A rare opportunity to sail in Canada!

by Brian Pozzey today at 5:35 am
Orcas - Sail Vancouver Island Brian Pozzey
Sail the fabulous Vancouver Island, Georgia Straights and The Desolation Sound. This area regarded as the greatest wilderness and picturesque area in the world is open to a 16 day cruise with Sailing Adventures.

We provide luxury catamarans with private facilities and all meals, drinks and accommodation is included.

The cruise departs Vancouver Island on 10th June and returns on 25th June. This is a great opportunity to explore this pristine location.

Last Cabin available now. Click here! for complete brochure and contact information.

