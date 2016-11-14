ASMEX brings renewed energy to the Australian Marine Industry

Captains' Panel. ASMEX 2017 ASMEX Captains' Panel. ASMEX 2017 ASMEX

by Jenny Cooper, Asia Yacht Press today at 7:51 amKiran Haslam of Princess Yachts noted, 'Today's conference was full of energy, and the discussions were really thought-provoking. It's literally a first for me to be in a marine industry conference that is filled to capacity. The back-and-forth dialogue was refreshing, and felt as if the room was united in finding solutions to common issues that we are all facing. I think ASMEX 2017 is about to pull off something the industry hasn't seen for many years!'Conference Chair and Managing Director of The Superyacht Group, Martin Redmayne, directed speakers as they addressed the ongoing issues facing the Australian marine and superyacht industries, which were summarised as a lack of understanding and support from government authorities at both ends of the boating and yachting spectrum.The much-anticipated Australian Superyacht Industry Economic Impact Study publically released its recent key findings at ASMEX and concluded THAT the yachting industry’s contribution to the Australian economy is nearly A$2 billion per year and that it could contribute significantly more with a simple revision by government of what is considered antiquated legislation on foreign yachts chartering in Australian waters.MaryAnne Edwards, CEO of Superyacht Australia and the Australian International Marine Export Group and organiser of ASMEX said, “We have been having conversations with various politicians, state and federal, for over a decade trying to explain the value of this niche industry and what additional potential it has in the right regulatory context,” she explained. “Today reiterated the state of play for the industry and I am confident delegates heard new and insightful commentary from around the globe.”Julie Cook, CEO of The Yard Brisbane said, “It was very interesting, particularly listening to representatives of international companies investing in Australia. The Yard Brisbane is [also investing in Australia], and feels that the sustainability of the marine industry will be more assured with a commitment from government to address the regulatory constraints which currently exist.”Lack of government support for innovation is another issue facing the industry. Greg Haines of Gold Coast-based boat builder, Maritimo, explained that they receive no financial support for their R&D efforts, which are at the forefront of keeping them globally competitive. Agreeing with his point, delegates called for specific regulation acknowledging the industry’s place in Australia’s economy and social history. It was also further recognised that it was positive to see good representation by government at the conference and that they had taken the time to come and listen.Kevin Merrigan, CEO of brokerage house Northrop & Johnson, reiterated success stories from elsewhere in the world, and recommended a look at the US model in Florida where low and simple taxes, and standardised agreements, have led to the development of the charter market which in turn has propelled the yachting industry in to place as the second largest economic sector in the state behind tourism.Several superyacht captains on the speaker list praised the superior destinations Australia can offer to charter yacht guests, as well as the faith captains and crew have in the services and infrastructure available for refit and maintenance purposes. Some said that they received better service in Australian yards than those in the Mediterranean.In the face of industry challenges, members of the Australian yachting and marine community remain united in their shared vision, and agreed to continue to lobby. “There is strong unity in the industry moving forward to get the new regulations implemented,” stated Carl Amor, Director of Aqualuma LED Lighting. There was also agreement in identifying further opportunities to lead collaborative marketing and lobbying efforts.With solidarity at the front of mind, attendees committed to form a group of professionals from Fiji, Tahiti, New Zealand and Australia to draw up a strategic plan for collaborative marketing of the region and work with partners to increase the traffic to all destinations in the South Pacific.Sevenstar Yacht Transport as an international service provider to the region was also very supportive. “This is the best edition of this conference I have attended. The economic impact study was fascinating and helpful to our business. I hope the impact of the study and resolutions of the conference result in changes to Australian charter regulations. This would see an increase in our services to Australia,” said Peter Staalsmid from Sevenstar.UAE-based Erwin Bamps of Gulf Craft, and Phuket resident Joshua Lee of Lee Marine, both advocated support for the Australian marketplace based on the increase of flow-on of superyacht traffic from their respective regions towards Australia, demonstrating increased interest, development and also de-regulation in their markets.



Closing speaker Farouk Nefzi from Feadship, the elite Dutch luxury yacht builder, summed up the major challenge as well as the commitment of support when he said, “It has been four years since I attended ASMEX, and I am pleasantly surprised to see the growth in attendance and maturity of the topics discussed. In many ways, Australia is very well positioned to capture the growth in the charter, refit and maintenance markets. However, it is obvious the current regime regulating international yachts and their ability to charter is limiting not only the potential but also the promotion of the destination. Feadship would happily promote itineraries and destinations in Australia to our clients if we were confident that the regulatory environment was clear, user-friendly, and lived up to the promise the destination could provide”.



Martin Redmayne closed the two-day conference with 14 short action points which covered collaborative marketing, lobbying strategies, ambassador and education programmes, key selling points for Australia as a destination. He also hoped for a win for the Kiwis in Bermuda (now a reality), anticipating that that would likely provide a boost for superyacht traffic in the Asia-Pacific over the next few years.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155145