A long first day for Etchells Worlds competitors

by Leslie Richter today at 6:55 am
Mayhem on the starting line for the first start of the Etchells Worlds. Leslie Richter
The first day of racing for the 51 International Etchells teams got off to a slow start with a 2.5 hour postponement on glassy water. When race one finally began at about 2:30pm, the wind had built to a consistent 8 – 10 kts. By the second race, the breeze freshened slightly to 14 - 15 kts. “The race committee, led by PRO Jeff Zarwell, did a great job completing two races in a short time window, getting everyone back to the dock before sunset,” said race co-chair Steve Fentress, and seconded by many racers.

“It was mayhem on the starting line because everyone is so good,” said Dirk Kneulman (BER), one of the three Etchells boat builders, and a previous world champion. “We had a bad first start but clawed our way back to finish in eighth. We had a great start in the second race, found a clean lane and were lucky to be the first boat to the windward mark.” Kneulman’s and his team of Grant Simmer and Mark Strube hung on to win the race and are standing in first place after day one. They lead Robert Elliott (GBR) and his team of Stuart Childerley and Tom Forrester-Coles by two points.

“This is the most competitive Etchells Worlds we’ve been to,” said Steve Benjamin (USA). “It’s just getting harder and harder.” Benjamin placed a disappointing 33rd in the first race and third in the second race to finish the day in 16th place.

The top Corinthian team, sitting in sixth place overall after day one is Senet Bischoff with his team of Clay Bischoff and Ben Kinney.

Racing continues tomorrow through Saturday with a total of nine races scheduled. If seven or more races are sailed there will be one throw out.

Day One Provisional Results (top 10)

1. Dirk Kneulman, BER 1454, RCYC, 8, 1; 9
2. Robert Elliott, GBR 1439, RYS, 9, 2; 11
3. Marty Kaye, HKG 1428, na, 4, 11; 15
4. James Badenach, HKG 1285, RHKYC, 1, 15; 16
5. Mark Thornburrow, HKG 1406, 10, 6; 16
6. Senet Bischoff, USA 1349, NYYC, 6, 13; 19
7. Graeme Taylor, AUS 947, Morningtown YC, 15, 5; 20
8. Marvin Beckman, USA 1232, Houston YC, 3, 18; 21
9. Ante Razmilovic, GBR, 7, 19; 26
10. Iain Murray, AUS, RSYS, 17, 9; 26

For complete regatta information and results, please see the event website.

Full Results:
Position Sail Number Sailor(s) Division Boat Name/Club R1 R2 Total Net

1

#14

BER 1454

Dirk Kneulman

Grant Simmer

Mark Strube

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Tiburon

RCYC

 8 1 9 9

2

#39

GBR 1439

Robert Elliott

Stuart Childerley

Tom Forrester-Coles

Seniors

Masters

Bon Vivant

RYS

 9 2 11 11

3

#28

HKG 1428

Marty Kaye

Charlie Cumberley

Marco Pocci

Masters

Les Freak Sont Chic

na

 4 11 15 15

4

#85

HKG 1285

James Badenach

Christian Thompson

Elliot Hansen

Martin Wrigley

The General

RHKYC

 1 15 16 16

5

#7

HKG 1406

Mark Thornburrow

Malcolm Page

Mike Huang

Wiley Rogers

Masters

Racer C

RHKYC

 10 6 16 16

6

#19

USA 1349

Senet Bischoff

Ben Kinney

Clay Bischoff

Corinthian

KGB

NYYC

 6 13 19 19

7

#3

AUS 947

Graeme Taylor

James Mayo

Steve Jarvin

Magpie

Mornington YC

 15 5 20 20

8

#32

USA 1232

Marvin Beckmann

Jeff Elber

Matthew Stevens

Seniors

Masters

Houston YC

 3 18 21 21

9

#38

GBR 1438

Ante Razmilovic

Andrew Mills

Brian Hammersley

Corinthian

Swedish Blue

YCCS

 7 19 26 26

10

#5

AUS 1119

Iain Murray

Euan McNicol

Richard Allanson

Masters

Northern Havoc

RSYS

 17 9 26 26

11

#26

USA 926

Peter Duncan

Jud Smith

Thomas Blackwell

Grand Masters

Masters

Oatmeal

American YC

 23 4 27 27

12

#12

SUI 1425

Seamus McHugh

David Vera San Luis

Leonor Ramia Cabellero

Luis Doreste Blanco

Tquila

na

 2 26 28 28

13

#44

GBR 1441

Peter Rogers

Ben Cooper

Neil Harrison

Seniors

Masters

Highlife

na

 11 23 34 34

14

#37

USA 1137

Shannon Bush

Brad Boston

Phil Trinter

Female

Masters

La Tormenta

CCYC/NYYC/TCYC

 22 12 34 34

15

#23

AUS 925

Martin Hill

Andrew Palfrey

David Chapman

Sasha Ryan

Seniors

Masters

RSYS

 12 22 34 34

16

#27

USA 1427

Steve Benjamin

Dave Hughes

Ian Liberty

Michael Menninger

Seniors

Masters

Stella Blue

Seawanhaka Corinthian YC

 33 3 36 36

17

#59

USA 1208

Kevin Grainger

Mark Mendelblatt

Scott Norris

Gumption 3

American YC

 16 21 37 37

18

#4

USA 1404

JIm Cunningham

Chloe Holder

Jeff Madrigali

Mark Ivey

Masters

Lifted

SFYC

 31 7 38 38

19

#21

NZL 1348

Andrew Wills

Anatole Masfen

Simon Cooke

The Horn

RAYC

 14 24 38 38

20

#53

USA 1412

Steve Girling

Adrian Owles

Taylor Walker

Corinthian

Lion Heart

NYYC

 29 10 39 39

21

#55

USA 1372

Michael Goldfarb

Morten Hendriksen

Skip Dieball

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Warcanoe

CYC Seattle

 13 30 43 43

22

#31

GBR 1431

David Franks

Graham Sunderland

Kate Devereux

Mark Lees

Seniors

Masters

Strait Dealer

RYS

 37 8 45 45

23

#29

USA 1429

Don Jesberg

Andrea Cabito

Bill Hardesty

Robbie Dean

Seniors

Masters

SFYC

 19 27 46 46

24

#33

USA 1433

Argyle Campbell

George Peet

Jeremy Wilmot

Victor Diaz de Leon

Seniors

Masters

Rock N' Roll

NHYC

 34 14 48 48

25

#1

USA 1198

Scott Kaufman

Austen Anderson

Jesse Kirkland

Lucas Calabrase

Seniors

Masters

America Jane 11

SIYC

 20 28 48 48

26

#71

USA 1177

Eric Doyle

Ezra Culver

Payson Infelise

Happy Dance

na

 18 31 49 49

27

#11

USA 1411

Tom Carruthers

Ben Lamb

Chris Busch

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Elizabeth

SDYC/Little Traverse YC

 21 33 54 54

28

#6

AUS 1436

Doug Flynn

Henry Kernot

Steve McConaghy

Seniors

Masters

Wobbegong2

RSYS

 38 17 55 55

29

#34

GBR 1434

Lawrie Smith

Goncalo Ribiero

Ruben Sole

Vitor Hugo Rocha

Seniors

Masters

Alfie

Cowes

 30 25 55 55

30

#22

USA 946

Craig Healy

Hartwell Jordan

Tom Ducharme

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

I Love My Wife

StFYC/SFYC

 24 32 56 56

31

#15

AUS 874

Chris Hampton

Mark Andrews

Sam Haines

Seniors

Masters

Tango

RBYC

 5 DSQ-52 57 57

32

#25

USA 1229

Ethan Doyle

Jack Hunger

Laura Levy

Mat Johnson

Corinthian

Capricorn

SFYC

 26 34 60 60

33

#9

FRA 1281

Frederic Laffitte

Bruce O'Donnell

Janet Laffitte

Mathieu Laffitte

Seniors

Masters

Corinthian

Hustle and Flow

YC Antibes

 25 36 61 61

34

#43

GBR 1437

Shaun Frohlich

David Bedford

Duncan Truswell

Grand Masters

Masters

Exabyte 7

RORC/RSNYC/HRSC

 32 29 61 61

35

#13

HKG 1339

Maarten Jamin

Charlie Manzoni

Scarlett Manzoni

Willem Van Walt Meijer

Masters

Corinthian

Freelance

RHKYC

 42 20 62 62

36

#10

AUS 875

Bruce Ferguson

Cameron Miles

David Sampson

Masters

Whisper

RPAYC

 27 37 64 64

37

#16

HKG 1345

James Polson

Akira Sakai

Rory Godman

Conspiracy

RHKYC

 DNF-52 16 68 68

38

#66

USA 666

Chris Kostanecki

Kevin Burrell

William Barton

Grand Masters

Masters

Corinthian

Natural Revival

SFYC

 28 44 72 72

39

#18

AUS 1318

Steve Billingham

Doug McGain

Will Lewis

Masters

Corinthian

Adolescence

RSYS

 36 39 75 75

40

#2

AUS 1435

Jeanne-Claude Strong

Marcus Burke

Seve Jarvin

Tiana Wittey

Female

Seniors

Masters

RSYS

 43 35 78 78

41

#24

USA 1012

Ted Hardenbergh

Jamie Hardenbergh

Mark Hardenbergh

Grand Masters

Masters

Corinthian

Natasha

Massabesic YC

 40 38 78 78

42

#20

GBR 1329

Rob Goddard

Chuck Hope

Kjeld Hestehave

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Corinthian

Stampede

CCYC

 35 45 80 80

43

#47

AUS 921

Noel Paterson

Andrew Wiklund

David Healey

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Corinthian

Waterloo Too

RQYS

 44 41 85 85

44

#8

NGA 1450

Jan Muysken

Jonas Pedersen

Laurence Mead

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

African Queen

RSYS/LYC

 46 40 86 86

45

#45

USA 922

Dale Hoffman

Jeff Holder

William Masterangelio

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Corinthian

IMP

na

 39 48 87 87

46

#41

AUS 1292

Matthew Ramaley

Adam Turk

Will Thompson

Corinthian

CYCA/RQYS

 47 43 90 90

47

#40

USA 977

Travis Lund

Darren Cummings

Lester Igo

Corinthian

Foxy Lady

na

 50 42 92 92

48

#17

HKG 1243

Nick Burns

Elise Kelly

Peter Fletcher

Sam Sakai

Seniors

Masters

gunga din

RHKYC

 41 SCP-52 93 93

49

#50

USA 776

Scott Gordon

Ellen Briggs

John Adriany

Masters

Corinthian

Bungle

StFYC

 45 49 94 94

50

#35

USA 909

Summer Greene

Ian Trotter

Marnie Buddo

Female

Corinthian

Mostly Harmless

SDYC

 49 46 95 95

51

#49

BER 1249

Tim Patton

Campbell Patton

Stuart Priestly

Seniors

Masters

Thrash

na

 48 47 95 95
