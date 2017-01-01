AHIRW 2017 - Day 3 Reichel Pugh Girls II - Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 10:39 am
Day 3 of the regatta saw the third round of racing between the four Reichel Pugh girls. Wild Oats XI won the first day with Black Jack 100 taking out the second under lighter conditions.
Black Jack 100 & Alive cross - AHIRW 2017 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
We now bring you the start of Day 3 – lighter conditions after an extended AP on shore with the entire fleet moved to the eastern course.
M3 (the only non-Reichel Pugh boat in the class) we haven’t forgotten you!
