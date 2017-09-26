A long first day for Etchells Worlds competitors

Full Results:





Position Sail Number Sailor(s) Division R1 R2 Total Net 1 #14 BER 1454 Dirk Kneulman Grant Simmer Mark Strube Grand Masters Seniors Masters 8 1 9 9 2 #39 GBR 1439 Robert Elliott Stuart Childerley Tom Forrester-Coles Seniors Masters 9 2 11 11 3 #28 HKG 1428 Marty Kaye Charlie Cumberley Marco Pocci Masters 4 11 15 15 4 #85 HKG 1285 James Badenach Christian Thompson Elliot Hansen Martin Wrigley

1 15 16 16 5 #7 HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow Malcolm Page Mike Huang Wiley Rogers Masters 10 6 16 16 6 #19 USA 1349 Senet Bischoff Ben Kinney Clay Bischoff Corinthian 6 13 19 19 7 #3 AUS 947 Graeme Taylor James Mayo Steve Jarvin

15 5 20 20 8 #32 USA 1232 Marvin Beckmann Jeff Elber Matthew Stevens Seniors Masters 3 18 21 21 9 #38 GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic Andrew Mills Brian Hammersley Corinthian 7 19 26 26 10 #5 AUS 1119 Iain Murray Euan McNicol Richard Allanson Masters 17 9 26 26 11 #26 USA 926 Peter Duncan Jud Smith Thomas Blackwell Grand Masters Masters 23 4 27 27 12 #12 SUI 1425 Seamus McHugh David Vera San Luis Leonor Ramia Cabellero Luis Doreste Blanco

2 26 28 28 13 #44 GBR 1441 Peter Rogers Ben Cooper Neil Harrison Seniors Masters 11 23 34 34 14 #37 USA 1137 Shannon Bush Brad Boston Phil Trinter Female Masters 22 12 34 34 15 #23 AUS 925 Martin Hill Andrew Palfrey David Chapman Sasha Ryan Seniors Masters 12 22 34 34 16 #27 USA 1427 Steve Benjamin Dave Hughes Ian Liberty Michael Menninger Seniors Masters 33 3 36 36 17 #59 USA 1208 Kevin Grainger Mark Mendelblatt Scott Norris

16 21 37 37 18 #4 USA 1404 JIm Cunningham Chloe Holder Jeff Madrigali Mark Ivey Masters 31 7 38 38 19 #21 NZL 1348 Andrew Wills Anatole Masfen Simon Cooke

14 24 38 38 20 #53 USA 1412 Steve Girling Adrian Owles Taylor Walker Corinthian 29 10 39 39 21 #55 USA 1372 Michael Goldfarb Morten Hendriksen Skip Dieball Grand Masters Seniors Masters 13 30 43 43 22 #31 GBR 1431 David Franks Graham Sunderland Kate Devereux Mark Lees Seniors Masters 37 8 45 45 23 #29 USA 1429 Don Jesberg Andrea Cabito Bill Hardesty Robbie Dean Seniors Masters 19 27 46 46 24 #33 USA 1433 Argyle Campbell George Peet Jeremy Wilmot Victor Diaz de Leon Seniors Masters 34 14 48 48 25 #1 USA 1198 Scott Kaufman Austen Anderson Jesse Kirkland Lucas Calabrase Seniors Masters 20 28 48 48 26 #71 USA 1177 Eric Doyle Ezra Culver Payson Infelise

18 31 49 49 27 #11 USA 1411 Tom Carruthers Ben Lamb Chris Busch Grand Masters Seniors Masters 21 33 54 54 28 #6 AUS 1436 Doug Flynn Henry Kernot Steve McConaghy Seniors Masters 38 17 55 55 29 #34 GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith Goncalo Ribiero Ruben Sole Vitor Hugo Rocha Seniors Masters 30 25 55 55 30 #22 USA 946 Craig Healy Hartwell Jordan Tom Ducharme Grand Masters Seniors Masters 24 32 56 56 31 #15 AUS 874 Chris Hampton Mark Andrews Sam Haines Seniors Masters 5 DSQ-52 57 57 32 #25 USA 1229 Ethan Doyle Jack Hunger Laura Levy Mat Johnson Corinthian 26 34 60 60 33 #9 FRA 1281 Frederic Laffitte Bruce O'Donnell Janet Laffitte Mathieu Laffitte Seniors Masters Corinthian 25 36 61 61 34 #43 GBR 1437 Shaun Frohlich David Bedford Duncan Truswell Grand Masters Masters 32 29 61 61 35 #13 HKG 1339 Maarten Jamin Charlie Manzoni Scarlett Manzoni Willem Van Walt Meijer Masters Corinthian 42 20 62 62 36 #10 AUS 875 Bruce Ferguson Cameron Miles David Sampson Masters 27 37 64 64 37 #16 HKG 1345 James Polson Akira Sakai Rory Godman

DNF-52 16 68 68 38 #66 USA 666 Chris Kostanecki Kevin Burrell William Barton Grand Masters Masters Corinthian 28 44 72 72 39 #18 AUS 1318 Steve Billingham Doug McGain Will Lewis Masters Corinthian 36 39 75 75 40 #2 AUS 1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong Marcus Burke Seve Jarvin Tiana Wittey Female Seniors Masters 43 35 78 78 41 #24 USA 1012 Ted Hardenbergh Jamie Hardenbergh Mark Hardenbergh Grand Masters Masters Corinthian 40 38 78 78 42 #20 GBR 1329 Rob Goddard Chuck Hope Kjeld Hestehave Grand Masters Seniors Masters Corinthian 35 45 80 80 43 #47 AUS 921 Noel Paterson Andrew Wiklund David Healey Grand Masters Seniors Masters Corinthian 44 41 85 85 44 #8 NGA 1450 Jan Muysken Jonas Pedersen Laurence Mead Grand Masters Seniors Masters 46 40 86 86 45 #45 USA 922 Dale Hoffman Jeff Holder William Masterangelio Grand Masters Seniors Masters Corinthian 39 48 87 87 46 #41 AUS 1292 Matthew Ramaley Adam Turk Will Thompson Corinthian 47 43 90 90 47 #40 USA 977 Travis Lund Darren Cummings Lester Igo Corinthian 50 42 92 92 48 #17 HKG 1243 Nick Burns Elise Kelly Peter Fletcher Sam Sakai Seniors Masters 41 SCP-52 93 93 49 #50 USA 776 Scott Gordon Ellen Briggs John Adriany Masters Corinthian 45 49 94 94 50 #35 USA 909 Summer Greene Ian Trotter Marnie Buddo Female Corinthian 49 46 95 95 51 #49 BER 1249 Tim Patton Campbell Patton Stuart Priestly Seniors Masters 48 47 95 95

