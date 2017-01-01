Please select your home edition
A scorching start to Panerai British Classic Week 2017

by Fiona Brown today at 2:57 am
Panerai British Classic Week 2017 - Day 1 Guido Cantini / seasee.com
The opening race day of Panerai British Classic Week 2017 was an absolute scorcher with barely a cloud in the sky and glorious sunshine showing the fifty-one participating classic yachts off to absolute perfection.

The regatta opened with a Parade of Yachts past the Royal Yacht Squadron. Each of the classes and several of the supporting classic motor yachts lined up to parade past Royal Yacht Squadron Rear Commodore Yachting Jonathan Perry who took the salute as the canons fired, much to the delight of the spectators lining Cowes Green.

Unfortunately, the wind was not quite as reliable as the sunshine and a fickle breeze and strong tide gave the navigators and tacticians a lot to think about. The first challenge was getting over the start line safely. The tide was pushing the boats onto the wrong side of the line and the light south westerly was only just sufficient for them to make way against it. Several boats found themselves over the line as the gun went and had to make the slow and painful crawl back up tide to restart correctly.

Once underway the fleet streamed west and into a developing south-westerly sea breeze. The first few legs saw them making good progress, but as they turned back towards the central Solent a competing south-easterly sea breeze tried to fill in too and the net result was a classic Mexican stand-off between the two directions. The resulting game of snakes and ladders was painful for some, but rewarding for others.

Panerai British Classic Week 2017 - Day 1 © Guido Cantini / seasee.com
Panerai British Classic Week 2017 - Day 1 © Guido Cantini / seasee.com



In Class 4 former International Moth World Champion Simon Payne, sailing his 1961 Nicholson designed Damian B found both a ladder and a snake, ironically noting, “We led by a country mile at the first mark, but then it all went wrong. We really need more wind.” Whilst Damian B lost out it was a pair of 1963 Kim Holman designed Stellas that showed the fleet the way. On the line Richard Matthew’s Scorpio led John Mulcahy’s Estrella, with Rufus Gilday’s Venya, a 1939 40 square metre Spidsgatter designed by Jac M Iversen, taking third.

In Class 3 Peter Robinson’s lovely Kim Holman Rummer yawl Tinkatoo, built by Stanilands & Co of Yorkshire in 1960, never put a foot wrong. Following them home for second was Tim Yetman’s 1924 West Solent One Design Suvretta, with Robert Veale’s 1958 David Cheverton sloop Danegeld third, and Michael Briggs’ Mikado, a 1904 Fife designed 30 Linear Rater and the oldest boat in the regatta, fourth.

Jonathan & Scilla Dyke’s Robert Clark 10 Tonner Cereste finished the race with high hopes of a second place in Class 3, but unfortunately they had touched two marks during the race and by the time the appropriate penalties had been applied they found themselves down in eighth instead. “I’ve never hit a mark before in my life and I’ve managed to hit two in one race!” Said the slightly embarrassed Jonathan after racing.

Guy O’Bierne, co-owner of Tinkertoo, was delighted with their win, “Today was an interesting day, we’ve not raced since last year, so we just threw ourselves together and went out to see what would happen. The day turned out quite well in the end, we thought we would be around mid-fleet finish!”

Panerai British Classic Week 2017 - Day 1 © Guido Cantini / seasee.com
Panerai British Classic Week 2017 - Day 1 © Guido Cantini / seasee.com



Giovanni Belgrano’s 1939 Laurent Giles sloop proved that she hasn’t lost her Class 2 winning ways by beating Lawrence Wride’s Sparkman & Stephens’ One Tonner of 1967 Sunmaid V into second place, with Gildas Rostain’s 1968 Olin Stephens One Tonner Volonte in third.

The racing in the metre boat classes was as tight as ever. In the Sixes, victory went to Charlie Hatfield’s 1946 Nicholson designed Mena with Tom Richardson’s Thistle second and Robert Owen’s Valdai third. In the Eights, Christopher Courage sailing the 1939 Alfred Milne designed Helen took the victor’s laurels from Murdoch McKillop’s Saskia, with Richard Bendy’s Osborne third.

Amongst Mena’s crew is British Double Olympic Medallist Saskia Clark who is finding the transition to big boats interesting. “I’ve retired from Olympic sailing now, and am just finding my way in the big boat world. We’re doing the 6m Worlds in Vancouver in September so this is part of our training for that. Today was our first day racing as a five, and I’m on the foredeck. We had a few little issues, things that didn’t work in terms of equipment that weren’t so smooth. With three Spanish speakers and two English speakers there’s a lot going on to get to grips with. The calmness of my Olympic 470 sailing is a distant memory now, but that’s what we’re aspiring to get to. We’re going to be calm, organised and have routines, it’s going to be good!”

Back ashore the crews took the opportunity to wind down in the sunshine as they enjoyed the post racing hospitality of the Panerai Lounge and the daily prize giving, before moving onto the Panerai British Classic Week 2017 Welcome Reception at the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Tomorrow will see the fleet take on the Around the Island Race sponsored by EFG which will start from the Royal Yacht Squadron at 08.00. For those yachts who elect not to race around the Island there will be an inshore race starting at 10am.

Further information about Panerai British Classic Week can be found on the regatta website.

Related Articles

Shower
Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Then again, any individual who goes outside into the big blue on a little bit of plastic probably does deserve to have their mental aptitude questioned at the very least. Things have improved over time with stronger equipment, better forecasting, and certainly better apparel. Ultimately its not exactly the most logical of paths
Posted today at 1:58 am Cowes Dinard St Malo Race – Rambler 88 wins the King Edward VII Cup
The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race is the ninth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. George David has been a long time member and supporter of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, both in terms of racing with the RORC, and as Rear Commodore Overseas, improving relationships with overseas yacht clubs.
Posted on 9 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 3
Lake Garda continues to deliver with yet another warm summer afternoon of sailing for all types of foiling craft. The theme of the day was ‘Accessibility’ and the light afternoon breeze was perfect for women and young sailors to get the opportunity to try foiling.
Posted on 9 Jul Star World Championship finale
Showdown between Eivind and Lars materialized as Grael took the early lead and Melleby struggled to stay in the top 10. Hubert Merkelbach, Diego Negri, Reinhard Schmidt and Johannes Polgar all over took Grael while Melleby moved up to eighth. In the end the math worked in favor of the 45 year old Norwegian and his 27 year old crew Josh Revkin of the USA.
Posted on 9 Jul Strong performance by Oman Sail Class 40 team in a testing Azores race
The Oman Sail duo of Fahad Al Hasni and Sidney Gavignet were as high as second place and always in the leading group Despite the failure, they were able to maintain a solid position in the leading group while in upwind conditions for much of the second half of the race, but slipped down the order on the final run into Horta with the wind behind them, to finish in sixth place out of 18 teams.
Posted on 9 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Kiwi key player on Beijaflore Sailing Team
Sailing with Gemma Jones in the Nacra 17 the NZ duo only just missed out on a medal in Rio, finishing in fourth place. Just as soon as the Tour is over he will return to the Olympic multihull to push hard to do better in Tokyo. Saunders was at Tauranga Boys College at the same time as Emirates Team New Zealand’s winning helm Peter Burling and is a club mate from Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club which has produced more Kiwi sailing Olympians in recent years than any other.
Posted on 8 Jul ORC World Championships Trieste – Races 7 and 8 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight
Posted on 8 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 2
The Downwind Dash consisted of a 10km race starting off Assienza just South of Malcesine on the East side of Lake Garda On the water entry level foilers were again getting up as first time riders. As the breeze tapered during the afternoon the most impressive result was that the production foilers were still able to foil in 6-7 knots of breeze. All the foil technology is getting better for lower wind ranges which helped the smaller sailors, kids and female sailors.
Posted on 8 Jul On board interview with Lisa Blair as she approaches Australia
At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. Australians will know this region from the times with Isabelle Autissier and Abby Sunderland. It was important to understand how she was doing, how Climate Action Now was going with her new mast, and what some of her plans might be.
Posted on 8 Jul Remembering Jack Gale
It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is exactly two years to the day since the passing of his beloved wife Joan and they will now be back in each other’s company forever.
Posted on 8 Jul
