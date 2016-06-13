A big night for the little guys in Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race

by Lizzi Rountree today at 12:22 amB&G Advantage separated from the fleet around Scamander, heading a further 12 miles offshore, until laying Mercury Passage with optimum kite angle. First to the new wind, the crew sped ahead.Winstead Wines (Neil Snare) and PlanetX (Mick Rowley), followed suit and are now comfortably chasing the lead pack.Kaiulani, also taking a wide course over-night, has shot through the fleet with skipper Malcolm Cooper well ahead of his brother Ian aboard catamaran Nicky C. Kaiulani now leads Div Two IRC, whilst Emotional Rescue (Mike Hutchinson) leads AMS Division Two.B&G Advantage leads all overall handicap bar PHS, which is still held by Ubique of Hobart.Breeze expected for the rest of the day – estimated finish time is mid-evening tonight.Lizzi Rountree is an accomplished sailor and writer hailing from the St Francis Yacht Club of San Francisco, host to the recent America's Cup. Among winning national titles in the US, competing in Olympic class sailing and racing in Sydney's first-ever all-women crew in the 18-footers league, Lizzi has competed in offshore racing, umpired in match and teams racing events, and coached hundreds of young sailors on five continents.When not sailing or coaching, she has covered events such as the World Match Race Tour (WMRT) Championship in Malaysia, as well as International 29er and Moth Class World Championships, and was an invited editor of Frank Bethwaite's ultimate publication, Fast Handling Technique. On behalf of the Olympic 49er class, she was an integral member of the team to promote a Women's Olympic Skiff, which debuted at the recent Rio Games. Lizzi currently resides in Hobart with her husband Silvino.