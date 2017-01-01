Please select your home edition
A look back at the America's Cup in Bermuda

by Nic Douglass today at 8:08 am
35th America's Cup 2017 Adventures of a Sailor Girl
Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel We run you through the highlights of the qualifying, challenger and match rounds, all the way to the final result with racing footage and commentary!



Final interviews with Emirates Team NZ

For the last time from Bermuda with Glenn Ashby, Grant Dalton and Peter Burling. We break down what went into winning the 35th America's Cup, and get to know just a little bit more about Emirates Team New Zealand - now the defenders for the 36th AC!

Congratulations again to all of ETNZ on their successful campaign, innovative design and beautiful sailing, and best wishes and well done to all from Oracle Team USA for their strength and humility in defeat.



