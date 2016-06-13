Please select your home edition
Edition
Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 5785

A big night for the little guys in Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race

by Lizzi Rountree today at 12:22 am
Jeff Cordell's Mumm36, B&G Advantage - 2016 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race Oscar Wyatt
Jeff Cordell and his Mumm36 B&G Advantage (inaugural winner, 2007) were the first to get the building easterly just before dawn. They now lead the fleet into the Maria Island waypoint ahead of the bigger and faster The Fork in the Road, Wild West and Tilt.

B&G Advantage separated from the fleet around Scamander, heading a further 12 miles offshore, until laying Mercury Passage with optimum kite angle. First to the new wind, the crew sped ahead.

Winstead Wines (Neil Snare) and PlanetX (Mick Rowley), followed suit and are now comfortably chasing the lead pack.

Kaiulani, also taking a wide course over-night, has shot through the fleet with skipper Malcolm Cooper well ahead of his brother Ian aboard catamaran Nicky C. Kaiulani now leads Div Two IRC, whilst Emotional Rescue (Mike Hutchinson) leads AMS Division Two.

B&G Advantage leads all overall handicap bar PHS, which is still held by Ubique of Hobart.

Breeze expected for the rest of the day – estimated finish time is mid-evening tonight.

Lizzi Rountree is an accomplished sailor and writer hailing from the St Francis Yacht Club of San Francisco, host to the recent America's Cup. Among winning national titles in the US, competing in Olympic class sailing and racing in Sydney's first-ever all-women crew in the 18-footers league, Lizzi has competed in offshore racing, umpired in match and teams racing events, and coached hundreds of young sailors on five continents.

When not sailing or coaching, she has covered events such as the World Match Race Tour (WMRT) Championship in Malaysia, as well as International 29er and Moth Class World Championships, and was an invited editor of Frank Bethwaite's ultimate publication, Fast Handling Technique. On behalf of the Olympic 49er class, she was an integral member of the team to promote a Women's Olympic Skiff, which debuted at the recent Rio Games. Lizzi currently resides in Hobart with her husband Silvino.
Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Lancer 40 years

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart - Winning - part of Perpetual Loyal’s winning crew
John Winning, CEO of Appliances Online and Winning Group, was a team member of the crew that won line honours John Winning, CEO of Appliances Online and Winning Group, was a team member of the crew that won line honours in the 2016 Sydney to Hobart yacht race in record time on Perpetual Loyal.
Posted today at 12:10 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - Another one done and dusted
Adrienne Cahalan, Australia’s yachtswoman, has arrived in Hobart aboard the Brenton Fischer skippered TP52 Ragamuffin Adrienne Cahalan, Australia’s most celebrated yachtswoman, has arrived in Hobart aboard the Brenton Fischer skippered TP52 Ragamuffin, to cement her place as the first woman ever to compete in 25 Sydney Hobart Yacht Races.
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - A race to the doldrums
This 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart is the fastest race ever, and one of the slowest. This 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart is the fastest race ever, and one of the slowest. When Scallywag docked at 4:30am yesterday morning three boats had reached Hobart well inside Wild Oats XI’s 2012 record - Perpetual Loyal had smashed it by nearly five hours – and at one stage on Tuesday morning, 24 yachts, more than a quarter of the fleet, was ahead of Wild Oats XI’s position
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 - The 60 Hour report card
60 hours into the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart race. 16 boats finished,five boats retired and 67 boats at sea. The state of play 60 hours into the 72nd running of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. At 0100hrs Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time this morning, 16 boats had finished the 2016 race. Five boats had retired, and 67 boats were still on the water.
Posted on 28 Dec Thomas Coville and Sodebo - A most extraordinary sailing feat
On Christmas Day the loop was closed on one of the most extraordinary sailing feats in modern history On Christmas Day the loop was closed on one of the most extraordinary sailing feats in modern history. The French sailor Thomas Coville set a new record for the fastest solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the globe and he not only broke the record, he absolutely slayed it knocking more than 8 days off the previous record held by fellow Frenchman Francis Joyon.
Posted on 28 Dec Vendée Globe – Thomson still making gains on leader Le Cléac'h
The big losses which leader Armel Le Cléac'h has suffered over recent days to the skipper Alex Thomson have stabilised The big losses which leader Armel Le Cléac'h has suffered over recent days to the British skipper Alex Thomson have stabilised today but the French solo racer who has topped the solo round the world race
Posted on 28 Dec Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC Sport does an 855nm day in record chase
The IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran has just experienced the most prolific day of the trip, which began 12 days ago Francis Joyon and his small crew of just five are causing the speedo to go crazy, sailing 855 miles in the past 24 hours, averaging 35.59 knots. This performance is set to continue, “maybe all the way to Australia,” stated a cautious Francis Joyon, with the maxi-trimaran sailing safely with peak speeds of 44 knots recorded during the night.
Posted on 28 Dec Sailor Girl Live in Rolex Sydney Hobart
It's still raining, but we might just catch Black Jack Yachting, Maserati and Beau Geste Racing as they approach finish! It's still raining, but we might just catch Black Jack Yachting, Maserati and Beau Geste Racing as they finally approach the finish!
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – UBOX claims third place overall under IRC
Charles Caudrelier and a mixed French and Chinese crew aboard the Cookson 50, UBOX, reached Hobart in Tasmania today. Charles Caudrelier and a mixed French and Chinese crew aboard the Cookson 50, UBOX, reached Hobart in Tasmania earlier today at the end of a storming race that saw them finish – provisionally – in third place on handicap.
Posted on 28 Dec Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race – Day 2
Tilt overtook Wild West, with both yachts heading out east looking to ride a bit of southbound current in deeper ocean. A good storm can be weathered, but there’s nothing quite like the agony of drifting around — and in the case of Steelin Time, a figure of eight, just off Mount William National Park.
Posted on 28 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy