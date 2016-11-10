A helping hand for Invisible Hand from GAC Pindar

- Pac 52 - Invisible Hand loading at Tauranga - January 2017 TNL GAC Pindar - Pac 52 - Invisible Hand loading at Tauranga - January 2017 TNL GAC Pindar

by Richard Thorpe and Sail-World.com on 31 JanThe new Pac52 - a reduced cost 52ft class, orginating in the West Coast of USA is designed to be a managed class, with owner drivers and capable of doing extended offshore races such as the TransPac, the Rolex Sydney Hobart and other races around the Pacific.Invisible Hand is a Volrijk hull with a 'Cookson' deck, and is one of two built by Cookson Boats, who developed the Cookson 50, still racing very successfully including a 3rd overall in this year's Rolex Sydney Hobart race.She left the Cookson yard last week bound for export out of Tauranga - with the transit and export being handled by TNL GAC Pindar. Richard Thorpe was on hand to smooth the loading which after a slight delay went ahead as planned on Sunday.TNL GAC Pindar is the go-to provider of integrated specialist services for the marine sector.Richard Thorpe captured the load of Invisible Hand in still image and video, giving this unique insight into the loading process in what is normally a secure area, plus a first glimpse of what should be an exciting new class and concept.







































Arrival in Tauranga



