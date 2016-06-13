Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

A prime example of determination to reach Sail Port Stephens

by Mark Rothfield on 6 Apr
Prime example Shirley Wodson photography
The lengths that some skippers go to for a few days racing at Sail Port Stephens has just been stretched by the Victorian 52-footer Prime Example.

The yacht’s gearbox failed off Wilson’s Promontory during the delivery trip, forcing the crew to sail all the way to Middle Harbour Yacht Club in Sydney. The engine was lifted into the saloon and the gearbox sent away for expensive Sunday night surgery.

With the engine bearers also requiring some TLC, work was only finalised mid-afternoon on Wednesday. Prime Example set sail again at 6pm, only to lose battery power overnight and again having to sail all the way to Port Stephens.

Meanwhile, owner Ray Semmens flew back to Mornington Peninsula this morning to get the trailer packed with extra racing sails and gear then is driving directly to Nelson Bay – eta is 2am tomorrow.

Mixed bag in Performance Cruising - Sail Port Stephens © Salty Dingo
Mixed bag in Performance Cruising - Sail Port Stephens © Salty Dingo



The Victorians will face 20 other starters in a bumper Performance Cruising Division One fleet. Division Two has 24 entries and will feature some strong interclub rivalries from Gosford Sailing Club (four entries) and Greenwich Flying Squadron (three entries).

Performance Racing has 19 boats across two divisions, making it a record fleet. Cronulla Sailing Club’s Farr 44 Sea Hawk, fresh from its maiden Commodores Cup Division One win, will be backing up. Division Two will feature a battle between three Fareast 28s, two Mumm 30s and two Archambault 32s.

They’ll be racing for the prestigious Pantaenius Port Stephens Trophy which is decided on PHS.

Fellow Victorians Chris Bland and David Ellis have arrived with their Shaw 650 and VX One respectively in tow for the Australian Sport Boat Association national titles, while travelling down from Queensland are Craig Humphries in his Bethwaite 8 Conquistador, Andrew Wiklund with his Egan 7 Crank 658, Graham Sherring’s stretched Leech 750 Retuned and David Brunsdon’s Leech 650 Slingshot.

In the Garmin NSW IRC Championships, Matt Allen (Ichi Ban) and Bob Cox (Nine Dragons) are defending their titles in Division One and Two respectively.

Matt Allen's Ichi Ban - - Sail Port Stephens 2016 © Salty Dingo
Matt Allen's Ichi Ban - - Sail Port Stephens 2016 © Salty Dingo



Allen’s crew has also gone the extra yard for Sail Port Stephens, flying in from Spain to prepare Ichi Ban for its swansong regatta besides the upcoming Brisbane-Gladstone race.

“We’re building a new TP52 in Spain, which requires a lot of the guys to be overseas,” Allen explains. “It meant that we missed the IRC Nationals in Sydney because we had to make a decision on what to do – I think it’s important to defend our title.”

Botin Partners are the design team for the new hull, which is being optimised for offshore racing and will include customised modifications that Allen wanted from day one.

Principal Race Officer Denis Thompson is expecting light breezes but plenty of sunlight.

“We’ve used up all the wind and rain in the Commodores Cup,” he said. “It’s looking like the wind will shift to the east, then north-east – and even northerly by Sunday – but we’re not expecting much over 10 knots.

“Sea conditions are reducing but there will still be a little slop out there to make it nice and challenging for the fleet.”

With its offshore rig in for the IRC regatta, Allen is expecting a close tussle with four other TP52s. “We a lucky last year because we had 14-16 knots, where we can plane a little earlier than the other TPs, but in the light stuff it’s very even.”

Finally seven yachts are lining up for the NSW Super 12 State Championships. They will sail two days of windward-leewards and join the Broughton Island Passage Race on Super Saturday racing, which is sponsored by Beneteau/Flagstaff Marine.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82RS Sailing 660x82Hall Spars - Batten

Related Articles

On board interview with Lisa Blair as she approaches Australia
At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. Australians will know this region from the times with Isabelle Autissier and Abby Sunderland. It was important to understand how she was doing, how Climate Action Now was going with her new mast, and what some of her plans might be.
Posted today at 8:36 am Remembering Jack Gale
It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is exactly two years to the day since the passing of his beloved wife Joan and they will now be back in each other’s company forever.
Posted today at 5:52 am 2017 ORC Worlds Trieste - Race 6 action-shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C. Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C.
Posted today at 3:27 am Off across the Pacific again for Phaedo^3 in the Transpacific
On Thursday off Point Fermin, Phaedo^3 commenced another epic dash across the eastern Pacific, destination Honolulu Starting alongside the foiling MOD 70 Maseratti, Mighty Merloe, Chim Chim and LoeReal, the crew hope to complete the 2,225 nautical mile course in just over four days.
Posted on 7 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 1
Classes including Flying Phantoms, S9 and a host of prototypes took part in organised racing as part of a regatta series With established fleets in the US and in Italy and growing interest in the UK market the small foiling catamaran is an ideal entry level foiling boat for all ages, sizes and abilities.
Posted on 7 Jul Centennial Transat builds bridge to a flying future
The Queen Mary 2 won its battle with the four 30-meter trimarans, as expected, in upwind conditions for the sailboats The race was timed to mark a hundred years since American troops arrived on the shores of France in WW1, and it also brought together all of the fastest Ultimate trimarans for the first time as the class begins to take flight.
Posted on 7 Jul Star World Championship – Day 5 – A perfect and sunny sailing day
The wind speed (and the temperature) slowly increased and stabilised around eight to nine knots when the race started Without any wind in the harbour this morning, the sailors were anxious for the race of the day. So were the race management, and after a deep study of the weather forecast, the starting time was postponed by one and half hour, a decision that should be rewarded.
Posted on 7 Jul Last wave starts 2017 Transpac and fleet is headed west
Another perfect Southern California summer day yielded perfect conditions for final wave of 17 fast mono/five multihulls Another perfect Southern California summer day yielded perfect conditions for the final wave of 17 fast monohulls and five fast multihulls to set off on their 2225-mile odyssey to the finish in Honolulu of the 2017 Transpac Race. The breeze started at a light six - eight knots, but quickly built up to 10-12 knots after the start allowing the fleet to speed towards their first - and only - mark
Posted on 7 Jul ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 4 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images of Group B, race five from day four Max Ranchi provided gallery of images of Group B, race five from day four
Posted on 6 Jul 176 bound for Cowes Dinard St Malo Race
George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 will be racing with one eye on the clock hoping to better the race record The largest RORC fleet since the 2015 Rolex Fastnet Race, comprising of 176 yachts will be taking part, with 164 racing under the IRC Rating Rule for the magnificent King Edward VII Cup.
Posted on 6 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy