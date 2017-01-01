A look back at the America's Cup in Bermuda

by Nic Douglass today at 8:08 amFor the last time from Bermuda with Glenn Ashby, Grant Dalton and Peter Burling. We break down what went into winning the 35th America's Cup, and get to know just a little bit more about Emirates Team New Zealand - now the defenders for the 36th AC!





Congratulations again to all of ETNZ on their successful campaign, innovative design and beautiful sailing, and best wishes and well done to all from Oracle Team USA for their strength and humility in defeat.









