AHIRW 2017 - Day 1 Reichel Pugh/McConaghy Boats Australia Show - Video
by Bow Caddy Media - Dale Lorimer on 21 Aug
Day 1 of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week saw the fleet blast north to the Molle Islands. The four Reichel Pugh girls - Wild Oats XI, Black Jack 100, Alive & Nano, aka Wild Oats X driven by HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark - which comprise 66% of the IRC fleet caught our eye flying north at speeds up to 25 knots and giving our chase boat driver a real challenge to stay in touch.
Reichel Pugh Yachts - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
