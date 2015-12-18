A few rays – Remember the Ozone Hole
The Ozone Hole is over Antarctica and New Zealand and Australia too.
“For nearly a billion years, Ozone molecules in the atmosphere have protected life on Earth from the effects of ultraviolet rays”.
However, since around 1960 it is believed due to human activity the Ozone layer over Antarctica has been seasonally destroyed by chemical processes. The Ozone hole extends over New Zealand.
If you are exposed to the sun in New Zealand or Australia you can feel the extra bite of the sun burning the skin. The first reason of course is because the air is so clear there. The second thing is the effects of the Ozone Hole over New Zealand. Reduced Ozone in the stratosphere means less filtering of the high energy UVB rays.
Sailors growing up in New Zealand know all too well how strong the sun rays are there. So understandably being smart in the sun is exemplified there. And using a good sunscreen very much a part of the smart behaviour.
A sunscreen invented and made for New Zealand and Australian conditions, and especially for sailors, in order to be successful needs to be of a particularly high standard of effectiveness.
