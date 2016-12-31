Please select your home edition
Edition
Lancer Inflatables - BJ

A Q&A with US Sailing’s Malcolm Page about the Sailing World Cup Miami

by David Schmidt, Sail-World USA Editor today at 4:40 pm
Malcolm Page (left) addresses US Sailing Team athletes for the first time as head of the program. Jen Edney
The Sailing World Cup Miami (January 22-29)-widely regarded as the first significant regatta of the 2020 Olympic cycle-recently concluded in Miami, Florida, giving veteran teams a chance to shake off the dust that had (metaphorically) settled on their sails since last August’s Rio 2016 Olympics, while also giving first-timers an eye-opening taste of what an Olympic campaign entails. For U.S. Olympic hopefuls, this rare, domestic-waters regatta also offers a geographically convenient way to speed-check against their international rivals and better understand the racecourse-reality of this high-minded-but-intensely-competitive dream.

While American sailors have suffered disappointing results at recent Olympic Games, the great news is that the team’s Olympic Development Program is now starting to bear some promising early-season fruit, both in terms of scoreboard metrics and in terms of gathering depth of talent in several classes. Even better, this is a trend that is poised to continue for the foreseeable future, thanks to some smart leadership decisions, some generous donations, and a long-game view of success and what it will realistically take to hear the Star Spangled Banner played first at an Olympic-sailing medal ceremony.

Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.), Men’s 470. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Jen Edney / US Sailing Team
Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.), Men’s 470. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Jen Edney / US Sailing Team



Like many countries, North American sailors used the recent Sailing World Cup Miami to experiment with new combinations of partners and classes, and, overall, American sailors proved quick. In the Men’s 470 class, Rio veterans Stuart McNay and David Hughes captured a proud gold medal, while Luke Muller finished in fourth place in the Finn class, Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee finished in sixth place in the Nacra 17 class, and Charlie Buckingham and Erika Reineke finished in seventh place in the Laser and Laser Radial classes (respectively). Additionally, Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin finished in sixth place in the Men’s 470 class, Atlantic and Nora-Lucia Brugman finished in eighth place in the Women’s 470 class, and David Liebenberg and Ian MacDiarmid landed in tenth place in the 49er class.

I caught up with Malcolm Page (AUS), a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the Men’s 470 class (2008 and 2012) and US Sailing’s recently inaugurated chief of Olympic sailing, to get his pulse on the team’s performance at this high-level event and discuss some recent coaching changes within the organization’s Olympic-sailing program.

Luke Muller (Ft. Pierce, Fla.), Finn class. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Luke Muller (Ft. Pierce, Fla.), Finn class. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing



Any sailors in particular, or any classes of boats that really stood out in your mind?
Well, Wiley [Rogers] and Jack [Parkin] in the Men’s 470, Luke [Muller] in the Finn and Riley [Gibbs and Louisa Chafee] in the Nacra 17.

Were there any performance surprises, anybody who had a really good regatta that you weren’t expecting, or vice versa?
No, I think all results were pretty much on par, except those young guys-they, I think, exceeded all expectations. Indeed probably much better even than they expected.

Erika Reineke (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Women’s Laser Radial. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Jen Edney / US Sailing Team
Erika Reineke (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Women’s Laser Radial. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Jen Edney / US Sailing Team



Are these young sailors all part of US Sailing’s youth-development program?
I suppose most of them would’ve gone through it at some stage. The program [has] only been going [on for] a couple of years, but they certainly would’ve had some time through it.

How much importance are you placing on a first-place finish, like what Stu and Dave had in the Men’s 470, this far out from Tokyo?
Not much… Getting things right in the sense of [the right] cultural attitude is far more important at this time in the cycle than results, because those two principles will take you a lot further than some good results.

This was the real first event of the 2020 cycle and it’s a long road to go. So results don’t mean so much [compared to] what they’ll mean in two years’ time.

Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.), Men’s 470. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.), Men’s 470. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/



How do you feel the team’s culture change is coming along?
I would say really well. If there’s anything else I’m really happy with from Miami, [it] was certainly that single thing.

The modern game of Olympic sailing needs to shift to marry or meet what other top notions are doing at the moment, and I think the new generation [has] already got that [message], and the seasoned players are realizing that they’re [going to] have [to embrace] that shift as well.

So I was really excited about that.

Olympian Louisa Chafee (Warwick, R.I.) and helmsman Riley Gibbs (Long Beach, Calif.), Nacra 17. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Jen Edney / US Sailing Team
Olympian Louisa Chafee (Warwick, R.I.) and helmsman Riley Gibbs (Long Beach, Calif.), Nacra 17. - World Cup Series Miami 2017 © Jen Edney / US Sailing Team



It seemed as though some sailors were trying out different skipper/crew combinations. Is that still normal at this stage of the quad, or would you prefer to see teams fully committed right now?
I think that’s very normal and I’m sure there’ll be plenty more of that to come. The Olympic sailing is certainly high pressure and the amount of time and what they’ve got to do, and I know certainly what I’ll be expecting them to do, it’s really [going to] put a lot of pressure on relationships.

That’s a part [of the team-forming process]-sometimes I think you do need those challenges before you can actually work out what the best way is, and then step it up to another level. So those [teams] that don’t have those challenges, I don’t think they can be a great team.

Anna Tunnicliffe (Pittsburgh, Penn.), Laser Radial - Sailing World Cup Miami © Jen Edney / US Sailing Team
Anna Tunnicliffe (Pittsburgh, Penn.), Laser Radial - Sailing World Cup Miami © Jen Edney / US Sailing Team



How big of a deal is it in your mind for US Sailing and for the U.S. as a whole to have someone like Anna Tunnicliffe potentially coming back to sailing?
I think it’s really important to have as [many] people campaigning as possible, and of course–and that’s coming into the whole cultural thing–I think it’s really important that a lot of them are working together while they’re campaigning. I think that’s very important in this modern day game. And someone like Anna Tunnicliffe would be super special. Obviously she’s an incredible person, [an] incredible athlete, with an incredible attitude, so to have somebody who is so seasoned, so successful, to be part of the team would be incredible. And she is the current and the most recent [sailing] gold medalist that USA’s had. So if she does choose to come back it would be a great boost to the team.

Can you tell me about Charlie McKee’s recent decision to resign as the team’s high-performance director? Was this always part of the plan, or did this come out of Miami? And also, how will this staffing change affect the team moving forward?
I guess there was certainly a question that Charlie even proposed to me early on, when I first started. The role that I have, opposed to what Josh [Adams, the team’s Managing Director of U.S. Olympic Sailing] was doing, is much more focused on performance [sailing], opposed to Josh who had all the fundraising. I will be of course connected into the fundraising, but there will be a whole group that will be focusing on fundraising to financially support the team. So yes, [Charlie’s job with the team] was always a question mark, and it certainly became quite evident through the month of January and of course across the Sailing World Cup Miami.

Charlie McKee in action with the Moth solid wing - Zhik Moth Worlds 2011- Lake Macquarie Australia © Sail-World.com /AUS http://www.sail-world.com
Charlie McKee in action with the Moth solid wing - Zhik Moth Worlds 2011- Lake Macquarie Australia © Sail-World.com /AUS http://www.sail-world.com



How do you think Charlie’s decision will affect the team?
[There] will be always a transition period and we’re really fortunate that Charlie is around for this whole this month to help us transition, so there will always be a little bit of a transition period, but I must admit I’ve actually reached out to I think now nearly every single athlete. Some of them we haven’t hooked up on the phone yet, but we’ve certainly talked via email and SMS to connect. So I feel like I’ve got a great rapport with the athletes and I must admit, I think Charlie and my philosophy is very similar in the way we operate.

So I don’t think there’s [going to] be any huge difference from an athlete perspective and actually, if anything, I think as this team [continues] maturing, hopefully we’re about to support [the athletes] better, considering that’s my plan.

Malcolm Page Induction 2016 - the Sport Australia Hall of Fame © The Sport Australia Hall of Fame
Malcolm Page Induction 2016 - the Sport Australia Hall of Fame © The Sport Australia Hall of Fame



Anything else about the Sailing World Cup Miami that you’d like to add, for the record?
From an event perspective, I think Regatta Park was a huge success. I know from my old [job as head of marketing and media at World Sailing] that [the event organizers] were always trying to move towards one central place [that offers] more interaction into the public, and I think Regatta Park was a huge success in that sense. [It was the] first time [that] I [can] remember from the Miami event that all athletes [were] in one area, and I think that was a huge plus. So I’m sure as the Regatta Park [concept] matures over the next few years, it’ll only get better.

Lancer Lasts LongerWildwind 2016 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ give first look at the pedaling AC50
Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. The team has been sailing for the previous two days making news headlines after it was revealed in Sail-World.com that the AC50 would become only the second yacht in America's Cup history to use pedal power.
Posted on 16 Feb America's Cup - Kiwis sign Olympic Cyclist for the Tour de Bermuda
Ttop cyclist Simon van Velthooven, a 2012 Olympic Bronze cycling medallist had been signed by the America's Cup team Emirates Team New Zealand put in a second foiling display on Auckland's Waitemata harbour ahead of the official launching of their AC50 tomorrow. With brighter skies the cycling team took their places on the pedalstals and used leg power to provide the hydraulic pressure necessary to run the AC50's control systems for the foils and wingsail.
Posted on 15 Feb Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Suck it up, sunshine!
The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour, another two million watching on TV, and the constant buzz and whir of media helicopters overhead. 88 boats, from Australia, USA, UK, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Japan, Korea, China, oh and New Zealand, had lined up on three start lines.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - More merriment on the airwaves
Here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and Hobart Race Control So on December 29, 2016, after the River Derwent had let just three boats home (Perpetual Loyal, Giacomo and Scallywag, all inside the old race record, she went to sleep for a lot of the day. This made it frustrating for the sailors, some of whom saw the lighter side. So after seeing some of those in Dark & Stormy, here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and HRC
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Sydney Hobart Race-Dark and stormy, well because it is Dark and Stormy
Proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart Well it is now dark and the rain 'storms' have passed, but proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart, the custom Murray 37, Dark & Stormy had a wonderful exchange on the radio. Quite possibly it was co-owner and Navigator Terry Courts on the VHF in the super-frank exchange with Hobart Race Control at around 1928hrs on 29/12/16.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Wicked
ather and Son outfit, Wicked, are Matt and Mark Welsh from Melbourne. Matt is at home on the couch after knee surgery Father and Son outfit, Wicked, are Matt and Mark Welsh from Melbourne. Matt is at home on the couch after knee surgery, but Mark is out on the water, approaching Hobart. From on board he said, 'Amazing race. Barely any windward work. Just does not get better than this. Bit of gear damage cost us early, and we had to sail a little conservatively.'
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Accepting the Challenge
When you buy a boat like the late Lou Abrahma's Sydney 38, Challenge, you're almost obliged to keep taking her South When you buy a boat like the late Lou Abrahma's Sydney 38, Challenge, you're almost obliged to keep taking her South at Christmas time. Luckily this has not been a problem for Chris Mrakas and his new crew, which includes Bruce Reidy
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – 67 out of 70
It's a pretty awesome score in anybody’s language. When it is the number of hours you spend under kite It's a pretty awesome score in anybody’s language. When it is the number of hours you spend under kite in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race so far, then it is more than A+++. Anto Sweetapple from on board the Jones 40, Quetzalcoatl, reports in from at sea for us.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 - The 60 Hour report card
60 hours into the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart race. 16 boats finished,five boats retired and 67 boats at sea. The state of play 60 hours into the 72nd running of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. At 0100hrs Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time this morning, 16 boats had finished the 2016 race. Five boats had retired, and 67 boats were still on the water.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – the second step for CQS and 2017
It was a frustrating end to a frustrating race for the newest supermaxi in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart race It was a frustrating end to a frustrating race for the newest supermaxi to compete in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart race. It was just her second ever race, with her first, the White Island Race in New Zealand, producing a line honours win. While Ludde Ingvall’s radical new 98-footer CQS had a very slow passage across an almost windless Storm Bay and River Derwent.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy