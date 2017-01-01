ASF Youth Ambassadors go racing in Cowes on Youth Day

A blustery and brilliant day's racing was enjoyed by the ASF Youth Ambassadors with Sunsail at Lendy Cowes Week Sportography.tv A blustery and brilliant day's racing was enjoyed by the ASF Youth Ambassadors with Sunsail at Lendy Cowes Week Sportography.tv

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 6:57 pmDrew Gibson, Abi Clarke, Cameron Tweedle, Callum Dixon, Catherine Hunt, Edward Higson and Anthony Pinke will each play a vital role in inspiring more young people into the sport and promoting the Foundation's key activities in their individual sailing clubs and regions.The seven experienced dinghy sailors were all selected for their understanding of how much of a positive impact sailing can have on young people's lives and for showing an interest in helping to promote sailing to a wider audience.They each have their own unique story but as an example, Callum works instructing children in Dinghy Sailing at Docklands teaching children from various backgrounds and ethnic origins and Drew has coached numerous young people at the South West Youth Sailing Association.





Drew commented: 'I feel that becoming a Youth Ambassador for the Andrew Simpson Foundation will be a great opportunity, not only to guide me towards a career in sailing, but also to increase the participation in and knowledge of sailing in Devon and the South West, as well as around the UK, which is something I want to be a part of.'



As part of a very wet and quite blustery Lendy Cowes Week Youth Day, the six Youth Ambassadors were invited to race on board a skippered Sunsail First 40. They sailed brilliantly as a team in rough conditions. Sunsail then surprised Drew with a presentation of a TNG Swiss Watch for generally being an overall good crew member, and an enthusiastic member of the team.



Following the racing, the Ambassadors attended the Andrew Simpson Foundation's Careers Cafe at the Sugar Store to chat to visitors about their careers and aspirations.



Remember to text your donations to BART17 £5 to 70070.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156082