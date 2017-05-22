ASMEX and SCIBS put Australia in the limelight
by David Robinson today at 6:40 pm
All eyes are on Australia this week as the 2017 ASMEX conference and Sanctuary Cove boat show get under way.
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show SCIBS .
With the 2017 Australian Superyacht and Marine Export (ASMEX) conference opening today, followed by the 29th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), Australia is taking centre stage in the global yacht market this week.
As in previous years, the two-day ASMEX conference will address key issues not only for the host nation, but the whole of Asia-Pacific and its links with other areas such as the Middle East.
MaryAnne Edwards, CEO of industry bodies AIMEX and Superyacht Australia, will set the scene for the conference in her opening presentation today. There are concerns in Australia over the still uncompleted initiative to implement charter arrangements for foreign-flagged yachts, access to the Great Barrier Reef and its bleaching, and other concerns such as infrastructure and crewing.
