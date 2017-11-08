Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

A glittering night of prizes and surprises at RSYC annual prizegiving

by Phil Riley today at 5:40 pm
The delighted Champion of Champions 2017! From L-R: Illywhacker helm David Hitchcock, the Sponsor, Lennon Chandler from Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., and Commodore Karen Henderson-Williams, co-owner and skipper of Illywhacker. Royal Southern Yacht Club http://www.royal-southern.co.uk
The Royal Southern Yacht Club's glittering annual prizegiving concluded a highly successful 2017 season which has seen the Club run and host a succession of high-profile events including World, European and National Championships.

With well over 50 trophies, cups and bowls presented, along with a plethora of additional glassware also awarded, it was an evening that provided a cause for celebration for more than a few of the 150 guests in attendance at the sumptuous Clubhouse event.

None, however, were more surprised to see their success recognised than Royal Southern Commodore Karen Henderson-Williams who saw her Cruiser Class sailing team aboard the Dehler 37 Illywhacker awarded the evening's main prize, the 'Champion of Champions' Trophy.

Presented by one of the Club's longest-established sponsor partners, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., the striking 'Champion of Champions' Trophy is awarded to the owner/skipper of the yacht scoring the highest number of points across all four of the Royal Southern's Summer Series regattas.

Once recovered from her surprise, the Commodore accepted the trophy from Barbados Tourism's representative Lennon Chandler, and immediately announced that the accompanying prize of a week-long holiday for two with flights and accommodation taking in Barbados Sailing Week would be going to Illywhacker's helm throughout 2017, David Hitchcock.

'The great thing about the Champion of Champions Trophy is that it can be won by anybody taking part in the Royal Southern's Summer Series regattas including, as we have shown, those racing in the Cruising Class,' said the Commodore, speaking at the prizegiving.

'This is a great story as well because it also shows that a mixed-gender crew that spans a considerable age range, and with a variety of experience, can also succeed even when taking on semi-professional crews.

'After undergoing major back surgery I was not sure I would even be able to go racing, but David and I sat down at the beginning of the year and said 'let's just go for it'! We pushed Illywhacker really hard for a cruiser-racer yacht, and I can't tell you how much gear we broke over the course of the season, but we had a really good time. Hopefully even more people will get involved in our racing next year - it really is open for all.'

Preceding the prizegiving ceremony, Sailing Manager Tim Thubron highlighted the numerous racing achievements of Club Members at events far and wide. These included first place finishes for Hannah Diamond (Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race), Mark Lees (RYA National Match Racing Series), Ian Williams (Congressional Cup), Rob Greenhalgh (MS Amlin International Moth Regatta), Niklas Zennstrom (Porto Cervo 52 Super Series) and many more.

Another to feature on the list was Piers Hugh Smith who, along with fellow Member Libby Greenhalgh, won Class 1 of a notably challenging Rolex Middle Sea Race recently. Piers was the evening's guest speaker and entertained his audience with an account of his baptism of fire as a member of Team Maverick SSR, the first British team to take on the marathon Tour de France a la Voile event since it switched to the Diam 24 trimaran.

Once underway, the prizes came thick and fast. Following on from Illywhacker's success in the Summer Series - which included receiving the Wollen Cup for the Club Series - the other overall season trophies went to Mike Blair (Cobra, IRC1 - Aisher Bowl), Malcolm Wootton (Pegasus DekMarx, IRC2 - Fairhaven Bowl), Claire Dresser (Lady Penrose, IRC3 - The Bay Cup), Peter Parker (Stan The Boat, IRC4 - Export Woodbine Trophy), Patrick Liardet (Cosmic, J/70 - Monty Bradshaw Bowl), Jon Powell (Betty, J/80 - WD and HO Wills Trophy), David & Kirsty Apthorp (J-Dream, J/88), Andy Hamlett (Satu, XOD - Meon Challenge Trophy) and Tom Clay (Whyaduck, Mixed Sportsboats - Secretary's Chalice).

The Richard Cann Trophy, awarded to the Junior Cadet who had demonstrated that they go the extra mile for others, was presented to Lucy Davis, while The Lightfoot Trophy, also for a Junior Cadet who has shown enthusiasm and encouraged younger Club sailors, went to George Sunderland. The Youth External Competition Trophy was awarded to William Sunderland.

A new trophy, The Rutherford-Johnson Salver, which is to be awarded following an act of courage, was presented to Paul Jones for his action in saving a child who had fallen into the Hamble River.

The Westbound Trophy - The Travellers Trophy was awarded to Peter Cameron who travelled from Northern Ireland to compete in Royal Southern events. Peter also won the Foster Trophy for the highest placed Club member in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.

A delighted Annabel Vose was awarded The Commodore's Cup at Saturday's Prizegiving ceremony © Graham Nixon
A delighted Annabel Vose was awarded The Commodore's Cup at Saturday's Prizegiving ceremony © Graham Nixon



The Commodore's Cup - presented to the Royal Southern Academy member for outstanding achievement - was awarded to Annabel Vose as part of the winning Land Rover BAR Academy team in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.

The Tony Davis Memorial Trophy - awarded in memory of Tony Davis for achievement in offshore sailing - went to Miranda Merron for a successful Class 40 Championship winning season as co-skipper of Campagne de France.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Trophy for conspicuous achievement went to Jerry Hill after he won both the SB20 World Championship and Half Ton Classics Cup, the latter alongside Club Member Leslie Greenhalgh.

The final presentation of a memorable evening was a special award to Tony Lovell in recognition of over four decades in race management, many of them as the Club's Principal Race Officer.

Hall Spars - BattenSail World NZ Lone WolfZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

New leader appointed for Volvo Ocean Race
The duo founded Atlant Ocean Racing together and have worked with seven Volvo Ocean Race campaigns over past 28 years Johan Salén has worked alongside Brisius on all of their previous Volvo Ocean Race projects. He will take a leading role in both operations and in devising a strategy for the future of the event alongside the current leadership team.
Posted today at 5:07 pm Volvo Ocean Race – Back to business in the South Atlantic
Many sailors awoke on Tuesday sporting new haircuts or with the faint whiff of days-old food about them, or both. After being largely untroubled by the Doldrums, the seven teams were making between 16 and 18 knots in the south-easterly trade winds so typical of this part of the South Atlantic.
Posted today at 4:53 pm Clipper World Race – Day 14 – Spinnakers emerge as westerlies fill in
With under 2,400 nautical miles to go until Fremantle, Sanya Serenity Coast is in the lead. The westerlies are really filling in for the teams to the south and Skipper of third-placed Visit Seattle, Nikki Henderson, explains: “We are holding onto our hats over here - after what feels like an eternity of wind holes or just skirting around wind holes, we have wind ... and it's coming from behind us.”
Posted today at 4:08 pm Australian venue announced for 2019 WASZP Games
The key areas WASZP wanted to address in search for appropriate venue are, world class race track, social, fun and wind Located in Peppermint Grove, RFBYC is flanked by river and sea and nestled about halfway between Fremantle and the City. Paired with the world famous Cottesloe beach close by, it is the idyllic place for visitors to experience Western Australia’s capital city.
Posted today at 3:17 pm Busan Cup Women's International Match Race – Sunny and shifty Day 1
Racing started on time in northwesterly which fluctuated throughout the day challenging the sailors with puffy condition When the second group of six teams took to the water in the afternoon the winds decreased slightly to four or five knots and for a time became even more shifty before gradually increasing to over 12 knots.
Posted today at 3:01 pm New product launches from Allen at METS
The largest annual trade show for the marine leisure industry, METS, takes place in Amsterdam from the 14- 16 November. The largest annual trade show for the marine leisure industry, METS, takes place in Amsterdam from the 14- 16 November. Amongst the new product launches taking place, the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer, Allen Brothers is introducing an innovative new Autoratchet block, the first ever to feature twin pawls, alongside a new design of mainsheet jammer.
Posted today at 12:18 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Crossing the Line in Video and Images
Images and video from onboard the Volvo Ocean racers as Neptune initiates the pollywogs. The Volvo Ocean Race fleet has crossed the Equator as they head for the finish of leg 2 in Cape Town. Here's some still images and video from onboard as Neptune initiates the pollywogs.
Posted today at 7:55 am America's Cup - Space tight in Auckland Cup base options
Space will be at premium whatever option is chosen to house America's Cup bases in downtown Auckland Space will be at premium whatever option is chosen to house America's Cup bases in downtown Auckland, reports Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden. Auckland had better hope that there isn’t a huge groundswell of interest from challengers for the 2021 America’s Cup. Because under plans unveiled yesterday, frankly there’s not a lot of space on the city’s waterfront to house more than seven of them.
Posted on 13 Nov Sodebo Ultim’ wins Transat Jacques Vabre in record time
Gabart sent a message from deep in the South Atlantic, where he is nine days into his attempt to break Coville’s record. Sodebo Ultim’ sailed 4,742 nautical miles at an average speed of 24.94 knots. Their time smashed the previous record of 10 days 0 hours 38 mins 43 seconds set by Franck Cammas and Steve Ravussin on Groupama 2 in the 60ft multihull class in 2007 (the last time the race finished in Salvador) by two days two hours and 31 mins and 16 seconds.
Posted on 13 Nov Mini-Transat La Boulangère – The path to glory
Less than twenty-four hours from the finish, Ian Lipinski looks to be heading towards an historic double. They’ve got the scent of home in their nostrils now. On two converging routes, Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) and Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal) are rapidly making headway towards Martinique, with the pair of them set to make landfall over the course of day on Tuesday.
Posted on 13 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy