ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship 2016 -17

by PHINSAF Media today at 3:28 am
Freewheeler off Puerto Galera. Philippine Sailing Championship 2016-17. Barry Dawson, Rodbar Publishing
ATRAM, an asset management company based in the Philippines, has taken on the sponsorship of this the first Philippine Sailing Championship. The Championship consists of five sailing events at which points are awarded to boats for participation, and more points for achievement in the results.

Three events have now been completed in the Championship, and the potential winners are rising to the top of the ratings. 50 boats have competed in at least one event and appear in the overall standings.

The recently completed Subic to Boracay Race and the Boracay Cup are counted as one event. Once again Boracay produced some perfect sailing conditions with winds between 18 and 25 knots every day. As usual the event consisted of two days of windward/leeward races and two days of around-the-islands races.

Ray Ordoveza’s Karakoa has improved their position after a very close fought second place in Boracay to Judes Echauz’s TP 52 Standard Insurance Centennial 3. Black Baza from Hong Kong owned by Anthony Root and Steve Manning has shot up the ratings after their clean sweep of the races in Boracay, even if they did have to drop a second place!

The overall Championship leader remains David Wheeler in Freewheeler, a Cape Carib 33, after their class wins in Cruising Class in Puerto Galera and Punta Fuego.

Overall Standings after three events are:

1st Freewheeler David Wheeler (MYC) Cape Carib 33 24 pts
2nd Karakoa Ray Ordoveza (PFYC) Excel 53 20 pts
3rd Bella Uno Michelle Brinkers (RHKYC) Andrews 70 17 pts
4th Black Baza Anthony Root / Steve Manning (RHKYC) Custom Ker 42 16 pts

The next event in the Championship will be the newly introduced PHINSAF Nasugbu to Busuanga Race.

The five events that constitute the Philippine Sailing Championship 2016-17 are:
Royal Cargo Puerto Galera All Souls Regatta, November 2016
Punta Fuego Regatta, January 2017
Standard Insurance Subic to Boracay Race and Boracay Cup, February 2017
Philippine Inter Island Sailing Federation Nasugbu to Busuanga Race, March 2017
Subic Sailing Commodore’s Cup, April 2017

Points are awarded for entering the event, for race wins, and for overall results.

For more information please contact:
Angelo Hicban, PHINSAF Administration,
admin@philhobie.ph
tel: +63 917 540 8571
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82BandG AUS Triton2 660x82

