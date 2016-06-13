Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

A Q&A with Joe Mele of Triple Lindy about the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race

by David Schmidt, Sail-World USA Editor on 23 Dec
Triple Lindy competing at the Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean. She is the sole U.S. entry in the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Spend enough time racing sailboats, and you start to realize that there’s a kind of hierarchy amongst events. This is easily understood amongst One Design classes, where regional or national events obviously hold more importance to serious racers than a local Wednesday evening Laser race, however ocean racing can present a conundrum, as-with the exception of the Volvo Ocean Race or the Vendee Globe-there is no “championship” per-se. Instead, Mother Nature is often the defining factor as to why some races are approached (relatively) casually, while others are given the same level of preparation and gravity as a serious bluewater cruise.

Amongst ocean racers, four events stand prouder than the rest as examples of purely “classic” ocean contests, both in terms of course, expected conditions, anticipated competition levels, and overall difficulty. This elite list includes the Newport to Bermuda Race, the Fastnet Race, the Transpac Race, and the Sydney to Hobart Race.

While the later is “only” 630 miles, it crosses Bass Strait, a much-feared body of water that’s roughly 310 miles long, but only 200 feet deep at most soundings. Trouble is, waves traveling on the open Indian Ocean are used to significantly more depth below their peaks and troughs, sometimes creating the situation where big waves becomes boat-breaking monsters (read about the 1998 Sydney to Hobart Race). Other times, Bass Straight can be (relatively) peaceful, but-as always with ocean racing-it’s a proverbial roll of the dice.

Spearing her way towards Hobart: Wild Oats XI charges across Bass Strait in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race 2012 © Brett Costello/News Ltd http://www.news.com.au
Spearing her way towards Hobart: Wild Oats XI charges across Bass Strait in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race 2012 © Brett Costello/News Ltd http://www.news.com.au



Ninety boats have entered this year’s Sydney to Hobart Race, but only one, Triple Lindy (USA 93310), skipper Joe Mele’s Swan 44 from New York, will be flying the proud colors of Old Glory. I caught up with Mele ahead of the race to get his impressions of the event as a first-time contestant, and to learn more about his road to Hobart.

How long have you owned the boat and what did you and your crew do to prepare for this year's Sydney to Hobart
I purchased the boat in 2004 specifically to ocean race. I wanted a boat I could both day sail with my friends and use to cross an ocean competitively. We have done a series of eastern-seaboard ocean races from as south as the RORC [Caribbean] 600 in Antigua to as north as the Marblehead to Halifax race. (I can't begin to tell you what the liquor bill was for the post-race festivities because half of my crew is from Halifax.) Some of the events during that span include
Les Voiles de Saint Barth's, Key West [Race Week], and Charleston [Race Week] to name a few.

The goal for all [these events] was tuning the boat, improving its layout as well as working the same core crew and performance. A major result of this work, specifically to the boat, for Sydney Hobart and other IRC ocean races was the conversion to a full [asymmetric spinnaker] boat by adding a five-foot prod and the corresponding increase in downwind sail area has helped Triple Lindy be competitive in a wider range of downwind conditions than the traditional [symmetric-spinnaker] rig the boat previously had.

Joe Mele's Swan 44 Triple Lindy takes off in the Performance Cruising class, a new feature in this year's event © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com
Joe Mele's Swan 44 Triple Lindy takes off in the Performance Cruising class, a new feature in this year's event © Max Ranchi Photography http://www.maxranchi.com



What parts of the race are you and your crew the most excited about?
The challenge of testing all our hard work on both crew and boat in one of our sports most legendary events in one of the most amazing sailing locations one could choose. For a bunch of North Americans to get our trusted Triple Lindy to the opposite end of the world and to take on this event is a full team's dream.

We are also happy to be sailing an event where an entire nation is not only behind and enthralled by the event, but they are literally all present and on water following us out from the start.

Triple Lindy (USA) on day one - 2015 Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Triple Lindy (USA) on day one - 2015 Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



What parts—if any—hold any trepidation as first-time Sydney to Hobart racers?
Two words, Baaaaaaaasss Straight. Seems like it has the potential to be a combination of the Gulfstream and nor'easter with a nice injection of steroids.

From a skipper’s perspective, what have been the hardest pieces of logistics in bringing your boat and crew to Australia for the Sydney to Hobart?
After doing so many events over the past few years, the importance of land logistics, on top of what you do on the water makes for a successful event and team. This, especially over Christmas, including families and making sure both on the water and off the water are all tuned to make the full team a family is key. Having such people as Carla dale, Donna Leblanc and David Kelley, Leigh Reichart, Rives Potts (commodore of the NYYC) make sure boat, crew and family are all taken care of ensures a successful event.

The Navy yacht Defiance leads Finesse and Triple Lindy. © Barry Pickthall / PPL
The Navy yacht Defiance leads Finesse and Triple Lindy. © Barry Pickthall / PPL



How does it feel too be the only American-flagged boat at one of the single most important offshore races on the planet?
With the current press associated with the USA, we feel showing the world how great our country truly is (while a full multi national Crew) on such an international event is absolutely crucial. That and its too bad Comanche saw we registered and ran away, we looked forward to lining up against them again.

Joseph Mele's Triple Lindy, a Swan 44 MkII, from New York NY tacks for the finish line off of St. David's Lighthouse in the 2010 Newport Bermuda Race.<br /> Triple Lindy came 4th in class 3 and 15th in the St. David's Lighthouse Division. Mele's Swan will join 94 other entries in the division for 2012. © Charles Anderson
Joseph Mele's Triple Lindy, a Swan 44 MkII, from New York NY tacks for the finish line off of St. David's Lighthouse in the 2010 Newport Bermuda Race.
Triple Lindy came 4th in class 3 and 15th in the St. David's Lighthouse Division. Mele's Swan will join 94 other entries in the division for 2012. © Charles Anderson



Best wishes to Triple Lindy and all Sydney to Hobart crews for safe and speedy passages, and stay tuned in the coming weeks for a post-Hobart debriefing with Mele.

Naiad/Oracle SupplierPacific Sailing School 660x82 1Musto 2016 660x82 2

Related Articles

Challenge charts a new course to Hobart
For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. Challenge, from the Sandringham Yacht Club, will be proudly flying the flag with an international crew within a fleet of 89 yachts.
Posted today at 7:24 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt.III
Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start the race Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. The 98-foot CQS started life as the 90-footer known as, Nicorette. She is being campaigned by dual Hobart winner Ludde Ingvall (one of which was with this very vessel in her former life, back in 2004), and his cousin, Sir Michael Hintze.
Posted today at 6:38 am Family ties in Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in RSHYR It’s been said before that sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, including New Zealander, Jim Delegat, who has two sons joining him for the blue water classic.
Posted today at 3:33 am Santa may deliver a sleigh ride for yachts in Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day: a rapid and record-breaking downwind sleigh ride to Hobart.
Posted today at 3:08 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - 89 yachts poised for great journey south
For one of 89 crews on this sailing challenges, dream of lifting historic Tattersall’s Cup will shortly become reality. For one of the 89 crews primed to embark on this most illustrious of offshore sailing challenges, the dream of lifting the historic Tattersall’s Cup and receiving a coveted Rolex timepiece, will shortly become reality.
Posted today at 2:49 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Southerly still the big question
Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in 2016 RSHYR have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia this morning. BOM’s Jane Golding has told them the forecasts produced by the various models that meteorologists use, have been pretty consistent in recent days
Posted today at 2:29 am Clipper Events team ready to take on Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Boxing Day for almost 100 entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics For many of us Boxing Day brings the enjoyment of turkey leftovers and shopping sales but for almost one hundred entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, it brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics, and staple of our previous two Clipper Race editions, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race (RSHYR).
Posted today at 1:19 am Predictwind - Sydney Hobart record still under threat 48hrs from start
The race record in the Rolex Sydney Hobart would still appear to be under threat 48 hours from the start The race record in the Rolex Sydney Hobart would still appear to be under threat 48 hours from the start of the 630nm offshore classic. Using the routing function of wind and weather prediction application, Predictwind, the latest model run by Sail-World, shows that in an extreme situation over 12 hours could be slashed off the record of 1day 18 hrs 23 mins set by Wild Oats XI four years ago.
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Another TP52 year
Matt Allen announced today he will leave his more comfortable 60 foot, purpose-built for race Carkeek 60 at CYCA dock Rolex Sydney Hobart skipper Matt Allen announced today he will leave his more comfortable 60 foot, purpose-built for the race Carkeek 60 at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia dock, choosing to be flung around on his TP52, Ichi Ban, on Boxing Day.
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Lazarette Pt II
Well the joy of The Lazarette Pt I was in finding all those extra gems that we all know lie in there somewhere. Well the joy of The Lazarette Pt I was in finding all those extra gems that we all know lie in there somewhere. So the very first thing is to say thank you to all of you who corresponded, read, phoned and emailed. She’s a big old hold, our lazarette, what with all the boats and crews contained therein, being as diverse, varied, colourful and different as the world is.
Posted on 23 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy