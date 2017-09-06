AHIRW 2017 - D3 Cruising Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 4:41 am
In picture postcard conditions (for those of old enough to remember what postcards were) the Cruising fleet set out under a light breeze after a delayed start from what was meant to be the long island race.
Cruising fleet under spinnaker - AHIRW 2017 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
We caught up with the fleet at the start and then again when they were sailing downwind with the spinnakers up. A very colourful sight!
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156622