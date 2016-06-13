Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

A blustery blast on Day 3 of RYA Youth National Championships

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 7:04 pm
Laser – Jack Cookson - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
The third of day of the RYA Youth National Championships (8-14 April) brought it with it a change of pace as gusts reaching over 20 knots and choppy waves challenged the fleets.

Young talents await a royal audience tomorrow (13 April) as HRH The Princess Royal attends the penultimate day of racing. Whilst many sailors will look to consolidate their positions, others will hope to turn the tables on the leaders as the race to the podium closes in.

Laser

Whilst six boats were black-flagged in the first race of the day, Jack Cookson took advantage posting another race win followed by two thirds to see him jump to the top of the Laser leaderboard.

Cookson said: “It was a pretty good day, won the first race, then a solid 3,3 in the next two. Unfortunately I couldn’t catch Sam on the last two!”

“It was really fun out there, a little more wind than forecast, not too shifty, big waves, so all in all a really good day,” explained Cookson.

Dan Whiteley slips to second while Sam Whaley made amends for his black-flagged first race, winning the last two races to end the day third.

Whaley described his day: “Unfortunately I got a black flag in the first race which wasn’t ideal so had to sit the race out, but then I got two bullets which I’m really happy about.

“We had lovely sailing conditions, 10-15 knots and waves downwind which you could really play in and managed to bring it home,” he added.

Laser Radial – Chloe Barr - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Laser Radial – Chloe Barr - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



Over in the girls’ fleet, Stokes Bay’s Chloe Barr clung on to her lead taking a bullet in the second race of the day. Daisy Collingridge sits second for her efforts. Revelling in the wind and waves was Clementine Thompson posting three seconds to see her advance to third on the scoresheet.

Collingridge, sitting one point adrift from the top spot, commented: “It was really nice to sail in breeze and have something different to sail in. Downwind was really fun, trying to get down the waves and keep the boat moving.

“It’s been an interesting week with no one really dominating the fleet, it’s been changing all the time so it’s kept it really interesting,” the 17-year-old concluded.

After narrowly missing out on a medal last year, Ben Whaley’s determination to finish on the podium is paying off as he takes the Radial boys’ lead following a perfect three-bullet day. Milo Gill-Taylor moves to second, one point ahead of Jordan Giles.

29er

29er – Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
29er – Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



The battle for 29er supremacy is hotting up as Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne had the perfect day picking up all four bullets to draw level on points with James Hammett and James Eales, edging to the top of the leaderboard on number of races wins. Brother’s Dan and Fin Armstrong round off the top three.

Robins explained: “The day was really good, we managed to stay consistent in pretty glamour conditions.”

With the 29er fleet now split into gold and silver, the racing dynamic has changed, described Vennis-Ozanne: “It’s become a lot more competitive now we’ve split into gold and silver.

“Tomorrow for sure is going to be really close racing so we’re looking forward to it,” he added.

29er – Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
29er – Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock shot up the fleet to end their day as first girls ahead of 2016 bronze medallists’ Courtney Bilbrough and Hanna Brant, whilst Freya Black Orla Mitchell slip to third girls’.

Over in the silver fleet, with many sailors making their Youth Nationals debut, the gusty conditions and unforgiving waves meant for an early finish. James Leech and Jess Flint won the only race of the day to see them top the results sheet.

Windsurfers

Another exemplary performance and three bullets from Andy Brown sees him consolidate his RS:X lead. It is a familiar story with Josh Carey in second, while the tussle continues for third as Adam Phipps moves ahead of Isaac Lines.

Lily Young narrows the gap to sit sixth behind Erin Watson who continues to front the girls’ fleet. Islay Watson, younger sister of Erin, completes the top three.

RS:X - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
RS:X - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



Emulating the RS:X leader’s day was 15-year-old Moody, taking all three Techno bullets in style. Without a race outside the top two so far in the series, Abingdon’s Moody extends his lead on the fleet from Finn Hawkins and James Bulson. Weymouth’s Izzy Adcock posted a 5,4,2 to regain her position as top girl in fourth overall.

Multihull

Leading the catamaran from the outset, William Smith and Abigail Clarke’s consistency sees them remain on top. Last year’s runner-up Will Heritage and new helm Theo Williams are snapping at their heels as they begin to close the gap, winning the last five races. Bobby Hewitt, ex-29er Youth Nationals medallist, and Freddie Simes sit third.

Multihull – William Smith and Abigail Clarke - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Multihull – William Smith and Abigail Clarke - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



420

Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson continue their unstoppable form holding onto the top spot for third day as they post 3,3,1 in the 420 fleet.

It looks like it is going to be a battle of the Davies sisters for the 420 girls’ title as Isabel Davies-Gemma Keers narrowly hold on to second by one point, while Katie Davies-Midge Watkins, who have won three of the last four races, move up to third overall.

420 – Katie Davies and Midge Watkins - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
420 – Katie Davies and Midge Watkins - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



Sail Exchange 660x82 1Wildwind 2016 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 1

Related Articles

Clean up underway in preparation for Airlie Beach Race Week
A clean-up campaign is underway in Airlie Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie A clean-up campaign is underway in Airlie Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, as Whitsunday Sailing Club officials announce Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 is definitely on, “so keep the entries coming in,” is the clear message from event officials.
Posted on 11 Apr NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals sail away on on Friday at Napier
On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nation On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the Toyota Optimist National Championship to be held in Napier and hosted by the Napier Sailing Club. The event welcomes visitors from all over New Zealand, but also New Caledonia, Australia and Tahiti.
Posted on 10 Apr Virtual Sailing World and Nats Champs - Action starts on 17th April
Today SailX is delighted to announce the Virtual Sailing World Championship 2017. Today SailX is delighted to announce the Virtual Sailing World Championship 2017. This Championship will start on Monday 17th April and conclude five weeks later on Sunday 14th May with a Grand Final - a single regatta between the Top-30. Winner-takes-all.
Posted on 9 Apr Oracle Team USA almost capsized in America's Cup practice racing
America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat. America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA have survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat.
Posted on 7 Apr Full day of action at Day 1 of IKA Youth Freestyle World Championships
For a week in April, the St. Pierre La Mer becomes the breeding place for kiteboarding champions of the next general. It is very early on the first day of the competition, seeing 70 young riders between nine and 21 years pumping up their kites before the skippers meeting. The Tramontana is already blowing with 25 knots, but the forecast gives the race committee only one day to complete as much as possible of the schedule.
Posted on 7 Apr 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup
5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda 5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America’s Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.
Posted on 7 Apr Zhik Combined High Schools Championships gains momentum
Online entries and the Notice of Race for the Zhik Combined High Schools Championship has been released Online entries and the Notice of Race for the Zhik Combined High Schools Championship has been released and with two weeks until start of the event, entries are already nearing 100 boats. This will be the 51st year the event has been held and regatta continues to be a feature on many youth sailor’s calendars. The regatta was first conducted in 1967 and developed into largest regattas of its kind.
Posted on 6 Apr Sarah Ogilvie to join Australian Sailing Board
Sarah Ogilvie has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission Dual Olympian and three time World Champion sailor Sarah Ogilvie (Nee Blanck) has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission as the Board representative.
Posted on 6 Apr SCOR 2017 - Entries off to a great start!
The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017. After the release of the Notice of Race and Entry form into the Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta (SCOR) just last week, the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017.
Posted on 5 Apr Michael Hestbæk - Coaching speed merchants in Extreme Sailing Series™
Imagine racing a 32ft foiling catamaran at more than 30 knots on an inner city stadium racecourse with other boats Imagine racing a 32ft foiling catamaran at more than 30 knots on an inner city stadium racecourse with other boats “flying” on all sides. The boat is powering forward and the marks of the course are coming up so fast you barely have time to think about what will happen when you get round them – and your opponents are crossing or overtaking.
Posted on 5 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy