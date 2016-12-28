Please select your home edition
A Q&A with Ed Fury about Sail22 and regatta support

by David Schmidt, Sail-World USA Editor on 6 Feb
Groovederci Dominates Key West - Image courtesy Becky Furry/sail22.com - Key West 2012 Becky Furry
If you travel to regattas, you know how difficult it can be to find replacement gear, especially if the event is breezy and everyone in the fleet is suffering from equipment failures, busted cordage or broken spars. Ed Fury and his wife Becky, of Culver, Indiana, are both highly experienced sailors who have traveled to plenty of destination regattas and know full well the frustrations of having to race an event with sub-par gear, so they founded Sail22 with the goal of serving the niche on-site needs of regatta sailors.

I first crossed tacks with Ed on a flight from Puerto Rico to Antigua for the 2008 Antigua Race Week, and it was instantly obvious that the guy just loves sailing, sailing culture and the opportunity to help his fellow sailors to better enjoy their racing. So, I wasn’t surprised to start seeing him at a variety of regattas on a variety of coasts and lakes in the following years.

This past fall, I ran into Ed at the 2016 Alcatel J/70 Worlds, hosted by St. Francis Yacht Club, where I got to learn more about Sail22, the sailing concierge service that he and Becky provide to countless sailors at various regattas across the country. In fact, the following interview took place in the Sail22 trailer as Ed and his crew was getting ready to fix a spar that fell victim to San Francisco’s world-famous breeze.

2016 Alcatel J/70 Worlds - Day 4 © Gerard Sheridan
2016 Alcatel J/70 Worlds - Day 4 © Gerard Sheridan



Can you give me an overview of Sail22? How do you support sailors at regattas?
We call ourselves a sailing co-sponsor service. No matter what you need, we basically can help you get it.

With certain classes, like the J/70 class, people come to us and say, ‘well wouldn’t this [idea] work [well] on the boat? We see if it makes sense, and [if it does, we] make it happen. [For example, for the J/70 Worlds on San Francisco Bay,] we use a heated Dyneema [cordage] rather than [using] just a standard Dyneema. Basically, [sailors] come to us saying [that they] need something and we make it happen.

So is your business mostly mail-order or do you travel to events?
We [travel to] events [to offer] onsite support, and [we rely on] word of mouth [to get] our name out there. [Over the years,] we have a lot of people that have relied on us to get custom parts and pieces. So we have basically turned into [a limited] mail-order [business]. Some of this [involves custom work] but some [orders] are just parts and pieces [for] the J/70 class [or the] Melges 24 class, [and we] ship a lot oversees. We created a website which is obviously always evolving, but that has helped our business a lot as well.

2016 Alcatel J/70 Worlds - Day 4 © Chris Ray
2016 Alcatel J/70 Worlds - Day 4 © Chris Ray



Do you have a brick-and-mortar storefront on someplace?
We don’t have a storefront. We do have a [work]shop and we have what we call our speed barn, where we work on boats. Then we have a new barn, which we call Big Red. If you live near us [in Culver, Indiana], you could come in and order and buy things there. But because our customers are [based] all over the U.S. and all over the world, it’s not necessary.

How many regattas do you do in a year?
That’s a good question. It’s got to be 20 or more. It’s a lot. I mean [we typically spend our time] between the Florida circuit in the winter, the coast in the spring [and fall], depending on where the major championships are [taking place] and then [we spend] in the summer in the mid west unless there happens to be a major championship.

Off the start crowds in the J/70 Class - Quantum Key West Race Week 2017 © PhotoBoat.com
Off the start crowds in the J/70 Class - Quantum Key West Race Week 2017 © PhotoBoat.com



So I’m gathering that you mostly focus on national level and international level events?
Yes, North-Americans, Nationals, Worlds and then the winner circuit.

Key West Race Week because it’s a big event, [and] Charleston Race Week is [also] a big event. Minneapolis NOOD is usually a big event. Then, regionally the biggest ones [are the] Chicago NOOD [and the] Detroit NOOD, so we try to hit [those] types of [events, too].

The Flying Tiger Hogfish Racing was flying today - Quantum Key West Race Week 2017 © PhotoBoat.com
The Flying Tiger Hogfish Racing was flying today - Quantum Key West Race Week 2017 © PhotoBoat.com



So what kinds of boats are we talking about? Mostly sportboats, or will you take on keelboats as well?
We specialize in small One Design classes. J/70, J/80, Melges 24, Melges 20, Viper, VX Ones, Achilles and then we also do some stuff for TP52 [teams] but not as much, [as] that’s more specialized.

Do you also sell boats?
We work with a lot of the industry and we sell J/Boats. We work with international teams as well, and we are starting to [sell] the Wasp.

2016 Alcatel J/70 Worlds - Day 4 © Gerard Sheridan
2016 Alcatel J/70 Worlds - Day 4 © Gerard Sheridan



So with all this work and travel, do you still have time to get out sailing yourself?
I do. This year, it’s been really good. That is the one thing that I’ve [got to] make sure happens. So we try to hit the events. [Also,] we will chatter our boat for major [events], but [at] the smaller events I race my own boat.

Anything else you need to add about Sail22?
I think we’re just really lucky that we’ve been able to work with a lot [of] the industry, [including] top industry companies.

I think that has been a big part of what makes the industry so cool is because owners are great [and] the industry people are [also] really great. So we try to work with everybody and that’s something that makes us a little special.

