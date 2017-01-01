A great start to Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017!
by Del Morrison on 15 Jul
The first day of racing for SCOR 2017 got off to a great start at the Sunshine Coast today.
Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
It was a picture perfect day on the water with an average 12 knots of breeze and glorious sunshine. Visiting boats enjoyed the blue water sailing and beautiful sailing conditions.
First race was windward/leeward. Results for Race 1 were:
Place - Boat – Skipper
1. Sea Bass - John Cray
2. Jade Rose - Ian Brownhill
3. Easy Day - David Stoopman
Race two was a passage race with wind speeds picking up to 19 knots. Results for Race 2 were:
Place - Boat – Skipper
1. Vanilla - David Perkins
2. Sofala - Craig Ferguson
3. Easy Day - David Stoopman
Day two of SCOR is predicted to bring light conditions.
The Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta is an annual event hosted by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club. For more information visit event website
