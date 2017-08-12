Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

Aarhus offers taste of Championships to come

by Matthew Pryor today at 5:05 am
Aarhus Sailing Week is the test event before the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus 2018.6th to the 13th of August 2017 at Egaa Marina in Aarhus. © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
It is a truth universally acknowledged in the boat park, that while some classes are talking tech or weather, the windsurfers are finding out where to eat and chill out. But when it is competition time they are as fierce as anyone and the men’s RS:X at The Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event whetted the appetite for the battles to come here in a year’s time.

On a day of light airs, there was drama all the way to the finish line as the leader all week, Pawel Tarnowski, the 2015 European champion and one of Poland’s powerhouse production line of windsurfers, lost his gold medal by five meters, having been caught out by a gust and passed by the fleet.

France’s Louis Giard, the European champion, fresh from finishing second in the world cup final in Santander in June, was one of those who planed past, 200 meters from the finish line, and managed to finish second, as Tarnowski slipped to eighth. With the double points of the medal race it meant they finished level on points; Giard taking gold because of his better performance at the last. But the Frenchman admitted he had not known until after the race, and had not been thinking about it after Tarnowski sailed away at the start.

Aarhus Sailing Week is the test event before the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus 2018.6th to the 13th of August 2017 at Egaa Marina in Aarhus. © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
Aarhus Sailing Week is the test event before the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus 2018.6th to the 13th of August 2017 at Egaa Marina in Aarhus. © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/



“I didn’t start the medal race with the goal of winning the event, he (Tarnowski) was 12 points in front of me, and I was on equal points with third and fourth place,” Giard said. “So, the main goal was to secure second place. Pawel was in front of me from the start, so, in my mind it was just about staying second or third. But in the last downwind a gust came and Piotr (Myszka, Poland) started planning and I tried to do the same and I finished the medal race in second place, but it was only after the finish line I realised that Pawel did not start planning and lost a lot of places. I was a bit lucky.”

But Tarnowski, who has struggled to find time to train while studying engineering in Dansk, was philosophical. “Everything had been going perfectly for me,” Tarnowski said. “I counted the places and it was still ok but just 200m from the finishing line, there was a strong gust behind me and the two guys behind got it 10 or 15 seconds before me - It was downwind so they caught it faster - and they passed me by a few meters. When I caught the gust, they were already slightly in front of me, and I was doing my best to catch at least one guy, but I didn’t manage it by about 5m and I lost the medal, it was so horrible for me. But we had a great week. I was going well, I enjoyed all the conditions, all the wind directions. The level was very high it’s been really useful coming here before the Worlds.”

The RS:X women’s winner had been decided even before the medal race such has been the dominance of Lilian de Geus, the Dutch windsurfer, who was fourth at the Rio Olympics last year. De Geus stated the race a massive 25 points clear of Italy’s Marta Maggetti, who had to pull out a fast finish to move up to sixth and hold onto second place overall with four sailors in contention. Her compatriot, Flavia Tartaglini, won the medal race to jump into third and a little ruefully said she almost had silver.

“I was actually quite surprised that it was easy this week,” De Geus said. “I’m really happy with my series. I wasn’t expecting it before the event. It’s my first time here and it’s nice to have good memories of place. That gives me confidence.”

DK: 2017 08 12, Aarhus, Danmark: Test Event, VM i sejlads. Foto: Lars Møller UK: 20170812, Aarhus, Denmark: Test Event World Championships in Sailing. © Lars Moeller
DK: 2017 08 12, Aarhus, Danmark: Test Event, VM i sejlads. Foto: Lars Møller UK: 20170812, Aarhus, Denmark: Test Event World Championships in Sailing. © Lars Moeller



The 49er was closer to the Men’s windsurfing as the leaders, the Australian brothers, Sam and William Phillips, were caught by the Austrians, Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl, in the final race and slipped back into seventh. The two pairs had been battling at the front all week and dominated the 49er’s unique series of three medal races (where points are not doubled). The Australians won the first and finished second in the second, behind the Austrian’s but then got into trouble on the first beat of the last race as the Austrian’s attacked them.

“It was a tough one,” Sam Phillips said. “We needed to finish within one of the Austrians. We started on starboard, the Austrians were below us, a boat rolled over the top from the windward end, we tacked onto port. We came into the middle of course and it was a tight cross by the Austrians and they just managed to tack in front of us - that was a pretty defining moment in the race. Following that, they put two more tacks on us as we tried to free our air and we were just back a little bit and struggled from there, we were last at the windward mark.”

It was not an out-and-out match race because the Austrians needed to extend ahead. “But, they just made it really difficult for us, and it really worked,” Sam Phillips said.

There is no doubt that both pairs were not just here on reconnaissance for next year, they wanted to win this one.

“After (the first two medal races) it was just about them or us who was winning,” Bildstein said. “So, we sailed slightly more aggressively but not unfairly. I think it was a nice match, especially as on the second day it was really us two boats matching each other, it was big waves and heavy wind and all three races, both of us were top three. It was a really nice fight - we are good friends with them.”

Denmark’s 49erFX Olympic bronze medallists in Rio, Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen won gold in the 49er FX as expected. Almost mathematically uncatchable before the three medal races, they put things beyond doubt by finishing first, third and first. Behind them the fight was more intense. The Norwegian twin sisters, Ragna Agerup and Maia Agerup held onto silver and the Americans, Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea took bronze.

The Nacra 17 medal race was cancelled. Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Peter Lubeck, the leaders after the 10 rounds, were awarded the gold, Denmark’s second of the day.

That leaves the Laser, the Laser Radial, the Finn and the 470 medal races tomorrow (Sunday).

A 90 degree wind shift in the last of three rounds of the lasers tonight, shook things up at the top of the fleet, with Tom Burton, the Australian Olympic Champion, finishing 54th and dropping far into second overall, 13 points his fellow countryman, Matthew Wearn.

In the Laser Radial, Marit Bouwmeester, the Olympic champion, went home early, to protect a back injury she is just returning from. That left the top spot open and Sweden’s Josefin Olsson and America’s Erika Reinneke stepped up in their last three rounds to claim the first two spots respectively.

In the Finn, the Netherlands’s Nicholas Heiner and Hungary’s Zsombor Berecz increased their grip on the top of the leaderboard after their two races yesterday.

In the women’s 470, a win and then a second place finish in their third race of the day, gave the Swiss team, Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler, clear water at the top of the leaderboard.

In the men’s 470, another family bond, showed its strength, with the Turkish brothers, Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar, finishing second, second and third in their three rounds to take a five-point lead into the medal race as French pair Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion slid to third.

The final day of the racing at the Test Event begins at 12:00 (local time) in Aarhus Bay tomorrow (Sunday).

More information and full results can be found here.

PredictWind.comInsun - AC ProgramBIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air stays ahead while the rest reshuffle
Oman Air maintained its lead while Red Bull Sailing Team climbed from bottom of the table to second after seven races Four second places and three fifths were enough to keep Oman Air ahead by a comfortable margin while the rest of the fleet took part in a game of snakes and ladders, resulting in a leaderboard reshuffle.
Posted today at 12:01 am Oman Air extend the lead over Extreme Sailing Series rivals in Hamburg
The Oman Air team of Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth have 92 points With five different winners from the seven races run on the tight River Elbe courses in the heart of the German port city, consistent sailing saw Oman Air take an eight point advantage into Sunday’s finale of the four-day regatta.
Posted on 12 Aug Aircalin Match Racing Cup – Day 1
Four crews lead the first round robin. Tugdual Piriou who wins these four matches Four crews lead the first round robin. Tugdual Piriou who wins these four matches. Will Eastman, was expected and won five matches out of seven. He lost to our two Caledonians Cyril Fortin and Tom Picot.
Posted on 12 Aug Extreme Sailing Series - Double win for Oman Air on testing day
Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin In tough conditions on the River Elbe, Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with the rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin, after the first day of scoring racing at the Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover.
Posted on 12 Aug Two races, two victories for Oman Air at Extreme Sailing Series
Oman Air continued as they had left off in the season with victory in both of the two races so far sailed at Hamburg Act Fresh from an overall win at the previous event in Barcelona two weeks ago, the Oman Air crew indicated they were going for a repeat performance, dominating proceedings when racing finally got going on day two of the four-day event.
Posted on 11 Aug Perfect day opens Airlie Beach Race Week
Sailing in light airs, the entire fleet contested the Double Cones course, with the IRC Passage boats away first The multihulls were quickest around the course, with David Davenport’s Misty Sea (WA) taking first place from John Williams’ Tyee III (Vic) and Sean Nicholls’ Paxos (Qld) in the Multihull Passage division.
Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race - To the wire in IRC Three
IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s. IRC Three went to wire this afternoon in the Rolex Fastnet Race between two French JPK 10.80s. Coming into the finish, Timeline of past class winner Marc Alperovitch seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots.
Posted on 10 Aug Light winds and strong tide thwart Hamburg opener
Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg Mother Nature refused to play ball on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover, resulting in no scoring races being completed. Conditions in the German venue are predicted to improve from tomorrow.
Posted on 10 Aug Oman Air crew must bide their time as wind fails to appear for ESS
The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series The crew of Team Oman Air were denied the chance to continue their winning streak in the Extreme Sailing Series when the wind failed to appear in Hamburg, Germany, for the first day of racing.
Posted on 10 Aug Second in the Rolex Fastnet Race
Phil Sharp and his crew members crossed the finish line of Rolex Fastnet Race in second place aboard Class 40 'Imerys' After three days, four hours and seven minutes of racing, Phil Sharp and his crew members, Robin Marais, Pablo Santurde and Pietro Luciani, crossed the finish line of the fourth Championship event, the Rolex Fastnet Race in second place aboard Class 40 'Imerys'
Posted on 10 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy