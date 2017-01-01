Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

A great start to Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017!

by Del Morrison on 15 Jul
Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
The first day of racing for SCOR 2017 got off to a great start at the Sunshine Coast today.

It was a picture perfect day on the water with an average 12 knots of breeze and glorious sunshine. Visiting boats enjoyed the blue water sailing and beautiful sailing conditions.

First race was windward/leeward. Results for Race 1 were:

Place - Boat – Skipper
1. Sea Bass - John Cray
2. Jade Rose - Ian Brownhill
3. Easy Day - David Stoopman

Race two was a passage race with wind speeds picking up to 19 knots. Results for Race 2 were:

Place - Boat – Skipper
1. Vanilla - David Perkins
2. Sofala - Craig Ferguson
3. Easy Day - David Stoopman

Day two of SCOR is predicted to bring light conditions.

The Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta is an annual event hosted by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club. For more information visit event website.
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Two more division leaders finish today at 2017 Transpac
22 of the 55 boats entered in this year's race have finished, although several are due into finish in next several hours In a race that has featured more elapsed time records set than any in recent memory, its ironic that in the 2017 Transpac the bulk of the fleet has still to finish due to some light-air conditions in the middle of the course. At Noon local time today, only 22 of the 55 boats entered in this year's race have finished, although several are due into the finish in the next several hours.
Posted today at 7:09 am From Russia with love - Rytov Crowned Melges 20 European Champion
Congratulations to 2017 Melges 20 European Champions Igor Rytov at the helm of Russian Bogatyrs Congratulations to 2017 Melges 20 European Champions Igor Rytov at the helm of Russian Bogatyrs and crew members Konstantin Besputin and Anton Sergeev. From the early beginning they gained the overall lead, but Rytov admits that getting to the top of this incredible Melges 20 World League fleet was not easy, and staying there was no easy task either.
Posted today at 3:01 am Rolex Farr 40 Worlds - Plenty lengthens her lead in Costa Smeralda
The 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship saw four races run today in north westerly breezes The 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, saw four races run today in north westerly breezes that built gradually from six to twelve knots from 11:00 AM when racing started to the late afternoon of a long day.
Posted today at 1:47 am Tour de France à Voile – Home run win for Vivacar.fr
Vivacar.fr-Cefim skippered on home waters by Mathieu Souben won the 36 nautical miles Coastal Race of Act four For France’s big holiday weekend, the Fete National, the famous Golfe du Morbihan and the Baie de Quiberon were at their picture postcard best as thousands took to the water to enjoy the warm summer sunsh ine and light winds.
Posted on 15 Jul Flaky first day for MC38s in Winter Series - Act 3
For a flaky Pittwater day with barely enough wind to pull off schedule, there was plenty going on in MC38 Winter Series For a flaky Pittwater day with barely enough wind to pull off the schedule, there was plenty going on in the MC38 Winter Series act 3.
Posted on 15 Jul Rolex Farr 40 World Championship - Plenty emerges from the Mistral
Being patient paid off at the end of second day at Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, but it was a long day of waiting Being patient paid off at the end of the second day at the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, but it was a long day of waiting, both on the part of the teams and on the part of the Race Committee, for the strong Mistral breezes to die down.
Posted on 15 Jul J/80 World Championship - Triple crown for Rayco Tabares
Rayco Tabares (ESP) is the 2017 J/80 World Champion, retaining the title for the third consecutive year Rayco Tabares (ESP) is the 2017 J/80 World Champion, retaining the title for the third consecutive year, Racing Hotel Princesa Yaiza, with a crew of: Alejandro Bethencourt Fuentes, Afredo Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, and Laiyin Francisca Ley Torres Jorge.
Posted on 15 Jul Merlin makes 40th year Homecoming at the 2017 Transpac
Today a Transpac legend that came to symbolize the Fast is Fun philosophy in ocean racing crossed the finish line Today a Transpac legend that came to symbolize the Fast is Fun philosophy in ocean racing crossed the finish line at Diamond Head 40 years after she did it the first time: Bill and Lu Lee's venerable Lee 68 Merlin. Her elapsed time of 8:02:34:09 did not set any records this year, but this was still better than the elapsed time of 8:11:01:45 that she set in her original configuration
Posted on 15 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Champions double top in Jullouville
Quentin Delapierre and Lorina Limonade-Golfe de Morbihan bolstered their title defence with a hallmark double win After winning Thursday’s long race Delapierre seemed to acknowledge that their chance of retaining the Tour title was over after their nightmare start in Dunkirk when they were holed on the start line during qualifying.
Posted on 14 Jul Bienvenue PONANT - Luxury French cruise line partners with CYCA
Embodying the pioneering spirit of PONANT, the 1064 nautical mile, category one race will start on Sydney Harbour The world leader in luxury expeditions, PONANT, has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s PONANT Sydney Noumea Yacht Race (PSNYR), due to take place next year.
Posted on 14 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy