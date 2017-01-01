Please select your home edition
Edition
Hall Boom

AC - Challenger Playoff Final – Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda

by Paul Cayard today at 4:36 am
Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand - Challenger Playoff Final - Day 1 - America's Cup 2017 Paul Cayard http://www.cayardsailing.com
Today was the first day of the Challenger Playoff Final featuring Artemis of Sweden against ETNZ of New Zealand. This event used to be known as the Louis Vuitton Cup. Three races were held in a building breeze that started out at seven knots and finished up around 12 knots from the southwest.

Artemis had their light air foils on and ETNZ had moderate foils with and extra-long tip to gain a bit of surface. The difference there for the Kiwi’s would be sectional shape probably…a bit thinner section for higher potential maximum speed but harder to produce lift at slow speed like out of a tack. While the board itself must be chosen very early each morning, the teams can change 10% of the weight or volume of the foil up to about two hours prior to the start. So total area can be adjusted late but the section shape of the main part of the board would be determined much earlier by the actual boat choice. In this way there can be subtle differences to arrive at the same lift producing foil.

The highlights: ETNZ won two races while Artemis won one. Artemis won every start. Once ETNZ was ahead, they stretched gradually. When Artemis was ahead, they match raced well to keep the faster boat behind as long as possible. In race two, this worked. In races one and three, the Kiwi’s were just too fast. If ENTZ wins two out of three races when losing every start, it won’t be pretty if they start to win the starts.

Race One: seven - nine knots of wind. The largest headsails were used on both boats. Artemis wins the start and holds lead to first bottom gate. Up first windward leg, Kiwi’s tack better despite more high speed boards. Is this a function of more oil being available due to the bikes being more efficient than arm grinding? On a long starboard, Artemis tries to tack on Kiwi’s but they gap off to windward and hold Artemis to boundary. Near the boundary, the Kiwi’s to windward, tack away first. Artemis sails on and out of bounds! Self-inflicted! Penalty to the Swedes, and with the Kiwi’s now ahead they gradually stretch over next three legs. Kiwi’s win race one.

Race Two: 10-12 knots. Both teams change to medium jibs. Artemis starts to leeward and in control. The Kiwi’s are going slightly faster to windward but a bit too close to Artemis who luff the Kiwi’s to slow their progress. Perfectly executed, Artemis stretches out to three boat length lead at Mark 1. Artemis does great job of controlling race and the Kiwi’s never create a split. Artemis tacks on the Kiwi’s on port tack near the top of leg 5 and stretch. The Swedes take this one to even the score. It looks like the two boats are even enough that Artemis can win if they win the start and sail perfectly.

Race Three: Artemis wins start again and controls race for lap one. At bottom of leg 4, Artemis stuffs bows in hard and slows quite a bit. The Kiwi’s close to 60 meters and split, rounding the opposite mark at gate. First couple of crosses are close but Swedes still maintain lead. Near top of leg 5, Kiwi’s tack to port to lay right hand gate mark and Swedes follow. Nathan Outteridge, helmsman of Artemis slips when crossing the boat and falls off. There is a bit of confusion onboard Artemis as they figure out who should steer. Finally Luke Patience steers and it is obvious that controlling the boat is going to be tough. This could be because as they had one less man onboard they were therefore short of oil pressure to control the boards. Artemis retire. Kiwi’s go up two - one.

This looks like it will be a great series. I think the Kiwi’s need to use this series to work on their starts and boat on boat tactics. They may make it through this round without winning a start but I don’t think they will beat Oracle without winning starts.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Red Bull Youth AC Training 2 puts young sailing standouts to the test
Amid the heart-stopping excitement of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs in Bermuda Amid the heart-stopping excitement of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs in Bermuda, the next generation of sailing superstars got their own turn on the water, as they completed Official Training 2 for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.
Posted today at 4:17 am America's Cup - Advantage Burling as Kiwis take two-one lead
A dramatic man overboard incident on Artemis Racing handed scoreboard advantage to Emirates Team New Zealand squad A dramatic man overboard incident on Artemis Racing handed the scoreboard advantage to Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand squad on day one of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Final.
Posted today at 4:05 am America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ goes 2-1 up in Challenger Final
The cry of “man overboard” was the climax of a dramatic first day of the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series final The cry of “man overboard” was the climax of a dramatic first day of the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series final in Bermuda, with Emirates Team New Zealand taking a 2-1 lead in the best of nine series. Under pressure from the Kiwis towards the end of race three, Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge was sprinting to the portside wheel when he lost his footing and slid off the boat.
Posted today at 3:35 am America's Cup - Heart stopping first day of LV Challenger Final
The word around the Great Sound was that Artemis Racing had opted for their light weather foils The all-important weather forecasts for the opening day of the Challenger Final of the Louis Vuitton Trophy for the 35th America's Cup were consistent - and wrong. The word around the Great Sound was that Artemis Racing had opted for their light weather foils, while Emirates Team NZ had gone for their All Purpose setup anticipating a freshening breeze later in the afternoon.
Posted today at 12:31 am America's Cup - Forecasters vital to success on Day 1 of LV Final
Racing gets underway today, Saturday, June 10, in the first day of the Challenger Final for the Louis Vuitton Trophy Racing gets underway today, Saturday, June 10, in the first day of the Challenger Final for the Louis Vuitton Trophy part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta being sailed in Bermuda. The wind according to official source is predicted at 11-14kts at race start time just after 2.00pm local time. The wind is predicted to drop slightly.
Posted on 10 Jun America's Cup - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
One race was held today between Artemis and Softbank Japan in 20 knots from the south. One race was held today between Artemis and Softbank Japan in 20 knots from the south. Japan hit something underwater about an hour before the start. There didn’t appear to be significant damage to their boat but the investigation by the shore team definitely threw the Japanese off their pre-game program.
Posted on 10 Jun America's Cup - Outteridge leads Artemis Racing on the road to Finals
Nathan Outteridge, the skipper of Artemis Racing, woke up Thursday morning staring down a three - one deficit Nathan Outteridge, the skipper of Artemis Racing, woke up Thursday morning staring down a three - one deficit in his Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff semi-final match against Dean Barker’s SoftBank Team Japan.
Posted on 10 Jun America's Cup - Artemis Racing in action at Semi-Finals - Day 6
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of Artemis Racing images from America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of Artemis Racing images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 6.
Posted on 10 Jun We say goodbye to Dean & SoftBank & Artemis progress to face Emirates
Artemis maneuvered their way into the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Final against Emirates Team Artemis maneuvered their way into the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Final against Emirates Team New Zealand starting tomorrow, in a duck and luff move against SoftBank Team Japan.
Posted on 10 Jun America's Cup - Young design engineer elaborates on the Bike Project
Much has been made of the youth factor in this 35th America's Cup with Emirates Team New Zealand leading the way. Much has been made of the youth factor in this 35th America's Cup with Emirates Team New Zealand leading the way. The Kiwis have the youngest team, the youngest skipper and probably the youngest performance engineer Elise Beavis, who describes her role in the team.
Posted on 10 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy