finished fourth in the National UK Windsurfing Association Coastal Race Series; his first season sailing a RS:X board.”

As well as his successes on board his windsurfer, Aaron has also completed RYA power boat and safety boat courses and has qualified as a RYA Start Windsurf Instructor, with a racing endorsement. A fantastic commitment to help train youngsters at Coquet Shorebase Windsurfing Club so that they can hopefully experience the same enjoyment from the sport that Aaron clearly does.

“I am thrilled to receive the Trident trophy and RYA NE Young Sailor of the Year Award,” said Aaron at the surprise presentation at Druridge Bay. “I had a great year on the water in 2016, travelling the length of the UK for my windsurf training and attending as many UK Windsurfing Association events as I could. I’ve received lots of support from my school (Whitley Bay High School), club (Coquet Windsurfing Club), parents, as well as the coach and fellow sailors at my club.”

“His enthusiasm for the sport never wanes,” said Allison Claydon after the presentation ceremony. “He and his family continue to travel many thousands of miles per year to train and compete nationally and internationally. I feel he is a credit to the club and the region. Well done Aaron.”
BandG AUS Triton2 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Ensign Bavaria C57 April 2017

Related Articles

Full day of action at Day 1 of IKA Youth Freestyle World Championships
For a week in April, the St. Pierre La Mer becomes the breeding place for kiteboarding champions of the next general. It is very early on the first day of the competition, seeing 70 young riders between nine and 21 years pumping up their kites before the skippers meeting. The Tramontana is already blowing with 25 knots, but the forecast gives the race committee only one day to complete as much as possible of the schedule.
Posted on 7 Apr World's best kitefoilers heading to Korea for KiteFoil Gold Cup
It offers wide, sandy beaches with reliable side-onshore winds; a perfect setup for world level kiteboard racing action. Double World Champion Maxime Nocher is determined to defend his 2016 title, but the competition will be tight with several runner-ups aiming for the podium.
Posted on 3 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Palma winners crowned
A mix of established Rio Olympic campaigners and emerging young talent shared the top podium spots when the event ended While it is the first major Olympic classes regatta victories for the up and coming winners of the 49er class, for the triumphant Men’s 470 pair, the Laser Radial, the men’s RS:X, the outright winner of the Princesa Sofia Trophy is 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Zofia Noceti-Klepacka.
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Showdown Saturday on Bay of Palma
The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day.
Posted on 1 Apr Registration opens for the TT-R Slalom European Championships
After the huge success of the first event held in the Youth Olympic Games format, the action now moves on to Europe. Both open age fleets (men and women) and Boys and Girls (born 1999 and after) will compete over five competition days, providing a perfect testing ground for the World Championships later this year, and the Youth Olympic Qualifier Events in 2018.
Posted on 31 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – FX Girls running away With the title
In the driving seat in the Womens Skiff, 49er FX, Germany’s Victoria Jurcoz and Anika Lorenz currently look unstoppable The Finn class sailors holding counsel, not making any premature judgements about the format innovation which responds to the need to deliver easily understood, exciting, televisual finales to the Olympic events.
Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – A day of snakes and ladders in Palma
Rising stars James Peters-Fynn Sterritt continued their consistent form at the front of the 49er fleet on Thursday It’s been a day of mixed feelings in the Nacra 17. Ben Saxton-Steph Orton, who paired up for this regatta after just a week training together, were pleased with their day. The duo now sit in fifth place overall, but remain focused that the regatta is still about learning and enjoying it.
Posted on 30 Mar Hydrofoil Pro Tour - Day 3
Again, a little chill set in last night and promises for a great day of wind for today for the final day of Racing. Again, a little chill set in last night and promises for a great day of wind for today for the final day of Racing. On Day 2 of the Hydrofoil Pro Tour the wind was light and steady, eight - eleven knots for races six, seven, and eight. Direction was 355 degrees to 20 degrees magnetic.
Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Back to business
It was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta. From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at the 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta.
Posted on 29 Mar Hydrofoil Pro Tour 2017 - Registration and Day 1
Registration took place at Casa Tara Retreat on March 25th with a sunset view and steamy jacuzzi, a different venue Registration took place at Casa Tara Retreat on March 25th with a sunset view and steamy jacuzzi, a different venue to kick off the event. Riders and manufacturers have flown in from various corners of the world to attend. At times, there are half a dozen languages being spoken at the breakfast table.
Posted on 28 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy