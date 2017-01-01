Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

A big cat is the 150th entry for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 3:20 am
The multihull fleet at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week has expanded rapidly in recent years. Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
A large cruising catamaran from South Australia has already made its mark on Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 by becoming the 150th entry for the popular August series.

Named Scamper and owned by Adrian Lawrie, the 15.2 metre long Schionning design is one of 24 multihulls already entered for the regatta, scheduled for August 19 to 26.

Much to the surprise of many observers, the rate of growth of entries this year is only marginally less than that of last year when a record fleet of 252 yachts competed. Current projections are that more than 200 yachts and some 2000 sailors will participate this year.

“The rate of entries this year is certainly impressive,” said Hamilton Island’s CEO, Glenn Bourke. “It appears that the yachties, their families and friends are showing their support for Race Week, and Hamilton Island as a destination after Cyclone Debbie left a trail of destruction across the Whitsundays earlier this year.”

“I’m proud to say that our great team on the island has pulled out all stops to have everything in readiness for Race Week. It’s been a huge task, but we’re well on the way to being 100% fully operational.”

The venue: Hamilton Island is at the centre of a spectacular cluster of 74 tropical islands, 68 of which are uninhabited. © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
The venue: Hamilton Island is at the centre of a spectacular cluster of 74 tropical islands, 68 of which are uninhabited. © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



However, while many of the privately owned rental properties on the island will not be fully repaired in time for Race Week, there is another accommodation option, especially for those wanting to compete in the Multihull Cruising Division.

The charter organisation Sunsail Whitsundays, which is based on Hamilton Island, has some large and luxurious live-aboard catamarans available for charter for the event. Simply put, you can race your Race Week apartment in the regatta.

German luxury carmaker, Audi, is returning for the 12th year as principal sponsor, demonstrating the brand’s continued commitment to high quality, competitive offshore racing and a benchmark onshore social calendar that is as inclusive as it is exclusive.

All information relating to the regatta is on the website.

BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

The clash of the Titans at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
After racing on opposite sides of world for almost a decade, two of best known supermaxis will be vying for top honours After racing on opposite sides of the world for almost a decade, two of offshore sailing’s best known supermaxis will be vying for top honours at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017, and for the first time both will be competing under Australian colours.
Posted on 1 Jun Hamilton Island Race Week - Best accommodation deals
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 16 May Onwards & upwards as fleet for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week tops 100
The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week passed magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate. The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has passed the magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate.
Posted on 16 May 2017 Hamilton Island Race Week - Accommodation options
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 13 May The world's most successful yacht to compete at AHIRW 2017
World’s most successful ocean racing yacht over past nine decades; is to compete at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017. The world’s most successful ocean racing yacht over the past nine decades; the famous 16-metre long American yawl, Dorade, is to compete at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017.
Posted on 3 May Hamilton Island Race Week - Best accommodation deals
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 2 May Cyclone Debbie won’t stop Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
The Oatley family have confirmed that Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 will proceed in August as scheduled. The Oatley family, owners of Australia’s internationally acclaimed tropical destination, Hamilton Island, have confirmed that despite the Whitsunday Islands region being devastated by Cyclone Debbie two weeks ago, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 will proceed in August as scheduled.
Posted on 10 Apr The long, short and wide set a record for AHIRW 2017
A small yacht measuring less than eight metres overall has established an impressive record on the entry list for AHIRW. A small yacht measuring less than eight metres overall has established an impressive record on the entry list for Australia’s largest offshore tropical regatta, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week.
Posted on 22 Mar Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 - Accommodation options
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 12 Mar Book your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 5 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy