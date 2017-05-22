Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

ASMEX and SCIBS put Australia in the limelight

by David Robinson today at 6:40 pm
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show SCIBS .
All eyes are on Australia this week as the 2017 ASMEX conference and Sanctuary Cove boat show get under way.

With the 2017 Australian Superyacht and Marine Export (ASMEX) conference opening today, followed by the 29th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), Australia is taking centre stage in the global yacht market this week.

As in previous years, the two-day ASMEX conference will address key issues not only for the host nation, but the whole of Asia-Pacific and its links with other areas such as the Middle East.

MaryAnne Edwards, CEO of industry bodies AIMEX and Superyacht Australia, will set the scene for the conference in her opening presentation today. There are concerns in Australia over the still uncompleted initiative to implement charter arrangements for foreign-flagged yachts, access to the Great Barrier Reef and its bleaching, and other concerns such as infrastructure and crewing.

Read more here
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4RS Sailing 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

Dynamiq builds first superyacht with Porsche DNA
Dynamiq has joined forces with Studio F.A. Porsche to create an exclusive series of all-aluminium superyachts Monegasque yacht builder Dynamiq has joined forces with Studio F.A. Porsche to create an exclusive series of all-aluminium superyachts imbued with Porsche DNA.
Posted today at 8:15 am Queensland Marine Operator to display $10m plus range at SCIBS
Brett Thurley, is gearing up for a $10 million plus display of vessels across a range of marques Queensland based boating industry identity, Brett Thurley, is gearing up for a $10 million plus display of vessels across a range of marques in what he says will be the largest showcase of new boats at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.
Posted today at 6:33 am ThunderCat Powerboat Racing Series returns to Bournemouth
Powerboats will be tearing through waves at Boscombe Pier on 20-21 May for third and fourth rounds of RYA P750 Nationals Powerboats will be tearing through the waves at Boscombe Pier on 20 - 21 May for the third and fourth rounds of the RYA P750 National Championship.
Posted on 20 May Revisiting the Steins on the Great Loop – Too many prop problems
On the one hand, the Steins are having the trip of a lifetime, cruising a bit more than half way around the Great Loop On the one hand, the Steins are having the trip of a lifetime, already cruising a bit more than half way around the Great Loop from their home in Chicago on their 57-foot Carver with their two young girls. On the other, there are the props… The Steins, Ben, Laura, Molly, 9, and Madelyn, 7, had owned their Carver 570 Voyager Have Another Day for three years before they left Chicago last Aug. 29
Posted on 20 May X-23294 Accon – Stylish pop-up LED bow lights save space
Boat designers have long wrestled with conflicting goals of creating clean, smooth lines while maintaining practicality. By folding down flush when not in use, Accon Marine's Pop-Up® LED bow lights achieve this balance. They keep the foredeck free of unsightly protrusions to preserve a boat's graceful profile without sacrificing functionality.
Posted on 19 May High water on the great lakes – Boom or bust for boaters?
Boaters can find that deeper water under the keel may open a range of cruising, fishing or sailing grounds to navigation With Great Lakes water levels on the rise and expected to continue to increase into summer, recreational boaters could find that deeper water under the keel may open a whole new range of cruising, fishing or sailing grounds to navigation.
Posted on 19 May Bavaria Open Days 2017 – Exciting attractions and attractive offers
On 23 /24 June, Germany’s largest shipyard for sailing yachts & motorboats, will open its gates for Bavaria Open Days On 23 and 24 June, Germany’s largest shipyard for sailing yachts and motorboats, will open its gates for the Bavaria Open Days 2017. On these dates, customers, friends and fans can explore the most state-of-the art yacht production in the world, view 14 current models in the huge exhibition area, and, of course, learn a lot of interesting facts about yachting.
Posted on 19 May BoatUS 2017 top 10 list of boat names and their meanings
BoatUS, issued its 2017 Top Ten Boat Names list today, a tradition dating back a quarter decade. The nation’s largest recreational boating advocacy, services and safety group, Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), issued its 2017 Top Ten Boat Names list today, a tradition dating back a quarter decade. The names come from tallying up requests for boat names to the BoatUS Graphics service, and each reveal much about the personality of the vessel’s owner.
Posted on 18 May Simrad launches new NAIS500 Class-B AIS
Announcing a fully integrated, Class-B Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder – the Simrad NAIS 500. Announcing a fully integrated, Class-B Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder – the Simrad NAIS 500. Essential for navigating busy shipping lanes and congested ports, the NAIS 500 — which includes a dedicated GPS-500 receiver — is compact in size, lightweight and fully waterproof. It offers low power draw and features multiple connections for networking with any NSS, NSO
Posted on 18 May The five seconds that can get a boater into trouble
National Highway Traffic Safety Commission says that sending or reading a text takes your eyes off road for five seconds The National Highway Traffic Safety Commission says that sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. On waterways across the country, recreational boaters know that five seconds is a world of time to get into trouble.
Posted on 16 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy