A blustery end to the Royal Southern YC Summer Series

by Louay Habib today at 6:56 am
Mike Bartholomew's FAST40+ Tokoloshe II was the winner in IRC One - 2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC
The Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series came to a conclusion with the September Regatta, incorporating the Contessa 26 National Championships. Four races were completed for all classes on two courses, racing under IRC, Sportsboat, Contessa 26 Class Rules, and three races for the Club Class. After a blustery first day, the last day of the regatta was held in breeze consistently over 20 knots, and by the close of racing, the westerly wind was close to 30 knots.

The sixth edition of the Contessa 26 National Championships was won by Chris Charlesworth's Meow, with Sarah Applebey's High Potential second, and Mike & Barbara Harrison's Jiminy Cricket third. Other winners in the Contessa 26 National Championship were; Thomas Olden's Genesee in the NHS Division and Chris Stevens' Rosina of Beaulieu in the NHS White Sails Division.

2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC
2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC



“The Contessa 26 maybe 50 years old but she is an excellent sea boat.” smiled Chris Charlesworth. “This is the first time the championship has come to the Royal Southern YC, and we have been thoroughly well looked after, and enjoyed the hospitality of an excellent club. I really don't know why it has taken us so long to come here! The competitors in the class tried to ply me with drink last night, and I knew what their intentions were, but it obviously didn't work!”

Mike Bartholomew's FAST40+ Tokoloshe II was the winner in the 12-strong IRC One Class, scoring three wins during the series. Roger Bowden's King 40 Nifty was second, with Jock Wishart's First 40 Adventurer out of Sailplane taking third, just a point ahead of Blair & Beckett's King 40 Cobra. Tokoloshe II will be representing the Royal Southern YC at the forthcoming HYS One Ton Cup this September.

“It has been important for the team to get more time on the water, and we think it is very important to support your own club by attending these regattas.” commented Mike Bartholomew. “The racing has been excellent, and the atmosphere after racing at the clubhouse is as good as always.”

2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC
2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC



David & Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream was unstoppable in the J/88 One design Class, scoring straight bullets. Tim Tolcher's Rajing Bull was second, just a point ahead of Alistair Ray's Jumunu 5. Just a single point separated the top three in the J/70 Class. Tim Collins' Velvet Elvis won on countback from Phil Rees' RTYC. Patrick Liardet's Cosmic was third, whilst Doug Struth's DSP finished in style, wining the last race to place fourth. Mike Lewis' J/80 Jester won the mixed sportsboat class, finishing with a perfect scoreline. John Evans' 7.50 Metre Evensong was second, and Steph Merry's 1720 Midnight Cowboy was third.

2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC
2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC



Malcolm Wootton's Farr 30 Pegasus DekMarx came from behind to win IRC Two. Going into the last race, Pegasus DekMarx was a point behind Mike Moxley's HOD 35 Malice. However, Pegasus DekMarx was fully launched downwind in the big breeze to win the last race, and took the class win on countback from Malice. Rob Cotterill's J/109 Mojo Risin was third.

In IRC Three, Graham Chase's J/95 Just Is, came from behind, scoring two wins to finish the regatta in style, just a point ahead of Piotr Nahajski's J/95 Jollity. Despite winning two races, a torn spinnaker in the last race meant that Jamie Muir's SJ320 Scarlet Jester had to settle for third. In IRC Four, Jeff Dakin's Flashheart was the winner, and will have got some excellent heavy weather training in for next week's Quarter Ton Cup.

Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, scored a perfect three wins in the Club Class, racing her Dehler 37, Illywhacker. Steve & Trisha Lake's Dehler 38 Moonshine was second, and Michael Rowlatt's GS45 Giuliana was third.

Chris Charlesworth, skipper of Meow, is presented with the Contessa 26 National Championship Trophy by Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams - 2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC
Chris Charlesworth, skipper of Meow, is presented with the Contessa 26 National Championship Trophy by Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams - 2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC



Karen Henderson-Williams commented at the Prize Giving. “This is the last regatta of our Summer Series, and we have had over 300 boats racing during the summer, which has been absolutely amazing. We love having all of the teams racing here and we thank you very much for your support. I do hope you will all come and join us again next year for the 2018 Summer Series. However this season is not over yet, in September we have the Hamble Classics Regatta, the Hamble to Yarmouth Race and the Denise Cartlidge Ladies Race.”

The Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series is supported by North Sails, Harken, Joseph Perrier and Barbados Tourism Marketing. The overall series prize giving is to be held at the Club on Saturday 11th November.

2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC
2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC



Racing at the Royal Southern Yacht Club continues with the second edition of Hamble Classics, to be held 16-17 September, which will welcome all styles of classic yachts including Metre classes, Classic Racers and Cruisers, Old Gaffers, Dayboats and Spirit of Tradition yachts.

For more details visit www.royal-southern.co.uk.

2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC
2017 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series © Louay Habib / RSrnYC

