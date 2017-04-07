Aaron Hobb - RYA NE Young Sailor 2016

Aaron Hobb during the T15 event at Kielder Water John Scullion Aaron Hobb during the T15 event at Kielder Water John Scullion

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152912

by RYA today at 4:34 amThe RYA NE Young Sailor of the Year Award is given to a young sailor who excels in sailing or windsurfing, is a great ambassador for the sport and a mentor to junior or more novice sailors.Aaron was chosen from a strong batch of nominees from around the region by a panel of judges who could see his track record of success in windsurfing and his commitment to the Coquet Shorebase Trust Windsurfing Club.Aaron was nominated for the annual award by Allison Claydon, windsurfing coach at Coquet Shorebase Trust. “Aaron has been a member of Coquet Shorebase Trust Windsurfing Club for five years now and in that time Aaron has progressed right from being a club beginner, through the RYA Team15 junior windsurfing programme and Zone Squad selection, to competing in the RYA Youth National Championships, which he is doing right now.”“Aaron sails a RS:X competition windsurfer and in 2016 he finished fourth in the National UK Windsurfing Association Coastal Race Series; his first season sailing a RS:X board.”As well as his successes on board his windsurfer, Aaron has also completed RYA power boat and safety boat courses and has qualified as a RYA Start Windsurf Instructor, with a racing endorsement. A fantastic commitment to help train youngsters at Coquet Shorebase Windsurfing Club so that they can hopefully experience the same enjoyment from the sport that Aaron clearly does.“I am thrilled to receive the Trident trophy and RYA NE Young Sailor of the Year Award,” said Aaron at the surprise presentation at Druridge Bay. “I had a great year on the water in 2016, travelling the length of the UK for my windsurf training and attending as many UK Windsurfing Association events as I could. I’ve received lots of support from my school (Whitley Bay High School), club (Coquet Windsurfing Club), parents, as well as the coach and fellow sailors at my club.”“His enthusiasm for the sport never wanes,” said Allison Claydon after the presentation ceremony. “He and his family continue to travel many thousands of miles per year to train and compete nationally and internationally. I feel he is a credit to the club and the region. Well done Aaron.”