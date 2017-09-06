AHIRW 2017 Day 2 - Grace on the Water Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 2:00 am
Despite a quieter day on the water today, grace and elegance broke out on the start of the Cruising Class.
Dorade Under Sail - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Sit back and enjoy as the old and the new showed that style is never out of fashion, even on the race course.
