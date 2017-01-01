A look back at the America's Cup in Bermuda
by Nic Douglass today at 8:08 am
Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel We run you through the highlights of the qualifying, challenger and match rounds, all the way to the final result with racing footage and commentary!
Final interviews with Emirates Team NZ
35th America's Cup 2017 Adventures of a Sailor Girl
For the last time from Bermuda with Glenn Ashby, Grant Dalton and Peter Burling. We break down what went into winning the 35th America's Cup, and get to know just a little bit more about Emirates Team New Zealand - now the defenders for the 36th AC!
Congratulations again to all of ETNZ on their successful campaign, innovative design and beautiful sailing, and best wishes and well done to all from Oracle Team USA for their strength and humility in defeat.
For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly', and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155121