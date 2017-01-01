Please select your home edition
Insun - AC Program

AHIRW 2017 - Day 1 Racer/Cruiser & Trailable Classes - Video

by Bow Caddy Media - Dale Lorimer on 21 Aug
Far East Under Spinnaker - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
With the crews of the Racer/Cruiser & Trailable classes sitting much closer to the water the sight of them skimming the seas ahead of the larger boats made us appreciate how long a race it was for these divisions.

