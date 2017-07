A great start to Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017!

by Del Morrison on 15 JulIt was a picture perfect day on the water with an average 12 knots of breeze and glorious sunshine. Visiting boats enjoyed the blue water sailing and beautiful sailing conditions.First race was windward/leeward. Results for Race 1 were:1. Sea Bass - John Cray2. Jade Rose - Ian Brownhill3. Easy Day - David StoopmanRace two was a passage race with wind speeds picking up to 19 knots. Results for Race 2 were:1. Vanilla - David Perkins2. Sofala - Craig Ferguson3. Easy Day - David StoopmanDay two of SCOR is predicted to bring light conditions.The Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta is an annual event hosted by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club. For more information visit event website